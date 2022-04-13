HP’s ChromeOS-powered desktop is a great entertainment PC for anyone on a tight budget

Pros Brilliant 1080p display

Loud, balanced, crisp audio

Supports landscape and portrait display modes Cons Weak base configuration performance

No ethernet port

Uncomfortable mouse

HP's Chromebase is just as visually appealing as Apple’s 24-inch iMac.

About the HP Chromebase

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The HP Chromebase's screen can rotate 90 degrees into portrait mode.

Here are the specs of the desktop computer we tested:

Processor: Intel Pentium Gold G6405U

Intel Pentium Gold G6405U Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics

Intel Integrated UHD Graphics RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB eMMC

64GB eMMC Display: 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 LED touchscreen

21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 LED touchscreen Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Wired connectivity: 2x USB Type-C 3.0, 1x USB Type-A 3.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

2x USB Type-C 3.0, 1x USB Type-A 3.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Webcam: 5MP 720p camera with privacy blocker

5MP 720p camera with privacy blocker Power Supply: 90W

90W Accessories: Bluetooth mouse, bluetooth keyboard

Bluetooth mouse, bluetooth keyboard Weight: 15.37 pounds

15.37 pounds Size: 19.98 x 6.87 x 17.89 inches

19.98 x 6.87 x 17.89 inches Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty and 90-day limited technical support and setup assistance

The HP Chromebase is a 21.5-inch all-in-one desktop PC that runs on Google ChromeOS. There are a few configuration options available. The one listed above retails for $589.99, and you can swap the processor for a more powerful 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor for $100 extra. 4GB of memory comes included with the Chromebase, but you can purchase up to 16GB. Storage comes in configuration s of 64GB eMMC, 128GB M.2 SSD, and 256GB M.2 SSD.

What We Like

Its touchscreen display is perfect for all kinds of activities

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The display's good image quality and the speaker's excellent sound make for a great media experience.

Although HP claims the Chrombase’s display has a 250-nit brightness output, we measured 276 nits on our unit, which means this screen is perfectly legible in any indoor setting, from cozy and warm bedroom lighting to bright kitchen lighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, it wouldn’t be a great monitor if its brightness were the only thing worth bragging about. The color vibrancy on this 1080p display is just as impressive, with a color range that covers all standard video content and falls just short of full HDR content—the Chromebase covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and 73% of the P3 color gamut. It’s a great monitor for watching films and TV shows thanks to its excellent contrast and low glare despite the glossy screen.

What sets the Chromebase’s monitor apart from other all-in-one monitors is its ability to rotate 90 degrees into portrait mode. How useful portrait mode will be for you depends on your creativity and preferences, but you’ll be happy to know that it’s not as gimmicky as it sounds. The Chromebase quickly picks up on the monitor’s orientation and switches smoothly between landscape and portrait, but you’ll have to rely on individual apps’ support to get the full experience.

Many apps don’t support portrait mode for ChromeOS, but Android apps designed for mobile and the Chrome browser itself work just fine—and honestly, the Chrome browser is where you’ll be spending most of your time on a ChromeOS computer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portrait mode is especially helpful for reading text and multitasking on-screen, such as watching YouTube videos while reading the comments section or reading a news story on top while you have a notes window on the bottom. It also feels more natural if you like to scroll with your finger on the touchscreen. Scrolling on Twitter, for instance, feels as comfortable as scrolling through the Twitter app on your phone.

The speakers can fill a whole room

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The speakers are built into the cone base of the all-in-one computer.

Unless you’re trying to hold a house party, the speakers (designed by Bang & Olufsen) will present an awesome experience when playing music or film for a few people. Because the drivers are built into the cone base of the Chromebase (there’s more room than usual for sounds to reverberate compared to a thin chin-bar), the speakers have a lot of room to play with to output the best sound possible. The sound is loud, balanced, and full-bodied, with vocals and pop especially able to bring out the best in the speakers.

Its clean style can complement your home

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The all-white exterior and the fabric-covered base complement just about any home decoration.

With a matte white body, a thin, cloth-textured base, and matching white peripherals, the HP Chromebase elevates the aesthetic of any surface it rests on. It has little to envy from Apple’s 24-inch iMac when it comes to first impressions. I personally like how the Chromebase looks a little better since it ditches the iMac’s thick chin on the display’s edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The included wireless mouse and keyboard are just as beautiful. The keyboard has a light grey aluminum case and matte white keys while the mouse has a matte white top, and their small footprints work well with the Chromebase’s 6.5-inch wide cone base.

The included accessories are luxurious

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Bluetooth keyboard and mouse provide an aesthetic experience that's comfortable enough for a couple of hours of use.

Unless you hate the matte white theme of the Chromebase, there is much to love in the included keyboard and mouse. Their small size makes them better suited for smaller hands, but the thoughtfully designed keyboard nonetheless provides a relaxing, ergonomic experience that most people will enjoy.

The soft incline is comfortable to rest on, and the keys are easy to type on even if they feel a little mushy. Both the mouse and keyboard pair easily to the Chromebase via Bluetooth, and they work with swappable batteries. I wasn’t a huge fan of the mouse’s sticky buttons, which required a lot of force to actuate and quickly tired my hand. However, the mouse’s flat shape may be a welcoming experience if you’re used to the similarly-shaped Apple Mouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

What We Don't Like

There’s only enough power for the basics

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The processing power of the base HP Chromebase is enough to run light tasks on ChromeOS and no more.

