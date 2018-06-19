This color will be everywhere by 2019

The 2019 color trends are already emerging. Neutral gray has had its design moment, but let’s just say that it’s beginning to get...boring.

The green scene

Welcome to the jungle—the color that will be huge in 2019 is green. Think about our obsession with succulents, and the tropical motifs we see everywhere. Nature’s favorite color is already creeping into our homes. Whether we put it on an accent wall, a couch, or the front door, green transforms our spaces by connecting them to the outdoors.

Credit: Sherwin-Williams Dark green can be used in any room of the house, as you can see in this home office. Sherwin-Williams Arugula complements lighter wood tones and natural materials well.

Put green in any room

Every year, paint companies forecast the colors that will be popular in the coming year. To get the lowdown on the trend, we spoke to a couple of color experts.

PPG Paints has named Night Watch the company’s 2019 color of the year. This shade is lush and luxurious. “It’s a very dark green that works well in many places,” said PPG Paints senior color marketing manager, Dee Schlotter. “Color is coming back,” she declared.

Credit: Sherwin-Williams Start thinking of green as a neutral. This dark green door adds a stylish accent to a lighter green room. Notice how the warm metals pop against the green.

Sherwin-Williams has tapped a different dark green, Arugula, as a recent color of the month. “Green is timeless,” said Sue Wadden, the company’s director of color marketing. “It transcends trends. It’s nice to see it back in fashion.”

How to use dark green in 2019

If you were around way back in the eighties, you might remember the era’s design icon, a forest green sofa. While we like the idea of a throwback, there has to be something that makes it look more exciting, so it will work in 2019. And that comes with the colors you pair it with.

Credit: Evoke Homestaging A millennial pink couch blooms against a dark green background. This is an elegant way to bring dark green decor into 2019.

“We wanted something that would contrast,” Schlotter said. So, set a dark green sofa against a millennial pink wall (or vice versa), and you’ve created magic. For some serious zing in a dark green room, Schlotter has a recommendation: “Mustard yellow is great for accessories.”