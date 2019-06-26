This is the hottest living room trend for 2019, according to Google

Flip through any magazine or walk into any home decor store today and you'll feel like you've been transported back to the 1950s. That's because the mid-century modern style, from natural wood tables to retro couches, has become incredibly popular over the past year or so. And now, according to a Google home trend report, it's the number one living room trend for 2019.

We talked to our Home Design & Major Appliances Editor Cindy Bailen to get some tips to incorporate mid-century modern decor into your home—and whether it's right for you.

How to bring the trend into your own living room

It's one thing to create your dream mid-century modern room on a Pinterest board—but it's another thing to recreate it IRL. And it's all about balancing the retro with the modern to avoid looking too cliche or overdone. Here are six simple ways that Bailen says will transform your space into something trendy (not tacky).

Choose a bright sofa

Credit: Wayfair A couch that's as comfortable as it is colorful.

Let your sofa be the standout piece in the room by opting for one in a vibrant hue reminiscent of the 50s (think: bubblegum pink, teal, or sunny yellow). "A colorful sofa is a good start for a room," Bailen says. "Since gray walls have been a trend for over a decade, neutral sofas get lost." If you're going to attempt the mid-century look, we believe this is the best place to start.

Get the Levinson Mid-Century Sofa from Wayfair for $347.99

Spruce up a plain floor with a statement rug

Credit: Houzz Brighten up your room with a patterned rug.

"A lot of people would argue that design begins with a rug," Bailen says. For the mid-century modern look, choose an area rug with a bold, geometric pattern (like this one from Houzz) or a colorful solid one. It will definitely brighten up the space and will pair well with the neutrals that are already in your home.

Get the Hand-Tufted Gabriela Area Rug from Houzz for $174.39

Think natural wood everything

Credit: Target This versatile piece can be a side buffet or a media console.

Teak, plywood, pine... wood furniture adds warmth to your living room while still giving it that throwback vibe. Bailen recommends looking for unpainted pieces that highlight the natural grain and detail of the wood like this sleek sideboard.

Get the Landon Buffet from Target for $613.99

Mix and match throw pillows

Credit: Wayfair The perfect pops of color.

When it comes to your throw pillows, which Bailen notes are "a fast, inexpensive way to add style to a living room," play around with different textures and patterns to create visual interest, like these pillows with eye-popping graphic prints. You can also option to pair them with brightly colored solid throw pillows for an extra pop.

Get the Kinman Square Stripes Printed Pillow Cover from Wayfair for $12.99

Use a bar cart for entertaining

Credit: Anthropologie One dirty martini, coming right up.

Give a nod to the Mad Men-esque culture that was the 1950s with a bar cart like this one from Anthropologie (as opposed to a large and expensive full bar). Keep it stocked with your beverages (and liquor) of choice, cocktail shakers, and glasses that also exude the essence of the 50s.

Get the Marble-Top Brass Bar Cart from Anthropologie for $998

Accessorize with retro pieces.

Credit: Target Your walls have never looked so on-trend.

Sometimes the little things can have the most impact. Decorate with things like funky-shaped lamps, brass starbursts, and vintage artwork. Bailen's preference? Old records. "There has been a resurgence in music available on vinyl," she says. "I love that trend, and I'm a vinyl collector myself."

Get the Gold Starburst Decorative Wall Sculpture from Target for $37.99

Is the trend for everyone?

Just because Google says that mid-century modern is all the rage doesn't mean you don't need to rush out to buy a turquoise couch if you secretly think it's the ugliest thing you've ever seen. "People should be fearless and make their decor personal," Bailen advises, joking, "The design police aren't coming over!"

And even if you're onboard with the 1950s look, don't forget to add your own personality—though these pieces are a good place to start. Bailen says, "Too much of any one style becomes a bore."

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.