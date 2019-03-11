The 22 best places to buy plants online in 2021

Whether you want to fill your home with delightful succulents or replace your shrubbery in the backyard, you don’t have to leave your home to get plants. The best places to buy plants online offer plenty of ways to get a fern or a perennial shipped right to your doorstep. Unlike going to a brick-and-mortar plant shop, online plant stores offer convenience and some offer you tips on care and upkeep, so you can turn your black thumb into a green one before long.

From a cute ficus to tomato plants, online plant nursery sites can help you add vibrant greenery to your home without ever leaving it. Here are the best shops to consider if you want to freshen up your abode and open your heart to a few new plant-babies that need your TLC.

1. Terrain

Our favorite: Maidenhair Fern, Copper Pot—$88

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: Up to one year for trees and shrubs; no returns for roses, vines, or other live plants.

While I do recommend going into a Terrain store for its gorgeous store design and delicious cafe, you can get some of its elegant plants online. Though there are some plants they only sell in-store, you can order indoor plants like aloe or seasonal tulips in addition to some outdoor furniture and decor, and have them shipped in two days. Everything they sell has a quaint vibe to it, but it is on the more expensive side—it is the Anthropologie plant store after all. If you sign up for emails, you can also get free shipping on your first order.

2. Etsy

Our favorite: Ionantha Guatemala Air Plants, Pack of 3—$4.95

Prices: 🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: Varies by shop

This artisan-to-consumer marketplace is a veritable treasure trove for all kinds of unique products, and the same is true if you’re shopping for plants online. There are a variety of great houseplant sellers on Etsy, including Plant Emporium, Pretty in Green Plants, and Cactus Limon, to name a few. While these sellers differ in plenty of ways, most of them will guarantee the safe arrival of your plants and offer flexible exchange and return policies, especially in the event that your plant gets damaged during shipping.

3. Modern Sprout

Our favorite: Herb Garden Jars Indoor Garden Kit—$20

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: Varies; contact the company for details

When you live in a city, it can be hard to get the garden experience you really crave. Modern Sprout is a game-changer though, especially if you're trying to get herb plants online, as the company sells herb starter kits. (Bonus points: the herb starter kit is also Oprah approved). Based out of Chicago, the company has a flat $5 shipping fee for domestic orders (though you’ll have to pay extra if you live abroad or in Hawaii or Alaska) and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

4. Isha Plants

Our favorite: Monstera Acuminata Plant—$65

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: Contact directly

Whether you're looking for rooted plants or an easier way to propagate plants, Isha Plants is worth checking out. Based out of North Carolina, this Black-owned business offers a variety of hard-to-find plants, as well as annual subscription boxes like their popular—albeit expensive—Plant Propagation Subscription. You can also access helpful video guides and connect with a community of plant lovers to get helpful tips.

5. Arium Botanicals

Our favorite: Peperomia "Frost"—$12

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: All sales final

Co-founders Tylor Rogers and Anthony Sanchez developed Arium Botanicals in 2017 as a way of bringing unique plants into people homes that can be worked into their interior design in creative, innovative ways. This vegan and Queer-owned business is based out of Portland, Oregon, and while the shop has a brick-and-mortar location, you can also buy plants online, including a variety of tropical, succulent, and cacti. Additionally, this plant shop features pottery and other handmade items made by emerging local and national artists, which is all the more reason to love it.

6. Floom

Our favorite: Fiction—$85

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: All sales final

Not only does it have a quirky name, but Floom also sells some unique plants and bouquets from local stores in your area. The selection is on the more expensive side, but plant lovers will appreciate a smaller, more curated selection as well as simple care tips included with each plant description. Note: Because these plants are sourced locally, certain options may not be available in your location—yet.

