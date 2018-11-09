Best Top-Load Washers Under $1,000 of 2019

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

On almost every level, the GE GTW680BSJWS ( available at AppliancesConnection for $758.00 ) came out on top. It proved that it could conquer stains and gave users the ability to use extra water when they wanted. However, if you’re not enamored with the very old-school design, there are plenty of other washers on our list that are all solid choices.

The average top-load washer is cheaper than a front load, but that doesn’t mean they’re all good bargains. We’ve tested hundreds of washing machines in our testing labs and have sussed out which models provide a good value. We evaluate each model on how well it removes stains, how efficient it is, and judge the features on their usefulness.

Top loaders have an undying appeal in the world of American laundry. It’s nice to not have to bend down to unload laundry and there’s less chance for mold to develop in the machine. There are plenty of us out there that just want to do laundry the way our mothers showed us.

Why would I want a top-loading washer?

While recent studies indicate that front-load washing machines are overtaking top-load washers in the laundry popularity contest, some shoppers prefer to stick with what they know—top-loading washing machines with pole agitators. The sentiment isn't misplaced; getting a machine similar to one whose layout and logic you're used to will make your laundry life easier, even if most top-load agitator washing machines have gotten a tech-induced face-lift, and will probably look slightly different than the one in your mom's basement.

Additionally, top-loaders in general are somewhat less efficient than their front-loading counterparts with respect to water and electricity usage, but some people like having the option to use more water in really dirty loads of laundry, even if it doesn't necessarily mean your clothes get any cleaner. That's why GE, the brand behind our favorite top-load washer with an agitator, added in the Deep Fill option so that users can easily add more water to a wash cycle.

Lastly, top-load washers have different ergonomics than front-loading washers. If you prefer to just drop laundry into the washer from a standing position, and don't want to crouch down to get your clothes into and out of a front-load washing machine (or have to stack your front-loader so that accessible while standing), then you're probably better off with a top-loader. The washing machine type and feature set are just two of the things to consider when you're buying a washing machine, but knowing that you prefer a top-load over a front-load washer will help to narrow down your choices considerably.

How We Test

Every washing machine that comes into Reviewed’s labs gets put through the same testing regime, which addresses both performance and user-friendliness. Performance tests include:

• Stain removal – on a strip of AHAM-approved stains (which includes cocoa, sweat, pig’s blood, red wine, and oil), how much of each stain can this washing machine remove?

• Wear and tear – during a given cycle, how hard is the mechanical action of the washing machine on your clothes?

• Water retention – how much water does your washing machine spin out at the end of the cycle?

• Cycle time – how long is each washing machine cycle?

The best washing machines have solid stain removal abilities, do not damage your clothes, retain little water, and have short cycle times.

Beyond these performance tests, we also assess the usability of each washing machine, based on our experience, both during testing and during more casual use (one perk of working at Reviewed is that there is plenty of laundry machines on premises!). Our main goal is to get the answer to one question: how easy is it to actually use this washing machine? This involves cumulatively assessing the control panel, the door, the detergent dispenser, and any smart features that are included.

By combining the performance data with our own observations, we can make the solid recommendations for someone looking for any type of washing machine at any price point.

GE GTW485ASJWS Where To Buy $695.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $701.10 Home Depot Buy GE GTW485ASJWS The GE GTW485ASJWS combines state-of-the-art technology with time-honored laundry solutions. This top-load washer can calculate the exact amount of water necessary for each wash—or you can fill it to the brim at the touch of a button. Its old-school aesthetic is very present in the control panel, where you can easily pick your wash cycle and a variety of cycle options by turning any of the five knobs. Whether you're frustrated by the "high efficiency" movement, or you're out to save the planet, it's a strong washer for anyone's political leanings. Read the full review.

LG WT7500CW Where To Buy $795.20 AppliancesConnection Buy $798.30 Home Depot Buy $799.00 Abt Buy $944.99 Best Buy Buy LG WT7500CW The LG WT7500CW is one of our top picks for top-load washers thanks to its size, speed, and power. The huge 5.2-cu.-ft. drum easily accommodates a load of laundry from a family of four, and its Normal cycle can be as quick as 30 minutes. The best part is that during those 30 minutes, it performed admirably in our stain removal tests. Other options, such as Cold Wash, Water Plus, and TurboWash allow you flexibility and customization with your wash cycles. Its only major drawback is how much water it uses. Read the full review.

LG WT7700HVA Where To Buy $1,299.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,439.99 Best Buy Buy LG WT7700HVA In the race to build the world's biggest washing machine, the LG WT7700HVA is on the honor roll. With a capacity of 5.7 cu. ft, the drum can fit about three baskets of laundry. This top-loader also has a bunch of neat features, including the time-saving TurboWash, the stain-busting Steam option, and a veritable buffet of cycle customizations to make your life easier. It's not the most efficient washer or the best at stain removal, but if it's volume you're after, this LG is a good choice. Read the full review.

