Skip to main content
Home & Garden

AIRXÔM's mask claims to deactivate viruses at CES 2023

Wear this mask and viruses (might be) no more

Woman wearing AIRXÔM mask and a close up shot of the AIRXÔM mask. Credit: Reviewed / AIRXÔM
Samantha Mangino
Written by Samantha Mangino

Updated January 5, 2023

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

At CES 2023, AIRXÔM has debuted the final version of a face mask that claims to deactivate viruses, bacteria, and pollutants on contact. While medical and surgical face masks can protect against viruses' spread and exposure, AIRXÔM will apparently destroy viruses while filtering them.

According to Reviewed’s Chief Scientist Dave Ellerby, the tech behind this mask holds up: “The AIRXÔM is unusual as it incorporates features you typically only see in room-size air purifiers into a mask.”

Two close up shots of the interior and exterior of the AIRXÔM mask.
Credit: Reviewed / AIRXÔM

AIRXÔM expects its face mask to hit the market in late 2023.

The mask incorporates three different ways of stopping pollutants. The mesh fabric traps particles while the metal nanoparticles threaded into the mask work to kill bacteria and viruses. The photocatalytic layer of the mask uses UVA-activated titanium dioxide to accelerate the antiviral properties of the titanium dioxide. In another layer, there are cooper particles which have shown to be anti-viral and could potentially destroy viruses.

Ellerby notes that by combining multiple technologies into a single, small package, the AIRXÔM could stop or destroy the most worrying forms of airborne pollution.

The mask wears like a standard medical mask covering the nose and mouth. It is heavier than your traditional mask as it weighs 160 grams which is about a third of a pound. Thanks to the antiviral properties incorporated into the design of the mask, it has a lifespan of about three years. AIRXÔM has a recycling program in place with the hope of reducing waste at the end of the mask's lifespan.

The AIRXÔM mask has yet to hit the market but the company expects it to be available through its website in late 2023. The mask is priced at 480 euros or around $510 USD.

Related content

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Up next

The Levity armchair and leg rest furniture.

Ruggable's cousin: Check out our Levity furniture review

Read More
A close-up of a snow shovel digging into a snow bank. The person holding it is attempting to clear a walkway that's covered in a few inches of snow. .

The Best Snow Shovels

Read More
A smart lock is a safe way to secure your home for the future.

4 things you need to know before buying a smart lock

Read More
View all Home & Garden