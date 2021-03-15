10 things that will make getting up in the morning easier

Between losing an hour of sleep to Daylight Saving Time and continuing to work from home during the pandemic, many of us would rather just stay in bed until the last possible second before rolling over to start work. It's convenient, yes, but it might not be the best way to get yourself into a headspace to conquer your day. If you're considering getting up earlier, it can be a challenge—but one that can change your overall mindset overt ime.

Nevertheless, if you find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning and start your day, know that there are solutions available. Here are 10 products that will help you wake up and take charge of your day from wellness journals to at-home workout solutions.

1. An alarm that does a lot more than just buzz

Credit: Amazon The Amazon Alexa Show will wake you up and help prepare you for your day.

Remember the Disney Channel original movie, Smart House? And remember how cool we all collectively thought it would be to have a personal assistant like PAT? Well now we do, only her name is Alexa.

While there are many Alexa devices on the market, the Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Show 10 is the be-all, end-all when it comes to making life—especially during the morning—easier. In addition to being able to ask her anything and voice-activate your favorite tunes, the new Amazon Echo Show also comes with the ability to set alarms, mimic the sun with said alarms, set daily routines, show you a visual of your daily schedule and provide you with the latest news as soon as you wake up, and more. In other words, it’s a real-life PAT (only, it won’t go crazy the way that she did in the classic campy film).

Get the Amazon Echo Show 10 from Amazon for $249.99

2. A sun-mimicking bedside lamp

Credit: Casper Trick your body into rising with the sun—even if you aren’t really.

Our bodies are naturally programmed to rise with the sun—it has something to do with our circadian rhythm. If you've ever gone camping, you might have noticed you wake up earlier simply out of habit because of this. Now, since many of us don’t sleep outside regularly, finding ways to mimic that healthy wake schedule is helpful—and it doesn’t actually require rising with the sun. Instead, using a circadian rhythm-inspired lamp, like Casper’s Bluetooth-enabled Glow Light, can do the trick. You can set the lamp to dim and brighten like the sun, which will help you rise easier every day.

Get the Casper Glow Light from Casper for $129

3. A pair of cozy slippers

Credit: UGG After all, you won’t want to get out of bed if you’re uncomfortable.

One of the easiest ways to make waking up early easier is to set out a comfy pair of slippers that you can immediately step into straight out of bed. And, as you’re likely aware, few slippers are as cozy and cult-fave as those made by UGG (no, really, we've tested and reviewed) over a dozen different brands. Whether you prefer a closed, clog slipper, classic loafer silhouette, or a plush platform sandal, the best-selling Australian brand has a worthy pair. Best of all, unlike other slippers, those from Ugg include an outdoor-friendly sole, so you can wear them outside while taking your pup out, tending to plants, or speed-walking to the mailbox.

Get the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper from Nordstrom for $89.95

4. The softest robe on the market

Credit: Nordstrom Comfort is key when it comes to waking up early.

Remember: The key to making waking up easier is to ensure it’s a comfortable process. With that in mind, setting out a cozy robe is also a good practice for easier rising. Instead of buying any old robe, know that, after testing a variety of women's robes, nothing compares to Nordstrom’s best-selling Bliss robe. The luxuriously soft robe has deep pockets and a removable waist tie for roomy comfort you’ll look forward to spending your morning in.

Get the Bliss Robe from Nordstrom for $48.30

5. An invigorating shower spray

Credit: J.R. Watkins Awaken your senses with one of J.R. Watkins’ Aromatherapy In-Shower Mists.

If you’re someone who showers in the morning, you might want to consider adding a bottle of J.R. Watkins’ Aromatherapy In-Shower Mist to your routine. The Awakening spray, in particular, will infuse your shower with hints of rosemary and rosewood, effectively transforming it into a spa-like experience. Take it from someone who has all four scents stocked in their shower: These mists will make your day (and start it off on the best possible note).

Get the J.R. Watkins’ Aromatherapy In-Shower Mist from Ulta for $14.99

6. A high-quality scent diffuser to keep the mood going

Credit: Pura When it comes to diffusers that actually fill every inch of a room, nothing compares to Pura.

After you’ve been awakened in the shower (or skipped a morning shower altogether), you’ll want to keep the mood boost going with equally invigorating scents. Instead of filling your home with new candles, invest in a Pura Smart Home Diffuser, which one of our editors is obsessed with. The plug-in, Bluetooth-enabled diffuser holds two scents at a time which, by a press of a button on your phone, can be diffused individually or together for a custom scent—something you cannot do with a candle. Additionally, the device serves as a nightlight with a color of your preference, so you won't have to blind yourself while turning on a light if you do wake up in the middle of the night.

Get the Pura Diffuser Starter Kit from Anthropologie for $44

7. An easy way to get your caffeine fix

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser This top-rated machine gives you the perfect cup of coffee.

If you’re hoping to get straight to work, you may want to start your day off with a caffeinated beverage. If you're a coffee lover, the quickest way to get a cup of joe into your hands is with a single-serve coffee machine—and the Nespresso VertuoPlus is the best one we've ever tested. It has delicious pod flavors to choose from, a compact design, quick brewing, and comes with a milk frother, which is a nice touch. It's the easiest way to jump-start your morning.

Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus from Amazon for $179.95

8. An incredible at-home workout machine

Credit: TONAL Inspire yourself to get up and get moving with a TONAL Smart Home Gym.

Living in a pandemic (and even beforehand), it can be difficult to motivate yourself to get up and get moving when crowded gyms are less of an option. That’s why equipping your home with your very own exercise equipment is paramount, especially if working out is the way you wake yourself up. If having a few weights laying around isn’t enough to inspire you to workout, a Tonal Smart Home Gym might do the trick. The admittedly-expensive system wowed our tester thanks to its compact, versatile design. The wall-mounted device features hundreds of built-in, instructor-led workouts along with up to 200 pounds of digital weight, which means you can get an intense sweat sesh in without having to leave your apartment or book an online boutique fitness class.

Get the Tonal Smart Home Gym from Tonal for $2,995

9. A personal blender for nutritious smoothies

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Make delicious and nutritious in your own home.

Even if you don't work out first thing, fueling your body with the right foods can play a major role in how energized you are, and can ultimately make waking up a bit easier. Instead of trying to force down a chalky protein powder, you can easily make your own smoothie with a personal blender. The Ninja Fit is our favorite personal blender as it quickly blended frozen fruits and vegetables for a delicious, creamy breakfast. It'll save you time compared to using a big bulky bender, and you can drink directly from the blending cup for easy clean-up.

Get the Ninja Fit Personal Blender from Amazon for $49.99

10. A wellness journal for morning inspiration

Credit: Papier Because focusing on your wellness will distract you from losing an hour of sleep.

As we head into spring, most people are stoked to gain an extra hour of sunlight each evening. With that in mind, one way to make getting up easier is to focus your energy on what you are grateful for instead of sulking the past year. If you find it difficult to do so, know that this wellness journal, which has space to write about daily intentions, diet, exercise, self-care, and gratitude, also has an area each day that’s dedicated to sleep notes. The streamlined design, which is sold in dozens of colors, patterns, and prints, is unmatched—take it from a self-proclaimed stationery connoisseur.

I’ve tried dozens of journals, notebooks, and planners, and this is the only one that I’ve actually used in entirety from start to finish. Trust me, it will become something you look forward to writing in each morning. And, what better way to start each day than with gratitude and growth? We love to see it.

Get the Wellness Journal from Papier for $32.99

