These are the most popular home decor items in every U.S. state

No matter which instagrams, Pinterests, and shelter mags you pore over, it turns out that your favorite type of home decor may depend on where you live. Research done by NextDay Blinds, the window treatment company, reveals the most popular home decor items in all 50 states, based on Google shopping data over the last 12 months. Although your home looks different from your friends' homes, once you see what decor everyone is searching for in your state, you may find yourself noticing some commonalities.
Here are the top home decor items people are searching for by state:
Alabama—Poufs
A pouf can be the most versatile little furnishing in any home. Get a bright one, and use it as a footrest, a side table, or for extra seating.
Alaska—Hearth
On a chilly night, the fireplace becomes the focal point. Great hearth accessories are a must.
Arizona—Wall decor
After you choose your wall decor, arrange it on the floor before you hang it on the wall. Take a picture of it, then replicate the arrangement on the wall.
Arkansas—Slipcovers
Slipcovers are a convenient way to protect a couch, but they also do a good job changing up the look of the living room.
California—Centerpiece bowls
A centerpiece doesn't have to be fussy or complicated. Float a single blossom in a bowl, and you've created a simple, memorable centerpiece.
Colorado—Trays
Trays are a very popular home decor item, and they don't have to match. In fact, it's more stylish if they don't.
Connecticut—Throw blankets
Cozy throw blankets makes any couch the ideal napping spot.
Delaware—Vases
Rustic or refined, filled with wildflowers or roses, a vase is an essential. Mantels seem to get this.
Florida—Wall art
Art can be anything from framed kindergarten paintings to original works you discovered at a local art show.
Georgia—Diffusers
Aroma sets the mood of a room when you have a diffuser and a collection of delicious-smelling oils.
Hawaii—Prints
Monstera leaf motifs are the most popular now. Prints are easier to take care of than real monstera plants, too.
Idaho—Mirrors
Mirrors can be decorative, but their best trick is making any room look larger. Their second best trick is letting you know if you have lipstick on your teeth.
Illinois—Wall art
To tie your wall art together, you can hang a group of related items, or a variety of unmatched pieces in similar frames.
Indiana—Wall shelves
Wall shelves serve as storage and keep knick knacks at eye level.
Iowa—Rugs
You can cover ugly wall-to-wall carpet with area rugs, as long as you use non-slip rug pads.
Kansas—Wallpaper
If your wallpaper is interesting, the room doesn't require many accessories. They would just look busy, anyway.
Kentucky—Poufs
When there's no space for a side table or an extra chair, a pouf or two comes to the rescue.
Louisiana—Mirrors
Hang mirrors near the front door, so you can check your outfit before you leave in the morning.
Maine—Prints
You can buy great one-of-a-kind prints on Etsy or at student art shows. Hang them in threes for balance.
Maryland—Trays
When you entertain, you need trays. They're also great accessories for bedrooms and bathrooms.
Massachusetts—Botanicals
Whether it's a real plant or a botanical image, gazing at something green can cheer you up.
Michigan—Trays
Carry a tray or two of signature drinks into the room at your next party, and all heads will turn. But be careful not to spill.
Minnesota—Candles
There's not much that more relaxing than a soak in the tub with scented candles burning all around. Choose a different scent for each season.
Mississippi—Trays
If someone wants to eat in the family room, make sure they take a tray to catch crumbs and spills.
Missouri—Platters
No need to wait for a special dinner to use your prettiest platters. Fill 'em up with mac and cheese, chicken fingers, and other family favorites.
Montana—Wall decor
Have fun with your wall decor. You can collect it over time, or buy it all at once.
Nebraska—Jewelry boxes
Those lucky enough to have a wardrobe of jewelry can get beautiful boxes to store it.
Nevada—Wallpaper
Removable wall coverings add high style with low commitment. This is not your grandmother's wallpaper. But she would like it.
New Hampshire—Wall decor
A space with nothing on the wall looks cold and empty. Hanging stuff on the walls personalizes your home.
New Jersey—Lighting fixtures
Good lighting changes the feeling of a home. Rooms need task lighting, ambient lighting, and accent lighting.
New Mexico—Bar carts
Of course you can use bar carts to serve drinks, but they also make great occasional tables.
New York—Mirrors
An arrangement of mirrors adds sparkle to a room. If you place it opposite a window, it can reflect a great view.
North Carolina—Baskets
Look beyond baskets as storage. They add interesting texture to room, especially when you hang them on the wall.
North Dakota—Wall decor
Wall decor can have a theme, but it doesn't have to. You do you.
Ohio—Wallpaper
Removable wallpaper is the new way to change the personality of a room, without being stuck with the same pattern permanently.
Oklahoma—Frames
Buy a frame inexpensively from the craft store. If it doesn't match the colors in the room, take it out in the yard and spray paint it.
Oregon—Rugs
A rug gives a room softness and dimension, and it also muffles sound.
Pennsylvania—Slipcovers
An inexpensive Ikea sofa comes to life with a lovely slipcover.
Rhode Island—Frames
A frame without a picture makes a statement. This is actually a design strategy.
South Carolina—Window treatments
Window treatments control the light in a room, and you mostly need them for privacy.
South Dakota—Throw pillows
Throw pillows add comfort and color to your furniture. Or get floor pillows instead of furniture.
Tennessee—Bar Carts
Keep a bar cart handy for serving. Load it up with bottles and glasses, so you'll be ready for company.
Texas—Figurines
This unicorn figurine is totally adorable, but if you have small children, you will want to keep it on a high shelf so it doesn't immediately get broken.
Utah—Bins
Make clutter disappear with a set of bins. They help organize closets, too. You can't have too many.
Vermont—Wall art
Wall art transforms a room. If you don't have much furniture, make sure the art is compelling.
Virginia—Trays
There's no limit to what you can do with trays. Use them at the kitchen table instead of placemats. Hang them on the wall. Keep a few in every room.
Washington—Jars
Mason jars are ideal for storage and meal prep, and they make fun serving pieces, too.
West Virginia—Mirrors
Arrange a group of mirrors on a wall, and they'll make the most of the light in a dark room.
Wisconsin—Throw pillows
Of course, throw pillows are comfy on a bed or a couch. You could also arrange them on a plain, unfinished bench to dress it up.
Wyoming—Lanterns
Lanterns convey a rustic note, creating welcoming spaces wherever they cast their light.
No need to stick with your own state's favorite—buy the things that work best in your home. Design divas, we feel you. Personalize your place, and let it reflect who you are.