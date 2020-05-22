10 top-rated men's loungewear items to keep you comfortable in quarantine

If wearing pants with real waistbands and zippers just doesn’t cut it when you’re holed up in quarantine all day, it’s time to upgrade (or, in the best way possible, downgrade) your wardrobe to include plenty of comfy loungewear options. From hoodies to butter-soft T-shirts, to joggers and more, the Internet’s top-rated menswear apparel feels equal parts pleasant on sensitive over-sanitized skin and impressive to look at from the other side of a screen.

Here at Reviewed, we’ve tried tons of women’s loungewear from Brooklinen to Lou & Grey). Now, we are setting our sights on men’s loungewear to see which items are just as comfortable. To help you cozy up at home for the foreseeable future, here are 10 best-selling men’s loungewear pieces you can buy online.

1. This super soft Eddie Bauer hoodie

You don’t need to be hiking the Pacific Crest Trail to benefit from the durable, soft materials of this iconic outerwear brand’s best-selling hoodie. Just take it from my husband who has been living in this hoodie every day of quarantine. Its cotton and polyester interior feels warm while still being lightweight (and you can always wear it unzipped for an extra breeze). Coming in eight stylish colorways, it’ll pair with virtually everything in your closet. Says one happy customer: “The fit is slightly loose in the arms but not baggy by any means, just right for lounging around or going for an evening stroll. This is seriously the softest hoodie I've ever owned, trust me on this!”

Get the Men’s Camp Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie on Eddie Bauer for $30

2. This Hanes sweatshirt with over 23,000 reviews

No loungewear repertoire is complete without a simple hoodie from Hanes made of cotton, fleece, and recycled polyester. It’s not surprising the sweatshirt received over 23,000 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon: reviewers report it’s incredibly soft, its color stays true after many washes, and it’s super affordable for its overall quality and durability. It comes in dozens of colors, so at this price point, you can stock up on a handful and rotate through them throughout the week.

Get the Hanes Men's and Big Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt at Walmart starting at $10

3. Our favorite white T-shirt from Everlane

If there are two things you can expect from direct-to-consumer brand Everlane, it’s comfort and durability. This no-fuss T-shirt earned the top spot in our list of best white T-shirts for men in 2020 for retaining the same quality and appearance after our testers ran it through a laundry cycle marathon. A white tee looks crisp no matter the setting, but if you plan on wearing it at home where many meals will be eaten on the couch (or—gasp!—in bed), you might want to opt for one of their many other colorways like Heather Navy, Pine, Plum or Washed Ink Gray.

Get The Premium Weight Crew on Everlane for $28

4. This cozy Polo thermal

There’s something about waffle knit material that transports you to a high-end hotel. Create your own staycation in a practical ribbed thermal crew like this one, which has a 5-star rating from over 630 reviews. Reviewers report it’s comfortable enough for sleeping, but its fitted, flattering silhouette makes it a great asset to your daily wardrobe. According to one reviewer: “Apparently, these are in the ‘pajama’ section, which I just found out, but I've never once worn them that way. They are professional looking enough to not only wear to work, but look good doing so. I wear a T-shirt under, with a pair of jeans & get compliments often.”

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Waffle-Knit Thermal at Macy’s for $45

5. These sustainable joggers from Softwear

We know “comfiest sweats you’ll ever wear” is a big statement, but I can confidently say only Softwear lives up to that standard. Made sustainably in Brooklyn, its fade- and pilling-resistant modal French terry, cotton and Spandex materials work together to create a butter-soft feel. They’re a touch more fitted than your standard sweatpants, so they won’t get in your way, while a flat drawstring-free waistband creates a muffin top-free silhouette. I’ve lived in these sweats for days at a time because I was anxious about the prospect of wearing anything else that would be inevitably less comfortable. They are that much of a blessing to my wardrobe.

Get Softwear Men’s Jogger Forest from Made Trade for $78

6. These lightweight Champion sweatpants

This casual retro streetwear brand recently made a resurgence, and now that we’re all living in sweats, we can’t say we’re complaining. Given these lightweight sweatpants’ several thousand reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say they’re the loungewear choice of, ahem, Champions. The brushed fleece interior provides incredible ultimate warmth and comfort, while the relaxed fit ensures you don’t get overheated. One reviewer notes this pair is “thinner than their regular jogger material but will be great for the summer and makes a good lounge pant.” Plus, its pockets are always a plus!

Get the Champion Men’s Athletics Closed Bottom Jersey Pants from Walmart for $15

7. These popular Lululemon shorts

A bit of a departure from their usual sweat-wicking Luon-centric offerings, Lululemon’s shorts for lounging are designed to put you at ease after a workout (read: lounging, even if no such workout ever occurred). One reviewer, who wears them around the house or to do quick errands calls them the “most comfortable and stylish lounge shorts” he owns. According to the brand, these shorts (which have a 4.2-star rating) will relax in fit even more over time—yet another excuse to wear them every day.

Get At Ease Short “7 at Lululemon for $78

8. This modern Puma tracksuit

The difference between a matching set of pajamas and a matching outfit is all in the materials. Here, ASOS has put together a combo of a pink and black color-blocked windbreaker jacket, black woven sweats featuring pockets and a drawstring waistband, and a Puma logo crew neck T-shirt so you never have to struggle to decide what to wear again. One of Puma's top-selling tracksuits, it's great for surviving the elements when you get caught in the rain—even better for looking fresh as heck at home.

Get Puma TFS Tracksuit on ASOS for $160

9. This must-have Madewell shirt

Filed under the best-selling of their best-selling collection the brand “almost can’t keep in stock,” this button-down plaid shirt is the ultimate way to feel put together when you can’t remember the last time you showered (or changed your clothes…or took out the trash…you get the point.). Made with sustainably farmed cotton and a single breast pocket, the shirt works well as a layer over a thin tee or tank, or on its own paired with your favorite jeans.

Get the Madewell Brushed Twill Button-Down Shirt in Orsett Plaid on Madewell for $59.99

10. These Ably sweatpants that still smell fresh after multiple wears

It’s in the name: these sweats are made for lounging, and that’s just what you’ll do in them. What’s great about Ably’s leisure-friendly sweats (and their entire line of pants, shirts, and more) is that you can wear them numerous times in a row before they need to be laundered, which is great when motivation is at its lowest. Ably apparel stays smelling fresher longer thanks to its proprietary Filium-activated material blend—and I can attest to how well this works after wearing them on two cross-continental flights without washing them. While these are the perfect pants for staying put, they’ll also stand up to an impromptu jog or hike thanks to waterproofed rear zippers, an adjustable waistband, and tapered legs.

Get the Leisure Men’s Sweatpants on Ably for $88

