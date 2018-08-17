BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

You're ruining your best clothes if you're not hand washing—it's easier than you think

Here's how to get those delicates clean

Credit: Getty Images / artursfoto
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

When the label in your favorite clothing shows the dreaded hand wash symbol, you need to take it seriously. Those clothes are more high maintenance than T-shirts and jeans that you toss in the washer. However, since washing by hand can keep some of your best clothes looking new longer, it’s worth the effort to wash them by hand.

Check-the-label
Credit: Getty Images
Read the label. It shows how to wash the item safely.

Before we dig into how to hand wash your clothes properly, a few Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind:

  • Don't use your washer's "Delicate" cycle as a replacement for hand-washing. It may be too rough on swimsuits, cashmere sweaters, and silk shirts.
  • Don't dry-clean those, either. Hand-washing is faster, more affordable, and uses fewer chemicals, anyway.
  • Don't twist or wring your clothes when hand-washing—that will just stretch your things out of shape.
  • Don't rub them, either, because that can cause pills, the ugly little balls that you see on some sweaters.
  • Don't use Tide and other detergents meant for machine washing. A few drops works fine for cottons, but the enzymes can deteriorate wool and silk.
  • Do use a mild detergent that's meant for hand-washing.

Once you've got the basics, it's not hard to wash clothes manually, and it doesn't take long.

What You Need

A clean sink or basin

Mild detergent

Clean white or light towels

Time Needed

Five minutes

Difficulty

Easy

Step-by-Step

How to hand wash clothes

To preserve your fragile favorites, here's the right way to do hand laundry.

1. Sort by color.
Make piles of clothes: White/pales, colors, and darks. You’re going to wash each pile separately.

Sort-clothes-first
Credit: Getty Images / Mukhina1
Don't wash white clothes and dark clothes together—sort them and wash them separately. You don't want dye from the dark items to bleed onto the white ones.

2. Find a basin to wash clothes in.
If you’re disgusted by the idea of washing clothes in the sink, even a clean sink, wash them in a basin or a large mixing bowl.
Pro-tip: Get two basins—one for washing and one for rinsing.

Wash-basin-Amazon-Joseph-Joseph
Credit: Amazon / Joseph Joseph
A basin makes it easier to do hand laundry. This one has a plug that you pull to drain the water. But it's fine to hand wash in the sink, as long as you clean it beforehand.

3. Fill the basin with cool water.
Fragile fibers generally do better washed in cool water. Warm water cleans clothes better, but might encourage dyes to bleed. Again, check the label.

4. Add a few of drops of detergent.
Choose a mild detergent, made for hand washing.
Pro-tip: Baby shampoo is an effective, inexpensive detergent substitute for hand washing.

Use-baby-shampoo-for-detergent
Credit: Amazon
Baby shampoo makes a good substitute for detergent, when you're hand washing some clothes.

5. Swish the clothes around in the soapy water.
Treat any stains you find as you wash.
Pro tip: Five minutes of hand washing is ample for most things, and two minutes is enough for lightly soiled clothes. Less is more, in this case.
Washing-in-a-basin
Credit: Getty Images / TanyaRozhnovskaya
While you're hand washing, treat any stains you discover.

Gettyimages 104093480

Related

These stain removal tips will change your life

6. Drain the basin and rinse it out.
Dump out the soapy water, rinse the basin, and refill it with cool, clean water. If you have a second basin, slip the soapy clothes in. You'll probably have to rinse more than once.
Pro-tip: Don’t run water from the faucet directly onto the clothes, because it can stretch them.

7. Carefully work the water out of the rinsed clothes.
Remember, you don't want to twist them or wring them roughly.
Pro tip: Gather each garment into a ball, and squeeze gently.

Rinsing-hand-laundry
Credit: Getty Images
Dunk soapy laundry in a basin or sink full of clean water to rinse. Don't run water from the faucet onto it—the water pressure can stretch out your clothes.

8. Lay the clothes out on a dry towel.
Pro-tip: Use white or light-colored towels to avoid color transfer.

Towels
Credit: Getty Images / Magone
Have a pile of white or light-colored towels on hand to roll the clothes. As you roll each garment, press the towel gently to extract water.

9. Roll up the towel with the clothing inside to remove most of the water.
Start from the top, and roll towards you.
Pro-tip: If the clothing is very wet, you might need extra towels.

10. Air dry the clothes on a flat surface.
If you have a mesh rack, use it. It allows better exposure to air, so your clothes dry faster.

OXO-flat-rack
Credit: Amazon / OXO
Since you have to dry the wet clothes flat, a mesh rack can be a big help.

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.