7. Burpee

Our favorite: SuperSauce Hybrid Tomato Plant—from $6.95

Prices: 🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: 90 days for annual flowers, vegetable, and herb plants; a year for seeds, perennial plants, bulbs, trees, and fruit

Starting off as a seed catalog, you can now order both seeds and plants through Burpee online. The plant store is meant more for gardeners and is a great place to buy tomato plants online, but they offer plants for all skill levels. Experts can get their hands dirty with unique heirloom tomato seeds, while beginners can start out with a collection of starter herbs. Plants can also be at the right time of growth for the “zone” you live in, which takes some of the guesswork of gardening out for you.

8. The Sill

Our favorite: ZZ Plant—from $39

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: Contact the company directly

Offering plants starting at $5, The Sill is a great place to shop a variety of categories and find pet-friendly plants. If you're worried about ordering plants online, there’s 30-day return policy for when you and your plant pal really aren’t working out and free shipping on orders more than $75. Not only that, but under “The Sill Plant Promise,” you can actually return certain plants for up to a year after you’ve purchased them. You can also join the Plant Parent Club for a $39 annual membership fee and get access to online workshops, articles, and new products, plus free shipping and 10% off every online order.

9. Logee's

Our favorite: The American Wonder Lemon Tree—$14.95

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: 60-day, one-time return policy

If you're looking for plants for your home or garden, Logee's is definitely worth a gander. Established in 1892, this Connecticut-based shop started as a shop to buy rare and tropical plants, but later became best known for its Ponderosa Lemon tree, which was known as the "American Wonder Lemon" for the size of the lemons it produced. Nowadays, you can order everyday houseplants like philodendrons and dracaenas from Logee's, but it's the fruit trees (specifically, the fan-favorite lemon or avocado trees) that are really worth nabbing.

10. Home Depot

Our favorite: Gemini Hybrid Tea Rose—$27.98

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: A year for perennials, trees and shrubs

If you don’t feel like going into your local Home Depot, you can still have the same plants shipped right to your door. The online version of their in-store garden center is quite impressive and filled with a variety of flowers and landscaping plants, as well as the tools you’ll need to care for them. Whether you choose to shop here or not, you can still take advantage of online tools like a mulch calculator. Home Depot also has one of the best plant return policies around—the store guarantees all tropical plants, houseplants, perennials, trees, and shrubs for up to a year. By signing up for the Garden Club, you can also get tips for maintaining plants, plus coupons and an additional $5 off your next order.

11. 1-800-Flowers

Our favorite: Gardenia Bonsai—from $49.99

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: Contact online customer service directly

You can buy more than just fresh bouquets at 1-800-Flowers. In fact, this mega-retailer offers an assortment of plants, too, including fresh bonsai, succulents, and more. As one of the largest retailers on the market for plants and flowers, this service has its fair share of fans—and detractors. While some folks have had issues with late deliveries or flowers that don't match their description online, this place is a decent option when it comes to nationwide delivery and offers affordable pricing on many items.

12. Bouqs

Our favorite: Farmer's Choice Orchid—$54

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: All sales final

Bouqs may be the place you order flowers from on Mother’s Day, but it also offers a large selection of plants for your home. Their selection may be small, but you can rest assure that these plants are coming straight from sustainable, eco-friendly farmers and in turn supports them.

13. Urban Stems

Our favorite: The Cathy—$50

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: All sales final

While this nationwide brand is best known for its flowers, Urban Stems offers an assortment of plants too, including succulents, orchids, wreaths, and more. Like their flowers, the plants are sourced from local farms, so options vary based on your area. But one thing that is terrific is that there are no hidden fees when ordering, so you know exactly what you're getting.

14. Bloomscape

Our favorite: Parlor Palm—$65

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: All sales final

Plants make people happy, and the potted plants you can get from Bloomscape might be some of the happiest of all because they stay in a greenhouse until they’re ready to arrive at their forever home—no sad sojourns to a big warehouse for these leafy friends. The company offers free shipping on orders over $50 and guarantees that all greenery will arrive in great condition. While they don’t offer returns, you have up to 30 days to exchange a plant that might have been damaged in transit. If you’re stumped on how to care for your new plant friend, you can check out Plant Life for tips or reach out to Joyce Mast, Bloomscape’s official plant mom, for more direct help in the event of a plant-mergency.

