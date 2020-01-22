15 Galentine's Day gifts your friends actually want

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re preparing Galentine’s Day, the fictional holiday celebrated on February 13, made up by Leslie Knope from the TV show Parks and Recreation, you’ve come to the right place!

Whether you’re buying a gift for one BFF or for your group of friends to enjoy together as you gather in the name of sisterhood, we’ve got you covered. These are must-haves for “ladies celebrating ladies.”

1. For the tea lover: Sips By Galentine’s Tea Party Box

Credit: Sips By Enjoy a selection of chocolate teas.

Spending a cozy night in with your best gal pals? This curated box comes with four chocolate-flavored teas, each from a different brand: Chocolate Raspberry from Teeccino, Mocha Organic Yerba Mate from Soul Maté, Chocolate Chai from Tealightful, and Cupiditea’s Somebody Loves Me Tea from Loose Leaf Women. The box includes enough tea to make 15 cups, disposable tea filters and a reusable muslin cloth tea filter for loose leaf tea, and an insert with steeping tips. If you ask us, Sips By is a perfect way to try out new teas or to make a tea-lover out of a friend.

Get the Galentine’s Tea Party Box on Sips By for $15

2. For the Leslie Knope of your friends: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Credit: Dash Does anyone love waffles as much as Leslie Knope, though?

If your friend is as passionate about waffles as the Parks and Recreation protagonist, she’ll thank you profusely for this mini waffle maker. Aside from being as adorable as a kitchen appliance can be, we love the Dash Mini because it preheats and bakes quickly and it’s super-simple to use, with a single blue light that lets you know when the waffles are done. Did we mention there’s a heart-shaped one?

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker on Amazon for $9.99

3. For the beauty enthusiast: Play! by Sephora

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Discover new makeup and skincare favorites.

Whether your friend is a makeup pro or curious about popular skincare brands, the Play! by Sephora subscription is a great addition to anyone’s collection. The beauty box won us over because of the high-quality samples and the attention to detail when it comes to matching items to subscribers' preferences.

Get the Play! by Sephora Monthly Subscription Box at Sephora for $10

4. For the saucy friends: What Do You Meme? For The Girls game

Credit: What Do You Meme? When your crew is feeling brave, whip out this party game.

If your group of girls is always down for a game night, introduce them to this one! For The Girls includes one die and five categories with 100 cards in each: “Truth or Dare,” “I Have Never,” “Rapid Fire,” “Best of the Best,” and “Most Likely To.” Enjoy round of belly laughs as you each go around and prepare to be in the hot seat.

Get the What Do You Meme? For The Girls Adult Party Game on Amazon for $24.99

5. For the stressed-out friend: InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar As Taylor Swift says, you need to calm down.

When it comes to treating your friends, it’s important to think of things they may need, not just want. If you have a friend who could use some self-care, our favorite oil diffuser and a pack of relaxing essential oils are must-haves. We love the InnoGear because it’s intuitive to use and can run continuously for seven to nine hours before needing a refill.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded Oil Diffuser on Amazon for $14.99

6. For the fashionable friend: Satin Ponytail Holder Set

Credit: Anthropologie These chic ponytail holders don't tug on hair.

Scrunchies are back and more fashionable than ever. Not to mention, they’re gentler on your hair than tight elastics are. For the friend who loves the trend, snag one of these four sets, each of which include six satiny hair ties: Rose (light pinks and beiges), Neutral (tan, black, and grey shades), Blue (hues of blue and purple), and the accurately named Black and White.

Get the Satin Ponytail Holder Set at Anthropologie for $12

7. For the studious friend: Parks and Rec Pencil Set

Credit: Define Design 11 These pencils will be everyone's new favorite desk accessories.

Stationary and writing tools always make for a practical yet nice gift. To spruce up your friend’s desk, grab this set of seven colorful pencils embossed with popular quotes from Parks and Recreation. To spread the cheer, split them up amongst your pals—but don’t forget to keep one for yourself!

