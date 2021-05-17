Skip to main content
These are the best VR headsets available today. Credit: Reviewed | Jackson Ruckar

The Best VR Headsets of 2022

Written by Alex Kane

Updated April 14, 2022

By now, most folks fall somewhere on the spectrum between curiosity and deep skepticism when it comes to virtual reality. The metaverse may not live up to your Ready Player One fantasies just yet, but there are some cool gadgets out there worth considering. If you’re not sure where to begin, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

To find the best of the best, we spent months testing a number of standalone and tethered VR headsets. After our latest round of testing, we still think Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 is our top pick for its approachability, build quality, comfort level, and low cost. And if you’re looking for something else, we’ve got plenty of other options to choose from. What follows is a list of the best VR headsets we’ve tested to date.

These are the best VR headsets we tested, ranked in order:

  1. Oculus Quest 2
  2. Valve Index
  3. HTC Vive Pro 2
  4. HP Reverb G2
  5. PlayStation PSVR
  6. Merge AR/VR Headset
  7. Bnext VR Headset
  8. Google Cardboard

  • Oculus Quest 2

  • How We Tested VR Headsets

  • What You Should Know About Buying a VR Headset

  • Other VR Headsets We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The Oculus Quest 2 features high-resolution and a solid slate of apps.

Best Overall
Oculus Quest 2

If you’re in the market for a VR headset, Meta’s (Facebook) Oculus Quest 2 is likely already on your radar. As far as standalone hardware goes, it’s pretty dominant in the space right now, lacking much in the way of serious competition. After spending about a month with the Quest 2 (and its considerable software library), we’ve got plenty of thoughts on who it’s for, what its weaknesses are, and things you should keep in mind when you’re ready to buy.

Right out of the box, it’s clear that this is a quality product, both sturdy and well designed. But getting it set up properly is crucial, and you’ll want to be somewhat aware of what you’re getting into. For my part, I’m 31, I wear glasses (my vision is exceptionally poor), I have very long eyelashes, and I’m not generally fond of Facebook as a social media platform. That last point is a big source of frustration for many would-be Quest users because Oculus requires a Facebook log-in in order to use its ecosystem. This isn’t ideal for folks who prefer to keep their account deactivated most of the time. And it seems especially unfair to those who never wanted a Facebook profile to begin with. (The only way around this is to spring for the Oculus business model, which costs $799 plus an annual renewal fee of $180). To access the business model, you'll need to fill out a form on the Oculus website.

Fortunately, once you get through a brief but annoying setup process, the Quest 2 is fairly comfortable to use. It comes with a thin plastic “spacer” that you’ll want to install immediately if you wear eyeglasses. The foam cushion, where your face meets the headset, snaps off easily; you then insert the spacer in between the two pieces, creating a little extra distance between your corrective lenses and the ones used for VR. Don’t skip this step. If you’ve got glasses, take the extra three or four minutes to install the spacer, and you’ll be glad you did.

In terms of carrying around a large piece of electronic hardware on your face, Oculus makes the Quest 2 highly adjustable and cozy to have on. But the thought of using one frequently, for years, makes me want to consider switching back to contact lenses. No matter what you do—through no fault of the designers or manufacturers—having either glasses or long eyelashes (or both, in my case) means you’ll be constantly making adjustments and wishing it was the tiniest bit more accommodating. As with the shape of your frames and the thickness of your lenses, though, your mileage may vary. At about $80, it’s probably worth it to just order a pair of VirtuClear Custom Lens Inserts (available at Frames Direct).

For an additional $100, Oculus offers a version with 192GB of extra storage (on top of the usual 64GB). The company also sells a special carrying case for $40, an Elite Strap for “enhanced comfort” ($49), and other odds and ends. If you buy directly from Oculus, they recommend Anker’s third-party charging dock as well as a pair of Logitech earphones, made specifically for the Quest 2. For $299, the stock Quest 2 offers a charging cable and two motion controllers—each of which has three buttons, two triggers, and a thumbstick. I didn’t feel as though I was ever missing out by not having any of those other items, but audiophiles and frequent fliers may find them useful.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a fabulous little VR system, but it’s no substitution for a high-end PC or the cutting-edge video games you’ll find on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Virtual reality is a unique medium with a unique set of limitations, and you’ll probably want to do some research about specific software before taking the leap. Some titles only run at 72 frames per second; others run at 90fps, which can be noticeably better. And each game or experience will have very different requirements for player input and positioning, which is an accessibility issue.

