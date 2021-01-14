The 2021 Razer Blade 15 is here with blazing-fast displays

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

CES 2021 is coming to a close, and this year Razer brought us a refreshed Razer Blade 15 lineup. On the surface, everything looks the same as the 2020 Blade 15, but there are quite a few differences beneath the sleek aluminum lid.

There are more Blade 15 configurations than ever this year—from a $1,699 Blade 15 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 to the over-$3,000 Blade 15 Advanced with an RTX 3080 (with 16GB of VRAM!), a 4K touch OLED display and an 8-core Intel Core i7 processor.

Graphics cards aside, all Blade 15 models will come with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 (either a 6-core or 8-core version), 16GB of RAM, and RGB Chroma. Where the Blade 15 laptops most differ are in their configuration of graphics card and display. The Base edition will have an NVIDIA RTX 3060 or 3070, while the Advanced edition will have an RTX 3070, 3080 with 8GB of VRAM, or 3080 with 16GB of VRAM.

While we expected to see the RTX 30-series GPUs on the refreshed Blade 15, we were most surprised by how many display options it has. For the Blade 15 Base edition, you can choose between a 144Hz 1080p display or a 165Hz 1440p (or QHD) display—we expect both displays to be great, but the QHD display could be worth the extra cash for the laptop’s beefy hardware to shine.

Meanwhile, the Blade 15 Advanced can come with a 360Hz 1080p display, a 240Hz QHD display with Nvidia G-Sync, or an OLED 4K 60Hz touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass and a factory calibrated, HDR-ready color gamut. We loved the 4K OLED screen on the 2020 Blade 15 Advanced, but we expect the 240Hz QHD display’s balance of speed and fidelity to better fit the needs of more gamers.

The Blade 15 Advanced edition will also include a few other upgrades from the Base edition. Aside from the upgraded graphics and central processors, the Advanced edition will also have Intel WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Windows Hello face recognition. Both editions will have RGB Chroma customization, but the Base will have three RGB zones whereas the Advanced will have per-key RGB zones.

If you’ve been eyeing the Razer Blade 15, it is currently available for pre-order on Razer’s website as of January 12, and it will hit in-store shelves on January 26. The Base Edition starts at $1,699.99 and the Advanced Edition starts at $2,499.99.