Get the Define Design 11 Parks and Rec Pencil Set on Amazon for $15

8. For the one who’s passionate about skincare: BioMiracle Peel-Off Mask

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar This mask leaves your skin looking brighter and feeling cleaner.

No matter who you are, odds are you’ll enjoy a face mask, especially a satisfying one that peels off to reveal cleaner skin. The BioMiracle Peel-Off, a dupe for a more expensive mask, claims to remove blackheads, impurities, and excess oil, and minimize the appearance of fine lines. Your friend will thank you for smooth, bright skin.

Get the BioMiracle Peel-Off Mask on Amazon for $12.46

9. For the friend with a sweet tooth: Sugarfina Champagne Bears

Credit: Sugarfina Need a sugar rush?

Who doesn’t love a sugary treat? And if it’s champagne-flavored, even better! You can toast to your friendship when you snag a box of Sugarfina gummy bears for each one of your pals. The bears are made with Dom Pérignon in Brut and Rosé.

Get the “Cheers To Us” Champagne Bears Candy Cube at Sugarfina for $8.95

10. For the book worm: “Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World”

Credit: Urban Outfitters Learn about courageous women throughout history.

Want to empower your pal? This book by Ann Shen is an “illustrated guide to some of the most interesting women in history,” including Coretta Scott King, Anna May Wong, and Tallulah Bankhead, offering a glance into the stories of powerful, courageous, and even rebellious women.

Get “Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World” by Ann Shen at Urban Outfitters for $19.95

11. For the homebody: Capri Blue Candle Jar

Credit: Anthropologie There's a reason the Capri Blue Candle is so popular.

We’ll stop recommending the Capri Blue Candle from Anthropologie when everyone owns at least one, but even then, no promises. The candle has notes of tropical fruits, oranges, lemons, and limes, and “lightly exotic mountain greens,” making for a fresh, sweet scent. Any one of your girlfriends will love—and get hooked on—this mega-popular candle.

Get the Mini Capri Blue Candle Jar at Anthropologie for $12

12. For the gardener: Sunflower Garden Grow Kit

Credit: Uncommon Goods Grow a cheery patch of sunflowers.

Store-bought flowers on Valentine’s Day are fine and all, but do your pal one better by giving a kit that lets her grow her own blooms. Whether your friend likes to garden or doesn’t have a green thumb, this unique kit offers an alternative to getting down and dirty. It includes seeds for six different kinds of sunflowers and the recycled egg carton needed to create a cheery sunflower patch indoors before transplanting them outside.

Get the Sunflower Garden Grow Kit on Uncommon Goods for $12

13. For the party crew: Prosecco Pong

Credit: Talking Tables Bubbly, anyone?

Who needs beer when you can drink the good stuff? This twist on the college party mainstay contains 12 plastic champagne saucers and three ping-pong balls—providing the bubbly is up to you. Silly fun with a touch of classy for your Galentine’s celebration!

Get the Talking Tables Prosecco Pong on Amazon for $16.75

14. For your friend who’s the balm: Balm Dotcom

Credit: Glossier This balm is a cult-favorite from Glossier.

Give your friend each a little something new for their purse, desk, or vanity. The ultra-popular Balm Dotcom from Glossier comes in eight flavors for you to choose from: Original, Birthday (or vanilla), Rose, Cherry, Mint, Coconut, Mango, and Berry. All flavors moisturize the lips with castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin.

Get the Balm Dotcom at Glossier for $12

15. For the sentimental friend: “One Question A Day: A Five-Year Journal”

Credit: Urban Outfitters This journal serves as a time capsule for its user.

Sitting down to write every day isn’t an easy task for everyone. For a journal that your friend will actually use, grab this “One Question A Day” book. Each day of the year, your friend will be prompted to answer a question, and after five years, she can compare answers to see how her opinions and experiences change over time. It’s an actual time capsule that won’t have one entry saying “I’m going to write in this journal this year!”... and nothing else.

Get the One Question A Day: A Five-Year Journal by Aimee Chase at Urban Outfitters for $16.99