The Oculus library’s full of riches. Amazon’s Prime Video VR app lets me watch stuff like "The Big Lebowski," "David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii," and the first act of "The Rise of Skywalker" in a spacious, old-timey movie theater—all without leaving my home. I especially enjoyed Vader Immortal (available at Oculus) and the popular rhythm game Beat Saber (available at Oculus), which runs at 90 Hz. I also tested games like Superhot (an old favorite) (available at Oculus), Job Simulator (available at Oculus), and Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (available at Oculus). The Galaxy’s Edge game runs at 72fps and allows for thumbstick-based locomotion; I once made the mistake of trying this while standing up, and the resulting nausea abruptly ended my VR use for the day.

If you’re interested in a new kind of filmmaking, immersive experiences like Vader Immortal, or games that use motion controls and player movement, the Quest 2 is a worthwhile investment.

Pros

  • Good-looking display

  • Powerful internals

  • Great value

Cons

  • Facebook integration

  • Only three hours battery

  • Limited adjustability

How We Tested VR Headsets

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

We tested each of the headsets several times, casually browsing different software libraries and taking extensive notes on both objective and subjective factors.

With the Oculus Quest 2 as our clear starting point, we spent some time researching the current market for standalone and mobile-based VR headsets. We reached out to manufacturers, tracked which hardware had been recently discontinued (and which ones might be coming down the road), and got our hands on four of the most widely available headsets.

The Tester

I’m Alex Kane, an editor at Reviewed and the author of the Boss Fight Books volume on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Before coming to work here full-time, I spent five years covering pop culture and video games for publications like Fangoria magazine, PC Gamer, Polygon, Rolling Stone, StarWars.com, and Variety. I work from home in west-central Illinois.

The Tests

Working closely with Reviewed’s chief scientist, we came up with a battery of tests tailored to both the quirks of the VR medium and what you should look for in terms of comfort. Over the course of about a month, we tested each of the headsets several times, casually browsing different software libraries and taking extensive notes on both objective and subjective factors. All of the mobile-based headsets were reviewed using a Google Pixel 3a XL, which has a 60 Hz refresh rate, averaging about 57 frames per second in a 3D benchmark test.

What You Should Know About Buying a VR Headset

It’s hardly a new concept, but the medium of virtual reality has gained a little mainstream traction over the last five years, thanks to Silicon Valley’s efforts to make the tech more affordable and consumer-focused. Like television or video games, VR uses rapidly flashing images to simulate a kind of reality. Yet it relies on lenses close to the eyes, and three-dimensional audio, to trick the brain into an unprecedented sense of being there within a virtual space.

The better the hardware, the faster and more convincing the pseudo-reality; the better the sound and user-comfort level, the more pleasant the experience. Typically, you want at least 72 to 90fps for more than casual, occasional use. If you’re looking to enjoy VR games, the Quest 2 is likely your only serious standalone option in the current market. Higher performance (and some clever design) helps minimize nausea in users playing more complex games in VR—_Vader Immortal_, Beat Saber, Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. But many consider it another kind of filmmaking, or even an art form all its own.

What Is a Standalone VR Headset?

For our purposes, we’ll define a “standalone” headset as one that’s either an all-in-one package like the Oculus Quest 2 or one that simply requires a smartphone. This differentiates them from higher-performance “tethered” headsets, which have to be plugged into a gaming PC, PlayStation 4, or PS5.

The Difference Between AR and VR

VR, of course, is different from AR (augmented reality). While AR makes digital elements seem like they exist in the real world (like trying to catch a Snorlax on the sidewalk in Pokémon Go) VR gives the illusion that you are in the videogame itself. A VR headset covers your entire field of view, so the only thing you can see while wearing it is whatever happens in the game. (Half-Life: Alyx and Beat Saber are perfect examples.)

Still, the technologies tend to get put in the same vague category of “mixed reality,” given the ways they both blur the boundary between material reality and the lives we live in the digital realm.

Other VR Headsets We Tested

Product image of Valve Index VR Kit
Valve Index VR Kit

I’ve seen some cool hardware over the years, but I don’t know if anything has ever wowed me right out of the box like the Valve Index. This is a big, expensive set of powerful VR gear, but it’s also beautiful to look at. The packaging, the design of the headset, and all the smaller functional touches establish this as the frontrunner among high-end tethered headsets on our list.

It’s an investment, but for this kind of low-nausea, high-performance experience, you’re getting what you paid for here. You can expect frames rates of 90fps or higher, immersive audio, and at least four different main points of adjustment to make yourself comfortable.

It comes with wall-mountable base stations (for room-scale tracking), user-friendly documentation, and has the best VR controllers I’ve tried to-date. The controllers boast 87 sensors for precision gesture-based input, along with comfy fabric straps that hold them in place—especially convenient when you have a large head-mounted display blocking your vision. Speaking of which—this didn’t feel as heavy and unwieldy as any of the other tethered headsets I’ve tested, which is a big win for long-term comfort.

