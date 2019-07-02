13 things you need to stay warm in your freezing cold office this summer

If you're a 9-5er, chances are you know the struggle of surviving the deep freeze that is your office in the summer: a.k.a someone decided that as soon as the calendar flipped to June, the thermostat had to drop to what feels like negative 30 degrees.

Not only is it not comfortable, but research has also shown that super cold temps can decrease your productivity. To help you make it through the Christmas in July chill, we've rounded up 13 of the (literally) hottest things that will keep you warm and cozy while you work.

1. Our favorite space heater

Credit: DeLonghi Let there be warmth.

You can't control your whole office's temperature but you can control your own workspace's temperature. If personal heaters are allowed where you work (10/10 recommend asking your manager or HR first if you aren't sure!), this one from Delonghi is our favorite. After testing tons of different space heaters, it gave off the most warmth while providing plenty of safety controls like an automatic shut-off function.

Get the DeLonghi HMP1500 on Amazon for $88.98

2. A mug warmer that plugs into your computer

Credit: Mr. Coffee A coaster, but make it heated.

Can't wait to sip my lukewarm coffee, said no one ever. This USB warmer will keep your drink hotter for longer, which is a necessity when you're braving icy temps and don't feel like getting up to reheat your coffee every five minutes. Bonus: A steamy mug is perfect for wrapping your hands around when your fingers freeze up.

Get the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer on Amazon for $10.99

3. The coziest heated blanket

Credit: Reviewed.com/Camryn Rabideau Sherpa makes everything better, even heated blankets.

Depending on how cold your office really is, sometimes a regular blanket just won't cut it. If that's the case, you'll need a heated blanket like this one, which was our best value choice after testing plenty of electric blankets in our lab. It has 10 adjustable settings from barely-noticeable warmth to ice-thawing heat so you can choose your preferred level.

Get the Biddeford Blankets Microplush with Sherpa Electric Blanket on Amazon for $99.95

4. A blanket sweatshirt to snuggle up in

Credit: The Comfy Meet my cold-office uniform.

Thank you Shark Tank for introducing us to some of our favorite products we never knew we needed. Like The Comfy, a blanket-sweatshirt combo that I basically lived in last winter. Think of it like your comfiest oversized hoodie but with the softest sherpa lining you can imagine. One caveat: according to my boyfriend (and my mirror), this is definitely not a flattering outfit so if you're trying to impress your boss or win office style points, consider yourself warned.

Get The Comfy Original Blanket Sweatshirt on Amazon for $39.99

5. A pair of fingerless gloves to keep at your desk

Credit: 3M Keep your fingertips free for typing and texting.

Typing up that report for your boss is really tough when you have to stop every 30 seconds to sit on your hands just to warm them up. But because that report (and all of your other work) does have to get done, slip on a pair of fingerless gloves to keep your hands from freezing.

Get the 3M Thinsulate Thermal Insulated Knit Fingerless Gloves on Amazon for $11.99

6. A heated mouse for cold fingers

Credit: ValueRays Choose low or high heat...or none at all.

Whoever came up with the idea of a computer mouse that has a built-in heater was truly a genius. This mouse gives off warmth from three spots—the palm and both the left and right finger pads—so that your whole hand will stay warm while you're scrolling (through that Excel doc, of course, definitely through Pinterest).

Get the ValueRays USB Optical Heated Computer Mouse on Amazon for $24.99

7. A cushion that will majorly upgrade your office chair

Credit: Snailax Kick back and relax (and get a massage while you're at it).

You love your car's heated seats—so why not have a heated office seat, too? Now you can, with this seat cushion that also doubles as a massager. Because let's be honest, even if you have one of our most comfortable office chairs, your muscles can get stiff while you sit (especially if you're cold!).

Get the Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat on Amazon for $84.99

8. A tumbler to keep hot drinks hot

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar Hot coffee all day long? Yes please.

Think that coffee that you brought from home is going to stay warm during your 9 a.m. meeting? Your ice-cold office has other plans. Unless, of course, you have a tumbler like this one from Zojirushi, which our experts chose as the best travel mug of 2019 after hours of testing. It's so good at keeping beverages warm, in fact, that our tester's coffee was still piping hot 24 hours after it was poured.

Get the Zojirushi SM-KHE48 on Amazon for $22.99

9. A foot warmer so you don't get frostbite

Credit: Cozy A footrest and heater all in one.

This one's (mostly) for the women. After all, we're the ones who often wear sandals or open-toed shoes to work, meaning that we have even more skin exposed to the office chill. This ergonomic footrest—which can also be adjusted for anyone who uses a standing desk—has a 105-watt heater to keep your toes toasty so you don't have to sacrifice your summer shoes.

Get the Cozy Products Ergonomic Heated Foot Warmer on Amazon for $36.99

10. The softest pair of headphones you'll ever own

Credit: UGG Who knew that UGG made headphones?!

You love your noise-cancelling headphones but they don't exactly keep your ears warm. Get the best of both worlds (a.k.a speakers + coziness) with these shearling sheepskin earmuffs from UGG. The sound quality likely won't be as good as your Bose headphones but having toasty ears will make up for it.

Get the UGG Classic Earmuff with Speaker Technology on Amazon for $74.95

11. A giant heated slipper that'll make your coworkers jealous

Credit: Pure Enrichment Looks bizarre, feels amazing.

Why have two slippers when you can have one big one? And more importantly, why have a regular slipper when you can have a heated one? Enter this sherpa-lined foot warmer that you'll want to dip your toes in as soon as you sit down at your desk in the morning. It only takes three minutes to heat up and can fit any size foot up to a men's 13.

Get the Pure Enrichment PureRelief Deluxe Foot Warmer on Amazon for $49.99

12. A hand warmer to carry around in your pocket

Credit: OCOOPA Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Your desk may be stocked up with all of the warming essentials—but what happens when you get called into a two-hour meeting in the tundra that is the conference room? That's where this rechargeable hand warmer comes in handy (pardon the pun). And not only does it warm up in just one second but it can also be used as a power bank to charge your phone.

Get the OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer on Amazon for $26.99

13. A mini stationary bike to get your blood moving

Credit: Vive Put the pedal to the metal.

Will doing pull-ups in your office doorway warm you up? Yes. But will it also make you "that" coworker? Yes. For a more discreet way to boost your heart rate (and your internal temperature!), slip this petite pedaler under your desk. It claims to be completely silent, so no one will even know what you're up to under there.

Get the Vive Pedal Exerciser on Amazon for $59.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.