Samsung WA54M8750AW Where To Buy $849.20 AppliancesConnection Buy $849.00 Abt Buy $849.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung WA54M8750AW The Samsung WA54M8750AW is competitively-priced, and comes with a roomy tub with plenty of room for laundry. It cleans clothes well, and it has plenty of family-friendly cycles and options. The feature most unique, however, is ActiveWash. ActiveWash is a combination faucet/hand-washing sink that's built into the top of the washer, so you can clean and soak your clothes—then dump them straight into the washer. When you're done hand-washing, the sink basin simply flips up next to the top of the washing machine, and the rest of your laundry routine proceeds normally. A washer with a built-in, convenient feature like ActiveWash is something worth putting in your laundry room. Read the full review.

Whirlpool WTW7500GC Where To Buy $894.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $899.10 Home Depot Buy $899.00 Abt Buy $899.99 Best Buy Buy Whirlpool WTW7500GC The "What to Wash" and "How to Wash" control panel system helps to ensure that your clothes won't get ruined in the Whirlpool WTW7500GC. With over 20 different combinations, this washer can handle any laundry situation. One of those options is ColorLast, which keeps your clothes from getting stretched out or losing their vibrancy by washing in cold water and with gentler agitation. On top of that, this top-load washer offers a built-in faucet. This feature allows you to easily pre-treat tough stains without the need for a utility sink. Read the full review.

Samsung WA45M7050AW Where To Buy $749.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $719.10 Home Depot Buy $719.00 Abt Buy $719.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung WA45M7050AW The Samsung WA45M7050AW is a prime example of what a modern top loader can do. It has a 4.5-cu.-ft. drum, a powerful Heavy Duty cycle, and a diamond-patterned drum interior. These design choices means it has better stain removal and it is gentler on your clothes. Like most Samsung washers, the WA45M7050AW has an amazing number of wash options, but those myriad options aren't overwhelming: the interface is streamlined and easy to use. When you combine better performance, sleek design, and premium features, you get a washer that's worth trading up for. Read the full review.

Kenmore Elite 31633 Where To Buy $949.00 Sears Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Kenmore Elite 31633 When it comes to washing machines, you can't get much bigger than the Kenmore Elite 31633. With its humongous 6.2 cu.-ft. capacity, the 31633 can turn a mountain of dirty laundry into a molehill chore. Not only does this washer have the size, but it also has the speed. Utilizing Kenmore's Accela Soak Technology, the 31633's cycle times max out at about an hour, so you're in for some speedy cleaning. Speed, size, and performance come together in perfect balance with this washer. Read the full review.

GE GTW460ASJWW Where To Buy $650.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $656.10 Home Depot Buy GE GTW460ASJWW The GE GTW460ASJWW is the quintessential American washer. If you want the washing machine that your mother (and maybe your grandmother) used, this is today's version of that machine. It has a dual-action pole agitator, a button that lets you fill the tub to the brim with water, and easy-to-read controls. In spite of its retro feel, all of the major cycles for this washer take less than an hour, so you won't be stuck waiting by the washer for long. If you've enjoyed a top-load washer in the last six decades, you'll be pleased by this one. Read the full review.

GE GTW685BSLWS Where To Buy $758.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $597.60 Home Depot Buy $593.50 Abt Buy $599.99 Best Buy Buy GE GTW685BSLWS The GE GTW685BSLWS has time-tested features in a more modern context. Its soft-close glass lid is a nice bonus, and it allows you to monitor the wash as it agitates. All you need to do to turn on the machine is to lift up the lid. A single knob lets you dial up a wash cycle; because they’re clearly labeled, it’s a breeze to pick the one you need. You can have granular control over each wash load by choosing the soil level, water temperature, spin, and rinse. Once you’ve set it, you can save it using the My Cycle feature. For this top-loading agitator machine, getting clean laundry is a successful balancing act between old-school and high-tech. Read the full review.

Samsung WA52M7750AV Where To Buy $985.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $989.10 Home Depot Buy $989.00 Abt Buy $989.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung WA52M7750AV If you don't have a utility sink in your laundry room, you might appreciate the Activewash sink and ridged wash basin built into the Samsung WA52M7750AV washing machine. To get the best cleaning performance, we recommend that you use the Heavy cycle, which clocks in at about one hour and twenty minutes long. It finishes in only seven minutes longer than the Normal cycle, but does a better job at stain removal. While it does only an average cleaning job, this Samsung washer has a ton of cycles and cycle options, so it should leave even the pickiest of laundry doers satisfied. Read the full review.

