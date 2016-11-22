Yes, these 6 new homeowner gifts changed my life

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The joys of becoming a new homeowner and purchasing my first home did not hit me until after I finished moving and unpacking all the boxes. Gone were the days my living situation was in limbo—I now had a home to call "my own."

Nevertheless, during the arduous purchasing process, I told everyone, "No gifts, I have enough stuff." However, soon after putting away my last teacup, I realized that there were a lot of things I needed as a homeowner that just isn't required when you've got a landlord and roommates.

Not sure what I mean? No problem—I've gone ahead and filled in the blanks. Whether you're celebrating a new home or looking for what to buy a new homeowner, here's a guide to six gifts that changed my life.

It might sound cliché, but tools are an exceptional gift for new homeowners. After all, they can't call the landlord when something goes wrong. Screwdrivers are a great choice. I never realized how many sizes and shapes of screws there were until I moved into a home filled with ones where the single Phillips and flathead I kept in the junk drawer wouldn't work.

I especially like hand tools from Craftsman because they have a lifetime warranty. Plus, with 12 different versions included, what could be better? Nothing.

Get the Craftsman 12-Piece Screwdriver Set at Sears for $20



2. Tupperware to store food

Without any roommates, all the shelves in my fridge are my own. That means I can buy and make food in bulk. My current strategy is to make two entree-like items and three side dishes, so I can mix and match them all week.

If I'm buying my food in bulk, I might as well get my Tupperware in bulk too. For under $15, Rubbermaid TakeAlongs are spectacular: 40 pieces that are safe for reheating in the microwave. I use half the set as storage and the rest as lunch boxes. As the name suggests, the TakeAlongs have lids that attach securely enough, so meals can go back and forth with no problem.

Get the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Set at Amazon for $13

3. A foolproof coffee maker

While food production in my household has been kicked up a notch, the volume of coffee I've been making has fallen. As a result, I knew it was time to invest in a worthwhile coffee maker—which is why I turned to the experts at Reviewed to send me in the direction of the (best models on the market)

best single-pod brewers. The Mr. Coffee single-serve coffee machine offers versatility; it whips up 16-ounce cups of hot and cold coffee. Plus, it comes equipped with a tumbler and reusable mug, too.

Get the Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker at Amazon for $58

You won't know the importance of power tools until moving into a new homeowner. Whether you need to do a quick repair or hoping to start a brand-new DIY-project, the RYOBI's combo kit has ten heavy-duty tools to tackle it all. This kit features items such as an impact driver, reciprocating saw, a jig saw, circular saw, and drill/driver (to name a few). Oh, and what's better? The compact Lithium+ battery ensures that no tool will ever run out of power!

Get the the Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Super Combo Kit at Amazon for $832

5. Chic coasters that look as good as they work

The perfect time to upgrade your "for now" furniture to your "forever" furniture is when you move. That means new homeowners need to protect their coffee table from guests who "don't respect wood." (Seinfield fans, you know what I'm talking about!) Thirsty Stone makes a set of well-reviewed stone coasters that we think are a must if you want to avoid water spots and rings.

I like this set because they don't tend to get lost under newspapers and into seat cushions like cork coasters. Stone coasters, especially bright-sandstone ones, also encourage everyone in the room to use a coaster.

Get the Thirsty Stone coasters at Amazon for $14.12

6. Hoover Air Cordless Lift

I already have a full-sized vacuum, so a cordless model seemed superfluous. However, as my square footage increased, so did the number of times I needed to replug my upright. I found myself busting out the broom and dustpan for small jobs—but they always left a little bit of dirt behind.

The testing process for our Best Vacuums for Under $400 article revealed that the Hoover's model is one of the most powerful cordless vacuums on the market.

Not only is it good at removing crumbs off the floor, but it can instantly transform into a hand-held vac to get pet hair off the couch. At $249 on sale, it's one of the best vacuums you can get for the money.

Get the Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon for $169