If you intend to spend hours in VR playing performance-intensive games, we feel confident in saying you’ll be quite pleased with the Valve Index and its massive software catalog. Just make sure your PC has enough power to support it.

Pros

  • Excellent performance

  • Comfortable and light-weight

  • Precise controls

Cons

  • You'll need a powerful PC to use it

Product image of HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit
HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit

Many VR enthusiasts have long considered the HTC Vive to be the gold standard, and the Vive Pro 2 more or less lives up to its reputation. It has a 120Hz refresh rate (like the Index), it features immersive over-the-ear headphones, and it performs like a dream.

If you’re worried about VR-induced nausea being a problem, the Vive Pro 2 is probably the best antidote we’ve been able to find for that so far. And if you’re skeptical about the amount of time you’re likely to spend in VR, or don’t care about top-performing hardware, then the Pro 2 is probably too big an investment for you—but it’s truly an impressive way to experience the medium. Pair it with a high-end PC, and VR doesn’t get any more convincing.

A few issues held this one back for me. For one thing, setting it up involved a lengthy, frustrating gauntlet of update downloads and troubleshooting. The PC-gaming hobbyist who’s used to the do-it-yourself mentality may not mind this process, but I found it a tedious barrier compared to headsets like the Quest 2.

It’s also very heavy, and you’ve got a lot of cables running to and from your head, the Link Box adapter, your PC, and your power source—not to mention the cords from the two base stations. It can seem like a bit of a mess. The fantasy of the metaverse is still an imperfect one, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some terrific fun with this undeniably powerful piece of hardware.

Pros

  • Powerful hardware

  • High refresh rate

  • Includes over-the-ear headphones

Cons

  • Very heavy

  • Unwieldy cables

Product image of HP Reverb G2
HP Reverb G2

If not for the fact that it’s a tethered headset requiring a PC to run it, I’d describe HP’s Reverb G2 as the Microsoft Store equivalent to the Quest 2. It’s a good little headset with Oculus-style controllers and a solid, playful user experience. It’s a breeze to set up—it doesn’t come with any base stations, and the documentation is clear and simple.

Like the Quest 2, you can designate a boundary for a certain degree of room-scale tracking, but it works well with a stationary setup as well. The Reverb G2 has over-ear headphones like the Vive or the Index, but the overall construction feels lightweight and a little on the fragile side. Unlike a lot of VR controllers, which you charge with a USB cable, the G2’s take two AA batteries each.

One thing I particularly liked about the headset is its use of old-fashioned velcro. It’s very easy and intuitive to adjust for your head shape. It’s an easy piece of hardware to get calibrated and running the way you want it to in general. So if you’re a casual gamer looking to check out a game like like Superhot and see what VR’s all about, this is a low-risk entry point for that (assuming you’ve already got a compatible PC). We had fun with it.

Pros

  • Easy setup

  • Uses old-fashioned velcro straps

Cons

  • Build quality feels fragile

  • Controllers use batteries

Product image of Sony PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle
Sony PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle

This lightweight plug-and-play VR headset comes with some compromises, but it’s a great option for the casual gamer (or Skyrim fan) who’s already invested in Sony’s PlayStation ecosystem. The PSVR system was originally made for PS4, but PlayStation 5 owners can get in on the fun with a simple camera adapter, which is easy to obtain through the mail if your bundle doesn’t include one already.

PSVR lets you experience some of the best VR games available without the need for a high-performance PC. (Skyrim, for example, is not currently available on the standalone Quest 2.) But it comes with a few notable compromises, too. Some games only run at 60fps, and the textures or resolutions may not always knock your socks off, especially if you’ve seen what PC-driven VR can look like.

Think of PlayStation VR as a great introduction to the medium, especially if you just want to cut through the noise and play some familiar games in a new, more immersive dimension. If you’re looking to play a specific title on PSVR, do some extra research before making the leap, but a number of games offer significant improvements on PS5—faster loading times, resolution boosts, and so on.

The biggest drawback here, arguably, is the overly simple head strap, which has a tendency to feel like it’s squeezing on your skull. Longtime users say this problem starts to go away after months of regular use. Getting things set up with the camera stand and the HDMI cables—get ready to fish behind your TV—is a bit of a headache, too. But for some, PlayStation’s superb Move Controllers and its library of incredible games will make the PSVR a no-brainer.

