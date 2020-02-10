10 things that will keep you organized and less stressed while traveling

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s no doubt that preparing for a trip is stressful when you have limited space for all you’ll need for every phase of your itinerary—and you don’t want to forget anything. To make it easier, you’ll want gear that holds it all and keeps you organized for the duration of your trip, whether it’s a family vacation, business trip, or a quick weekend away. From our favorite luggage to a fanny pack that’ll become your new go-to accessory, these are 10 items are tops for travel.

1. A checked bag that carries the bulk

Credit: Seamus Bellamy Use the Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29" Expandable Spinner Suiter to pack for longer trips.

Every traveler needs a trusty checked bag to hold their clothes, shoes, and miscellaneous items (ahem, souvenirs). After testing checked luggage, our favorite suitcase is the Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29” Expandable Spinner Suiter. It has a sturdy ballistic nylon fabric exterior that won’t wear down from frequent travel and four wheels that are aligned by magnets to make the suitcase easy to maneuver and steer. If you prefer a more stylish bag, our favorite similarly sized hard-sided luggage is The Large Away Suitcase, which comes in several colors and protects anything inside with its hardshell exterior.

Get the Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29" Expandable Spinner Suiter on Amazon for $322.24

Get The Large Away Suitcase at Away Travel for $295

2. A sturdy carry-on bag

Credit: Seamus Bellamy Pack light with the Samsonite Flexis 21" Spinner.

Just as important as a checked bag is what you bring as your carry-on, especially if you often travel light. Our favorite rollaboard is the Samsonite Flexis 21” Spinner, which has four wheels that make it easy to maneuver, a well-positioned side handle for grabbing the bag from an overhead compartment, and three exterior pockets that give you quicker access to personal items. The suitcase also has elastic straps on the inside to secure your clothing, as well as mesh pockets for smaller storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Samsonite Flexis 21" Spinner on Amazon for $114.44

3. A set of versatile packing cubes

Credit: eBags Everything has a place when you use the eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set.

If you’ve ever arrived at your destination and opened your suitcase to find its contents in disarray, you need packing cubes. We recommend these ones from eBags, which come in a set of six, so you can separate undergarments, pajamas, clothes, and more. Each cube is made of a lightweight nylon with durable interior seams and easily gliding zippers.

Get the eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set on Amazon for $44.99

4. A set of containers to avoid buying travel-sized products

Credit: Hestia Goods Say goodbye to last-minute stops for travel-sized beauty products with the Hestia Goods Travel Bottles.

Instead of juggling several trial-sized containers for products like shampoo, conditioner, and face wash, snag some reusable ones that you can fill with your favorite products. This set from Hestia Goods includes two three-ounce silicone bottles, two two-ounce bottles, and two 0.4-ounce jars—all of which claim to be leak-proof and easy to fill and clean.

Get the Hestia Goods Travel Bottles on Amazon for $8.99

5. A set of reusable bags for packing liquids

Credit: Rezip Put liquids in the TSA-approved Rezip Lay-Flat Lunch Leakproof Reusable Storage Bags.

Flying with just a carry-on? You need TSA-approved bags for your liquids, which are also great for packing even when you’re not flying. This set from Rezip includes five 8.5-inch by 7.7-inch bags (the size of regulation quart-sized, zipper-top bags) that are made from a transparent and durable PEVA, a non-chlorinated vinyl material. Rezip claims the bags are leak-proof and that a single bag has 300 uses before needing to be replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Rezip Lay-Flat Lunch Leakproof Reusable Storage Bag 5-Pack on Amazon for $19.99

6. A waterproof toiletry organizer in case of spills

Credit: Eagle Creek Even if there's a spill, your toiletries won't ruin your bag with the Eagle Creek Pack-It Original.

Pro tip: Always put toiletries you’ll be checking in a waterproof bag. Nothing will derail a vacation quite like a spill that requires you to toss products or do emergency laundry. Eagle Creek’s Pack-It Original repels water, is washable, and has multiple pockets in varying sizes.

Get the Eagle Creek Pack-It Original on Amazon for $36.49

7. A jewelry organizer for all of your accessories

Credit: Bagsmart The Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer fits all of your favorite accessories.

Whether you’re traveling with your everyday staples or some fun costume jewelry, you need a way to keep your pieces safe. The Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer has designated necklace, earrings, and ring slots, plus extra pockets for things like safety pins or hair ties. You might like it enough for home use, too!

Get the Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer on Amazon for $16.99

8. A laptop sleeve that protects precious cargo

Credit: Domiso Keep your laptop protected with the Domiso Water Resistant Laptop Sleeve Case.

If you’re traveling with your computer, you’ll want a laptop sleeve that protects your device and has room for any related gadgets, like a charger or a mouse. We suggest the Domiso Water Resistant Laptop Sleeve Case because it’ll guard your device against water spills and it has handy features, like a cross-body strap (for taking your laptop along during the day), a pull handle (for snagging it from the front pocket of your suitcase), and large zippered pockets (for storing cords or accessories).

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Domiso Water Resistant Laptop Sleeve Case on Amazon for $18.99

9. An organizer that keeps your gadgets and cords from tangling

Credit: Bagsmart Eliminate the annoyance of tangled cords with the Bagsmart Electronic Organizer.

If you typically travel with your phone, laptop, iPad, camera, or any combination of gadgets, you’ll appreciate an organizer dedicated to tech accessories. The Bagsmart Electronic Organizer uses a heavy-duty, water-repellent nylon to protect your items from wear and tear. It features multiple pockets in various sizes so you can fit chargers, headphones, batteries, and smaller devices all in one place. No more searching through your suitcase for the charging cable to your Fitbit!

Get the Bagsmart Electronic Organizer on Amazon for $17.99

10. A fanny pack to keep your valuables close by

Credit: Waterfly Keep your essentials right at your side with the Waterfly Fanny Pack.

Backpacks can make your back too hot and a crossbody purse can be heavy on your shoulder. The perfect solution for toting valuables on the go is a fanny pack, which holds your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials. The Waterfly Fanny Pack is an Amazon best seller that comes in a multitude of colors and patterns to match your style.

Get the Waterfly Fanny Pack on Amazon for $14.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.