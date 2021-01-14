Acer's new 14-inch gaming laptop promises 10-hour battery life

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

Unlike most gaming laptops, the Predator Triton 300 SE aims to strike the perfect balance between power and practicality. We loved the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 earlier in 2020 for the same reasons, so we were stoked when Acer unveiled the new Predator at CES 2021.

The Predator Triton 300 SE manages to pack an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and up to ten hours of battery life into a small 14-inch diagonal chassis. The outside of the laptop is classy and simple, with a silver aluminum lid that sports the Predator logo in a small section of the lid’s upper right corner. Except for its RGB keyboard (which can be changed), an onlooker could easily assume the Triton 300 SE is a regular old business laptop.

Aside from its graphics processor, the Triton 300 SE will also have a 1080p 144Hz panel (which is pretty standard for gaming laptops these days), 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and up to Intel’s 11th-gen Core i7-11375H processor. Together, the Predator Triton 300 SE is a beautiful monster that should tear through most tasks you throw at it.

However, with a 14-inch diagonal, 0.7-inch thick, 3.75-pound chassis, thermals are a big concern. To keep the PC as cool as possible both externally and internally, the CPU and GPU are partitioned from the rest of the chassis with thermal foam, complemented by a dual-fan cooling system to expel heat even more. This is designed not only to aid in cooling those components but also to help keep the keyboard cooler than it would be otherwise.

If cooling isn’t as much of a concern for you as noise is, then you can adjust the fan speed in Acer’s Predator Sense software. You can also monitor the core temperatures and configure overclocking if you want to draw even more power from your machine—though at the expense of battery life.

We were thoroughly impressed with all of Acer’s announcements this CES, from its laptop lineup to its new gaming monitors. However, the Predator Triton 300 SE is perhaps the model we're most excited to put to the test. With a starting price of $1,399.99, a promising performance profile, and those aggressive battery life claims, this could very well be the budget gaming laptop to beat when it launches this February.

