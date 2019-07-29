The royal family uses this cult-favorite fan from Amazon to stay cool in the summer

My childhood dreams of becoming a real-life princess may never come true (thanks for stealing my last chance, Meghan) but that doesn't mean I can't live like one. That's because, according to a recent photo of Queen Elizabeth, even the royal family shops on Amazon.

The picture, which shows the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is going viral because of the popular fan sitting in the background. A.k.a it appears that the Queen herself uses a Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier to cool down Buckingham Palace in the summer.

And we don't blame her—after hours of testing different air purifiers, our experts gave high marks to the Dyson appliance, too. Below is why air purifiers can be a better choice than standard fans and why the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is royal family-approved.

How is the 'royal fan' different than a regular fan?

Credit: Victoria Jones/Getty Images Can you spot the Dyson in the back corner?

The Queen's fan of choice—the Dyson Hot + Cool Air Purifier—isn't just a fan. It's an air purifier, too. That means that it pulls double-duty, keeping the room both cool and clean.

"A fan just moves the air around," our senior scientist Julia MacDougall explains. "It appears to cool the place down, but really, it's the movement of the air that makes you feel cool." But air purifiers, on the other hand, "are actually not trying to cool the air down but use a series of different filters to remove contaminants—like pet dander, dust, and smoke—from the air."

Why the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is one of our top-rated air purifiers

Credit: Dyson Bonus: The Dyson connects to Wi-Fi so you can control it remotely.

The Dyson may not have been dubbed the best air purifier of 2019 (that honor belongs to the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier), but MacDougall still gives it a thumbs up. "I loved the Dyson because it's super feature-heavy, very stylish, and very portable," she explains. Her one sticking point is that it doesn't send out clean air very quickly. However, MacDougall notes that "it has a number of air quality monitors that other models don't have, like NO2, volatile organic compounds, etc."

Along with its other cooling and purifying features, it also hooks up to your Wi-Fi or Alexa device so you can monitor the air quality and adjust your fan's settings from an app on your phone. Overall, it seems like the Queen knew what she was doing when she added the Dyson to her Amazon cart.