Pros

  • Works with PS4 and PS5 consoles

  • Superb controllers

Cons

  • Too tight head-strap

  • Uses a lot of cables for setup

Product image of Merge AR/VR Headset
Merge AR/VR Headset

Thanks to its flexible foam construction, Merge’s headset is the most comfortable model we’ve tried. Its heavy-duty yet comfortable velcro straps require minimal fuss, and thick eyeglasses can slip in and out of it with ease, which is often a big concern with other hardware. It’s made with young people in mind and marketed to schools, but the clean black-and-silver aesthetic is really tasteful; it’s not something you’d be embarrassed to be caught using. It’s especially easy to get your phone in and out of.

It has a clever two-in-one design built into the lens housing, too. There’s a pair of buttons on top of the headset that slide from left to right, independently, to position the lenses for maximum image clarity—a degree of adjustability that even the Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t have (the Quest 2 just snaps into three different preset positions). Pressing down on these buttons also allows for touchscreen input, whether you’re interacting with a virtual object, arrowing over from the left to the right (or vice versa), or simply responding in the affirmative.

With any mobile VR headset, both performance and software availability comes down to what your smartphone can handle. Without the benefit of motion controllers like the Quest 2’s and limited by a 60 Hz display, I spent most of my time with the mobile headsets testing things you wouldn’t quite describe as games—VR films and “experiences.” The first three apps to check out are Within, Google Expeditions, and YouTube VR.

I really enjoyed watching "The Spacewalker," which is a VR companion to the 2017 Russian film about cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. It's available on Merge, Bnext, and Google Cardboard. Other standout experiences included BreathePeace World, a breathing-meditation game based on a children’s book, and U2’s music video for “Song for Someone,” which incorporates musicians from all over the world.

If you’re looking to enjoy more video-like experiences rather than complex games, the Merge is a great choice. It costs twice as much as Google’s Cardboard, but it may be worth it if you plan on extended sessions in VR. The only prerequisite is a smartphone that can run things like the YouTube app.

Pros

  • Comfortable to wear

  • Sleek design

Cons

  • None we could find

Product image of Bnext VR Headset
Bnext VR Headset

Bnext’s straightforward mobile headset is a top seller on Amazon. It’s got a pair of sliding mechanisms—similar to the Merge’s—that let you fine-tune your lens placement for maximum clarity (based on the natural spacing of your eyes). There are some great free VR experiences that can be enjoyed with something like this, but it’s ultimately unremarkable compared to the elegant simplicity of Google Cardboard—or something a little nicer.

Although the straps are gentle and easy to set up, its facial interface isn’t all that comfortable for lengthy VR sessions and, worst of all, there’s no easy way to use your phone’s touchscreen without taking it back out of the headset. Some apps, like Within, offer a full library of content that lets you input commands simply by holding your gaze in one direction, but this is a big source of friction a lot of the time.

Pros

  • Adjustable

  • Offers free VR experiences

Cons

  • Not super comfortable

Product image of Google Cardboard
Google Cardboard

Google Cardboard is a wonderful little novelty: inexpensive, accessible, and user-friendly. Like the Merge, it’s easy to slide your phone into, but it also does a pretty good job of holding the device in place. There’s something playful and immediately charming about the simple cardboard construction; it gets the job done, and it captures children’s attention in a way that a fancy Oculus headset doesn’t. At $25 or less, the price of entry is roughly equivalent to buying your kid a toy at Target, and you’re opening them up to a whole new medium—for experiencing places they’ve never been, for seeing things they probably won’t find in 2D filmmaking, for playing different kinds of games, for learning.

It’s smooth, sturdy, and a breeze to put together. It’s held in the proper configuration with strong velcro, and there’s a single button in the upper right corner for basic touchscreen input. Kids and adults alike will appreciate the comfort and ease of access here; it doesn’t have straps or adjustable parts, so it never feels restrictive in the way other headsets do. You can simply remove it from your face at will, which makes it easy to share, check the environment around you, and so on.

If you want to dabble in VR and gain a better understanding of the medium or introduce your children to it, this is the fun, risk-free option you’re looking for.

Pros

  • Accessible

  • Playful design

  • Easy to set up

Cons

  • None we could find

Buy now at Google

Meet the tester

Alex Kane

Alex Kane

Sr. Editor, Search & Updates

@alexjkane

Alex Kane is a senior editor at USA Today’s Reviewed and the author of the Boss Fight Books volume on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. He has written for Fangoria, PC Gamer, Polygon, Rolling Stone, StarWars.com, and Variety. He lives in west-central Illinois.

See all of Alex Kane's reviews

Checking our work.

Our team is here for one purpose: to help you buy the best stuff and love what you own. Our writers, editors, and lab technicians obsess over the products we cover to make sure you're confident and satisfied. Have a different opinion about something we recommend? Email us and we'll compare notes.

Shoot us an email

