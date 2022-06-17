10 toolbox essentials new homeowners need, says experts

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

New homeowners know that building a toolbox from scratch or upgrading to higher-end tools isn't as exciting as buying furniture or home décor items. (We can't sugarcoat it!) Though having a fully equipped toolbox will make the entire move, unpacking process, and life as a homeowner so much more pleasant and efficient.

However, you don't need to spend an arm and a leg on all the latest and greatest tools to have a practical kit, either. Below, we spoke to a handful of home improvement and real estate experts to get their insights on what you'll need in order to embark on life as a fully self-sufficient homeowner and celebrate the process.

1.A good set of drills and drill bits

Credit: Black+Decker/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

Let's start with the basics: a drill and a driver, it's essential. Or it is according to David Gu, CEO and design expert at Inyouths LED Mirrors. "Purchase a drill bit set that includes a good selection of Phillips-head, slotted, and square-drive bits in a variety of sizes, so you'll be ready for whatever repair jobs come your way," he says. Follow his lead with the BLACK+DECKER 8V MAX Cordless Drill comes with over forty pieces, including a wide variety of drill bits and fasteners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the BLACK+DECKER 8V MAX Cordless Drill from Amazon for $33.25

2. Both heavyweight and lightweight hammers

Credit: Irwin/Stanley/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

Two hammers should suffice to get you started with your toolbox---take a heavyweight and a lightweight. "As a general rule, the size of the hammer should correspond to the size of the nail. The heavier the hammer, the larger the nail," explains Gu. "Choose a basic claw hammer for outdoor projects and large construction projects. A pin hammer is a small hammer used to drive in small fasteners like panel pins and tacks."

Get the IRWIN Claw Hammer from Amazon for $15.69

Get the Stanley Pin Hammer from Amazon for $31.55

3. An adjustable crescent wrench

Credit: Horusdy/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

"You probably don't need a full set of wrenches; instead, get one or two adjustable wrenches, whose jaws can be adjusted to fit a variety of nuts and bolts," says Gu. "Some self-adjusting wrenches are self-ratcheting, which means they don't need to be removed from the bolt to tighten it."

Get the HORUSDY Adjustable Wrench Set from Amazon for $21.99

4. Invest in a good set of screwdrivers

Credit: Milwaukee/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

According to Shaun Martin, CEO of Denver Real Estate Solutions, a good set of screwdrivers is an absolute must. "You will need both flathead and Phillips head screwdrivers in a variety of sizes to complete most home improvement tasks," he explains. The Milwaukee Cushion Grip Screwdriver Kit comes with six different screwdrivers in multiple different sizes and will be more than enough for taking care of small home projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Milwaukee Cushion Grip Screwdriver Kit from Amazon for $39.9

5. This basic tape measure

Credit: Amazon Basics/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

"A tape measure is a necessity for any home improvement project, big or small," says Martin. "Measuring twice and cutting once is the golden rule of home improvement!" You don't need to spend a ton on a premium tape measure. Try a staple like this one from AmazonBasics will do the trick just as well as a more expensive option.

Get the AmazonBasics 16-Feet Tape Measure from Amazon for $6.82

6. Invest in a basic level tool

Credit: Urasisto/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

"A level is an important tool for ensuring that your projects turn out looking straight and professional," points out Martin. Most levels shouldn't run you more than $10 (like this one from Urasisto) but will be worth more than gold when you start hanging your gallery wall or statement art.

Get the Urasisto Torpedo Level from Amazon for $6.99

7. This basic but extremely useful jigsaw power tool

Credit: Black+Decker/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

According to Martin, a saw is a surprisingly useful power tool suitable for everything from trimming wood to cutting through drywall. This option from Black+Decker is affordable compared to higher-end options but is considered one of the best options for basic home improvement jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the BLACK+DECKER Jig Saw from Amazon for $26.97

8. A decent pair of Channellock pliers

Credit: Channel Lock/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

"You'll need Channellock pliers to tighten or remove garden hoses and washer fill hoses," explains Crystal Wright, director of communications at Sears Home Services. "You can also use channel lock pliers for many other uses such as opening tight lids or removing spring clamps on hoses." The heat-treated grip and undercut tongue are designed to be comfortable in hand and should hold up for decades with moderate use.

Get the ​​Channellock 430 Tongue & Groove Pliers from Amazon for $18.95

9. A variety of batteries to keep on hand

Credit: ACDelco/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

Sure, there's a ton of tech that has converted to USB charging over batteries, but you'll still want to keep batteries on hand as you move into a new home. "You'll need batteries of different sizes for fire alarms, carbon monoxide monitors, and many other items such as those remote control toys that you buy on Christmas that don't include batteries," points out Wright.

Get the ACDelco Battery Pack from Amazon for $27.82

10. This convenient household tool kit

Credit: Eastvolt/Reviewed Toolbox essentials all new homeowners should have.

This is a complete household tool kit that contains all the basic tools that any new homeowner would need and might be a decent alternative for those who don't want to build up their whole toolbox from scratch. It includes a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, and more. "I love this kit---it includes an array of tools that would be found in a basic tool kit and can handle most projects," explains Martin. "You'll find multiple-sized wrenches and sockets, a level, mallet, tape measure, pliers, and more. It contained everything you'd need to decorate, repair, adjust, modify, and create new things."

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Eastvolt 218-Piece Household Tool Kit from Amazon for $79.21

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.