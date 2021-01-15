LG's new mini soundbar packs Dolby Atmos into tight spaces

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Dolby Atmos sound systems used to take up entire movie theaters. These days you can find the immersive sound technology in increasingly small packages. Case in point: LG's tiny QP5 soundbar, affectionately referred to around LG headquarters as "the eclair."

The QP5 is specifically designed to appeal to those looking for big cinematic punch in a micro-sized package. After all, just because you've got a small living space, or a penchant for minimalism, doesn't mean you should be denied the magic of Atmos.

The QP5's accompanying subwoofer, designed to offer minimal vibration thanks to bi-directional drivers, also gives it a leg up on many smaller, single-piece soundbars. The system provides 3.1.2-channel audio (including dual up-firing drivers) and claims an impressive 320 watts of power. It also offers some advanced features like automatic calibration via LG's AI Sound Pro.

Due to the virtual nature of CES this year (for obvious reasons), it's impossible to say how effective the QP5 will be until we get our hands on it. However, there is some precedent for an undersized speaker delivering a moving Dolby Atmos experience thanks to Amazon's Echo Studio smart speaker. The Echo Studio isn't designed for movie fare, but with its up-firing and side-firing drivers, it makes the still-burgeoning Dolby Atmos Music format a brilliant experience.

While we certainly wouldn't put the QP5 up against full-bodied Dolby Atmos bars like Vizio's Elevate or even Sonos' subwoofer-free Arc, we're hoping the QP5 will punch above its weight similar to the Echo Studio and/or other pint-sized soundbars like Polk's Magnifi Mini. Only time will tell, and pricing will certainly play a big factor once LG gives us more info. But we're excited to see what the QP5 can do when it arrives later this year.

