This Maytag dryer features a formidable performance at a fair price

Pros Solid drying

Good smart features

Hamper door for easier loading Cons None that we could find

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Maytag MED7230HW dryer features a hamper door, which opens from top to bottom. This makes loading easier and you won't have to stoop.

The Maytag MED7230HW features a typical control panel setup. There’s a large central dial for selecting cycles and a touchpad off to the side for customizing those cycles. The buttons are large, making them easy to use and easy to read.

The hamper door can open from top to bottom, which might make loading easier for those who can't or prefer not to stoop.

About the Maytag MED7230HW dryer

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Maytag MED7230HW has a typical control setup: a central cycle selection dial alongside a touchpad for customization options.

Dimensions: 43.13” x 27” x 29.88” (H x W x D)

Capacity: 7.4 cu. ft.

Finishes: Heritage white, metallic slate ($100 extra)

Cycles: Regular, Quick Dry, Heavy Duty, Delicates, Whites, Wrinkle Control, Sanitize, Steam Refresh, Towels, Normal, Bulky Items, Timed Dry, and Custom Cycle

Cycle options: Has four temperature settings and three dryness levels, multiple steam options, plus sanitize, timed dry, wrinkle prevent

Matching washer: Maytag MVW7230HW

User manual: Maytag MED7230HW dryer manual

What we like

This Maytag dries clothes well

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Maytag MED7230HW dryer's large, 7.4-cubic-foot drum is lit by an internal LED for easier loading and unloading.

The Maytag MED7230HW’s drying performance is strong, especially for its price point, but it didn't blow us away like its upgraded cousin, the Maytag MED8230HC. This being said, it does put up a solid performance on most of its cycles and manages to stay slightly ahead of the pack.

Its Regular cycle finished faster than the average dryer—64 minutes vs. 71—and got our test load of laundry 100% dry each time.

MED7230HW’s Quick Dry cycle actually performed better than its more expensive upgrade model, finishing in the customary (and incredibly fast) 15 minutes. While it only eliminated about 68% of the moisture in our test loads, that’s still pretty good for such a short cycle length. Another accomplishment: It gets laundry dry with temperatures around 124°F, far cooler than the 150°F threshold where excess heat translates into more wear and tear.

The Delicates and Bulky Items cycles both got items 100% dry, although bulky ran 15 minutes longer than expected at 82 minutes.

You'll use these smart features

While consumers (and reviewers) have mixed feelings about the usefulness of smart features, Maytag's companion app helps ensure your laundry dries properly.

As we were ran a bulky cycle during testing, the MED7230HW beeped and notified us with a clear message on its display to re-adjust the load.

This feature will save you time in the long run. Nobody likes finding out their comforter or sheets balled up and insulated a bunch of damp laundry from drying properly.

As far as other standard smart features, the MED7230HW can notify you when a cycle is done, offers a remote start, and sends diagnostics and repair info when something goes wrong.

What owners are saying

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Maytag MED7230HW dryer has a fairly standard lint trap. It's very easy to remove, clean, and replace.

Owners are generally positive about their Maytag MED7230HW, awarding it an average of 4.6 stars out of 5.

Common points of praise include its effective, quiet drying and relatively short cycle times. Users also like its controls, which are commonly described as “straightforward,” and “easy to use.”

The most common complaint seems to be aimed at the dryer's humidity sensor not working properly. But, we didn’t experience these issues while testing.

Warranty

Maytag has one of the better warranties in the industry. Not only does it offer the standard year for parts and labor, the manufacturer covers the drum and motor for up to 10 years.

Should you buy the Maytag MED7230HW?

Yes. This dryer offers a punch for its purchase price. We like its steam and sanitize features, and how the app notifies us when a load needs to be adjusted or finishes running. We typically list any downsides we come across, but Maytag has been hitting it out of the park with its most recent models.

In fact, if you have a bigger budget, you should upgrade and buy the best dryer we've ever tested, the Maytag MED8230HC.

If you’re researching a new dryer, we also recommend checking out the Electrolux 627 set. Both the dryer and its companion washer are roughly equivalent to the Maytag MED7230HW and MVW7230HW.