The Chromebase is a budget desktop, and its processing power reflects that. There are quite a few Chromebooks around the same $590 price tag that leave it in the dust for speed. Webpages take a couple of seconds to load on the Chromebase, and with only 4GB of memory, you can only open a half dozen or so browser tabs before more lag starts to kick in. However, there is a configuration with 8GB of RAM, so you can always upgrade if you need to.

In synthetic benchmarks, Chromebooks with more powerful processors and more RAM performed better, unsurprisingly. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, a $400 Chromebook, scored higher across the board than the HP Chromebase and has an excellent LED display. (You do miss out on the explosive audio, though). In Geekbench 5, for instance, the Chromebook Flex 5 scored over 50% higher than the HP Chromebase for multicore performance. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514, a $500 Chromebook that’s gone on sale for as low as $350, scored almost 300% higher than the HP Chromebase!

Meanwhile, the new 2022 iPad Air packs as much power as premium Windows laptops thanks to the Apple M1 processor it inherited from the much-loved M1 Mac computers.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more concerning about the modest performance is that it’s powerful enough for today’s streaming demands and productivity tasks—but will that be true five years from now? The HP Chromebase is an otherwise fantastic all-in-one desktop, but while $550 is a reasonable price for it, that’s still quite a bit of money to invest in a machine that could slow to the pace of a snail in a few years. The last thing this machine deserves is to be relegated to the e-waste bin while other desktop computers stay strong.

The cost of upgrading the Chromebase to an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM puts this all-in-one around $730, making this all-in-one configuration, unfortunately, a worse value than some Windows-based options on the market. For example, the MSI Pro AP241 has the same processor and memory, 256GB of storage, and costs $30 less.

It’s pretty, but it’s also pretty impractical

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser While it has a decent port selection, using the ports is a pain since they are all located on the back of the computer.

In the name of aesthetics, the Chromebase has no buttons on the front of the display or base. Except for the volume buttons on the right side, all the buttons and ports are on the back of the computer’s base. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it is frustrating. Every time you need to plug in a USB-A or USB-C device, you have to reach behind the back, a task made surprisingly difficult by the attached display between you and the back of the base. The display tilts 90 degrees sideways, 20 degrees front to back, and no degrees left to right. Adding a least a little bit of left-right tilting would make it easier to reach behind the monitor to use the PC’s ports.

The Chromebase also has a modest collection of ports: two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a headphone jack. Considering the Chromebase will likely never move from its designated space in users’ homes, an ethernet port seems like an obvious omission on HP’s part.

The Chromebase also has a peculiar flaw: its power button. Many computer power buttons have a small light indicator that activates when the computer is on, and the power buttons also tend to be stiffer to press than other buttons on computers so you can feel it actuating more clearly.

However, the Chromebase’s button has no light, and its power button is so wobbly it’s hard to tell if it’s been pressed at all. Because the computer takes its sweet time to boot up, you won’t have any feedback until the monitor finally lights on about 10-15 seconds after pressing the power button.

Should You Buy It

Yes, it’s a great value for a media-focused, all-in-one PC

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The HP Chromebase is a well-rounded budget PC for those that need something basic to relax at home with movies and music.

If you want a desktop computer to watch Netflix or to browse recipes in your kitchen as you cook, the HP Chromebase is a great all-in-one solution for $590—and we’ve seen it go as low as $430 at Best Buy. Its beautiful aesthetic, brilliant display and audio, and thoughtful accessories make it a compelling machine for anyone that doesn’t need a full operating system like Windows 11 or macOS. Its monitor’s ability to switch between portrait and display mode is a unique feature, and scrolling in portrait mode feels the same as scrolling on a phone or tablet.

However, the HP Chromebase’s starting configuration leaves it in a bad spot for long-term use. The upgraded version is $100 more, but it’s $100 well spent if you’d like the Chromebase to still feel snappy five years from now. For $600 to $700, however, you have other options.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 is a fantastic ChromeOS laptop with a more powerful processor and a similar, eye-catching display and design for $400 if you don’t need a desktop. Likewise, the HP Envy x360 13-inch and 15-inch laptops are both incredible Windows PCs at around the same price as the Chromebase.

For desktop alternatives, the $700 MSI PRO AP241 24-inch all-in-one PC offers the 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8 GB RAM; this HP tower-monitor bundle has a similar AMD processor for the same retail value ($640 on sale at the time of writing), and the small MSI DP20ZA packs an even more powerful Ryzen 5 processor and 16GB of memory for $600. You will have to give up the Chromebase’s great display and impressive audio, though.

Overall, the HP Chromebase is a fascinating product. It’s not a bargain for the specs, but it’s fairly priced and has a unique combination of strengths that can’t be found elsewhere for under $600. If you’re looking for a great media entertainment computer you can share with others and you like the idea of having a vertical screen when you want it, you should definitely check this computer out.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Adrien Ramirez Staff Writer @itsaramkat Adrien is a staff writer for Reviewed, mainly focused on reviewing laptops and other consumer tech. During his free time, he's usually wandering around Hyrule. See all of Adrien Ramirez's reviews