15. Leaf & Clay

Our favorite: Plant Mail Club Monthly Subscription—$19.95

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: All sales final on plants

A monthly subscription can be a terrific way to grow your indoor plantscape, and with Leaf & Clay, you can get a curated 3-pack of exquisite succulents at a very affordable price point. While the company also sells cacti and succulents, its monthly service can be a great value for plant lovers, plus you get free shipping. While Leaf & Clay doesn't offer returns on live plants, if your plants arrive damaged, they’ll issue store credit within 48 hours. During the winter months, Leaf & Clay recommends buying a heat pack for delivery to protect against cold weather damage.

16. Succulent Studios

Our favorite: Plant Subscription Box—$12

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: 30 days

Serial plant killer? Say hello to the monthly plant delivery service that could change that. When we tested Succulent Studios, the California-based company that specializes in cacti and succulents, we were happily impressed with how hearty the plants were and how affordable the service was. As an added boon, all the little guys shipped from this place come in biodegradable pots and 100% plastic-free packaging, as well as organic fertilizers.

17. BloomsyBox

Our favorite: Bali Anthurium—$43.99

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: Contact customer service

If you're searching for a sweet way to let someone know you're thinking of them, BloomsyBox's locally sourced flowers and plants could be a great choice. Using the flower subscription service, we found that BloomsyBox made the ordering experience seamless, and while we would have enjoyed more information about each flower included in the delivery, we were overall very satisfied everything. You don't have to sign up for the subscription service to enjoy BloomsyBox—you can also buy plants and flowers individually, too.

18. Nature Hills Nursery

Our favorite: Bloomerang Dark Purple Lilac—from $62.95

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: All sales final

This online “neighborhood nursery” will ship a wide variety of trees, fruit, perennials, grasses, and roses all across the country. While they mainly sell outdoor and garden plants, you can also purchase ferns to put in your home or few bulbs to grow as houseplants if you're up for the challenge. When your plant bounty arrives, it will will come with planting, care, and storage instructions, so you’ll know exactly how to start your green thumb. Word to the wise, though: their return policy is somewhat stringent. Technically all sales are final, but in the event a return is allowed, the company adds a restocking fee equal to 40% of the total purchase, so be sure to keep it in mind as you shop.

19. Amazon

Our favorite: Costa Farms Live Fiddle Leaf Fig—$40.51

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: No returns on live plants

You can basically get anything on Amazon and, yes, that includes plants. The Amazon Plant Store offers everything from succulents to shrubs, and even sells a ton of plants that are hard to kill for us black thumbs out there. Bonus: Some of these plants are available on Amazon Prime, which means you can up your greenery game fast.

20. Lula's Garden

Our favorite: Petite Zebra Garden—$27

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: Contact within 48 hours of delivery

Based out of California, Lula's Garden is an online succulent plant shop that is helping give back, too. Each garden sold through this shop provides six months of safe water for one person in a developing world through water.org. When we put this service to the test, we loved that every order is shipped in a self-sustaining gift box, meaning you can use it as a planter if you choose. This could be a great gift option for plant-loving friends and loved ones, as well.

21. FTD Flowers

Our favorite: Snake Plant—$40.50

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: 7 days—contact the company for details

Many shoppers know FTD Flowers as a flower delivery service, and especially during Valentine's Day, this nationwide service is a popular choice for shoppers. However, you can also shop an assortment of plants, including snake plants, money trees, and more. Like bouquets, FTD Flowers' offerings are arranged by local florists, so you could get to know a local shop this way, too.

22. ProFlowers

Our favorite: Peace Lily Plant—$70

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return/Exchange Policies: 7 days for flowers, 14 days for potted plants—contact customer service for details

As an FTD-owned company, ProFlowers is similar to FTD Flowers and offers nationwide delivery. Like FTD (and 1-800-Flowers), this service offers arrangements from local florists, so you're actually getting flowers and/or plants from a nearby shop. While we haven't tested this service yet, it has a reputation for being extremely convenient, which is part of why it's so popular.

