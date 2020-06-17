This washer has sturdy, old-school style with modern sensibilities

Pros lifetime warranty

sturdy build

easy to operate Cons weak on stains

Agitator-equipped top-loaders have a niche popularity amongst washers. The go-to style of washer from the 1950s and 1960s, top-loaders with pole agitators have historically been tough on stains and just as tough on your clothes. However, more modern top-loaders have inverted that paradigm, aiming for gentle wash cycles that don’t quite have the same scrubbing power you’d expect from a top-loader.

This is where the TR5000WN washer fits. For most cycles, it gives an average clean with an overly gentle touch. The machine looks solid and in using it you get the feel that it would survive just about anything—it’s build quality is probably why Speed Queen offers such an extensive warranty. If you’re looking to invest in the TR5000WN, the average user will likely be satisfied with its performance, just don’t expect it to work miracles on tougher stains.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Speed Queen TR5000WN washer

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Speed Queen TR5000WN has simple, clear, well-machined controls that should be intuitive to just about everyone.

Manufacturer Model Number: AWN63RSN115TW01

Dimensions: 26" x 42.75" x 28" (W x H x D)

Capacity: 3.2 cu. ft.

Finishes: White

Cycles: Heavy Duty, Permanent Press, Normal Eco, Delicate, Handwash, Spin Only

Cycle options: 4 wash temperature settings, 4 load size settings, extra rinse cycle

Matching washer/dryer: Speed Queen DR5000WE

Manual: Speed Queen TR5000WN user guide

What we like

This machine feels very sturdy

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The stainless steel wash tub comes with a lifetime guarantee.

While we don’t conduct formal durability tests, subjectively speaking, the TR5000WN is built like a tank. Its metal construction is solid and polished—you get the sense that even particularly off-balanced loads wouldn’t cause it to budge.

On top of that, Speed Queen offers what seems to be the best warranty in the business, covering all parts and labor for up to five years (compared to the industry standard single year of coverage). Certain parts even have a lifetime guarantee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TR5000WN’s build quality certainly makes the case its high purchase price is actually an investment, ensuring you likely won’t need to replace your washer anytime soon.

Controls are straightforward

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton In addition to the cycle selection dial, you can change wash temperature, load size, or opt for an extra rinse—but that’s it.

Let’s be real—most people don’t need a ton of customization options on their washer since they don't use cycles beyond the major ones (normal, quick, bulky, delicates). Many other options just take up space. Accordingly, we like the Speed Queen TR5000WN’s straightforward controls, which give you what you need, are clearly labeled, and are easy to access.

What we don’t like

Cleaning performance is sub-par

On our cleaning performance tests, we found that most of the Speed Queen TR5000WN’s cycles were underwhelming. The Normal cycle resulted in laundry that was 4–7% less clean than the average washer, 8–15% less effective for the Heavy cycle, and 5–8% less effective for the Delicate cycle. The washer’s best-performing Quick cycle was only about 1% more clean than average.

ADVERTISEMENT

If this were an average washer, we’d say these results are fine: They’re within a margin of error for average, and while that’s nothing to celebrate, it also does not fall particularly short of the mark, either.

But here’s the problem: The TR5000WN isn’t priced like an average washing machine. In fact, it is about twice as expensive. We expect a machine in this price range to nail its core functionality.

So, if you don’t usually have particularly dirty laundry, the TR5000WN will suffice—just don’t expect it to work miracles on tough stains.

What owners are saying

User reviews of the Speed Queen TR5000WN are mostly positive, meriting an average 4.7 out of 5 stars across major retailers. Most reviews center praise around the unit’s construction, commenting that it seems well-machined and incredibly sturdy, steadily handling loads that would set their previous machine off-balance. The most common complaints center around a disappointing cleaning performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warranty

This is an area where the Speed Queen TR5000WN really shines. The standard warranty for most appliances covers one year of parts and labor, and that’s it. Speed Queen’s guarantee covers parts and labor for five years. On top of that, they offer a lifetime warranty for the outer drain tub and the stainless steel wash basket. This is the best warranty currently being offered in this product space, and makes a good argument for the Speed Queen TR5000WN’s price: It’s an investment you can feel confident about.

Speed Queen TR5000WN warranty info

Should you buy the Speed Queen TR5000WN?

Maybe. Like most products, the Speed Queen TR5000WN has its share of pros and cons that may or may not line up with your personal needs. One of the strongest attributes the TR5000WN has to offer is its build quality, which seems top-notch and comes backed by a fairly expansive warranty. It’s not the best at scrubbing laundry spotless, but it does a good enough job that it should be able to handle routine cleaning sufficiently.

If you’re looking for a top-loader that does offer a good clean, check out the GE GTW720BSNWS. Otherwise, perhaps consider a front-loader—while it might not have always been the case, at this point they tend to clean circles around top-loaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the testers Mark Brezinski Senior Writer @markbrezinski Mark Brezinski is a senior writer with seven years of experience reviewing consumer tech and home appliances. See all of Mark Brezinski's reviews Jonathan Chan Lab Manager @ReviewedHome Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews