18 things with a cult following at Sephora—and why they're worth it

Have you ever considered buying a beauty product because everyone wouldn't stop talking about its magical, life-changing, insert-hyperbolic-adjective-here properties? This is a list of those products. They’re in every beauty video on YouTube, every “must-have” list on the internet, and in every makeup artists’ kit for a reason—and based on their reviews, thousands of happy shoppers can't be wrong. Now's the time to put these cult makeup and skincare products on your shopping list.

1. For a solid foundation: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 13,841

Average rating: 4.1 stars

This foundation first captured makeup lovers’ attention because, well, Rihanna. But it soon earned praise for its diverse range of 50 shades, coverage you can layer from light to heavy, and long-lasting wear. The foundation bills itself as having “climate-adaptive technology” that’ll resist sweat and humidity without clogging pores, too. One reviewer writes: “This foundation really truly does make you look airbrushed! Riri killed it!”

Get the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation on Sephora for $35

2. For all-day staying power: Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 7,568

Average rating: 4.5 stars

People have used translucent powder to set foundation on the face for years, but the “baking” trend—letting a loose powder sit on the face to warm to body temperature before dusting it away—boosted powders like this one into stardom status. One reviewer says of the Laura Mercier powder, which claims to keep makeup in place for 12 hours: “Not a single glimpse of oil. My skin looks flawless, my under eyes are bright and smooth.”

Get the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder on Sephora for $39

3. For feathered brows: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 13,946

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Gone are the days of plucking our brows in hopes of achieving a crisp, thin line. Thick, feathery brows are in right now. Whether you were born on-trend or need some help filling in sparse areas, the Anastasia Brow Wiz, which comes in 10 shades, is an ultra slim pencil that lets you draw fine hair-like strokes, with a handy brush end for grooming and blending. A reviewer writes: “The tip is so tiny so you can be really precise and make your brows bold or super natural. It’s worth all the hype.”

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz on Sephora for $21

4. For erasing imperfections: Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 10,907

Average rating: 4.3 stars

A great concealer keeps you looking awake by covering under-eye circles and unblemished by spot-treating any acne-prone areas. The Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer is a staple in the beauty community because it can be applied in thin layers to smoothly cover any skin discoloration. It comes in 30 shades to suit seven undertones—pink, peach, yellow, golden, olive, red, and neutral. A reviewer raves: “It looks natural, doesn't crease all day long, and feels more like an extension of my skincare. Brilliant. I'll never look back, and I challenge you to find any under-eye circles.”

Get the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer on Sephora for $30

5. For an ultra-even application: BeautyBlender the original beautyblender

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 7,568

Average rating: 4.5 stars

You can’t watch any makeup tutorial without seeing a blending sponge, and typically, it’s the BeautyBlender. The reusable, edgeless sponge is tapered at the tip, which allows you to get into small crevices like the inner corner of the eye and around the nose. For best use, wet the sponge and wring out any excess water. One reviewer was skeptical of paying $20 for a piece of foam, but soon changed her mind after using it once with her foundation: “I couldn't stop bouncing it! My skin was transformed! Smooth, no lines, no hint of dry or uneven skin. I was in love, and immediately pledged my life and wallet to this sponge.”

Get the BeautyBlender the original beautyblender on Sephora for $20

6. For supple skin: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 4,245

Average rating: 4.3 stars

It’s not often you hear about a body cream making waves, but the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is considered a body-care must-have. Beauty bloggers revere it for its “warm and spicy” scent and fast-absorbing formula that supposedly tightens and smooths the look of skin. Reviewers agree, with one writing: “My skin is noticeably tighter and has become baby-soft. Not to mention, the amazing smell lingers until your next shower.”

Get the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream on Sephora for $45

7. For complexion correction: Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 2,793

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Its legions of fans speak about the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment like it’s a miracle worker, with nary a devotee batting an eye at its about-$100-per-ounce price. The serum claims to clarify and smooth the skin using lactic acid, brighten the appearance of dark spots with licorice and lemongrass extracts, and soothe redness with prickly pear extract. One reviewer says: “My texture is now next to nothing, my skin is radiant and glowing, and my color is completely even. Bye-bye, redness!”

Get the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment on Sephora for $158

8. For luscious lips: Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 8,541

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Lip gloss is officially back in style and Rihanna is on a mission to achieve the perfect pout. This "luminizer" leaves lips looking shiny and full, while moisturizing them with shea butter. The peach-and-vanilla-scented formula comes in three shimmering shades—FU$$Y (a pink), Diamond Milk (a pearl), and Fenty Glow (a rosy nude)—that work with all skin tones. One reviewer is a self-proclaimed hoarder of the product: “I have nightmares that they will discontinue it, so I buy one a week. Y'all think I'm kidding. Go get yourself one or two or 11. It's magical.”

Get the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer on Sephora for $18

9. For a natural-looking flush: Nars Blush

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 17,399

Average rating: 4.7 stars

We’re sure that all of Nars’ blushes are beautiful, but it’s undeniable that the shade called “Orgasm” is the standout of the bunch. The peachy pink shimmer shade has been called “iconic” and even “legendary,” so much so that Nars released a whole Orgasm Makeup Collection in 2019. The pressed-powder blush gives a subtle rosiness to the cheeks that you can layer depending on how dramatic a look you like. A reviewer for Nars’ Orgasm says: “It gives you a rosy glow with a slight hint of shimmer which is super flattering. I've tried other blushes but none compare to this one!”

Get the Nars Blush on Sephora for $30

10. For warming up the complexion: Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 2,855

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Whether you’re searching for a bronzer to lightly dust all over the face or one for chiseling out your cheekbones, Benefit’s Hoola Matte Bronzer is sure to cross your radar. The powder comes in four matte colors, but is most known for its shade also called Hoola. The makeup is pure matte, so it won’t add any shimmer or shine, making it versatile for your faux-tanning and contouring needs. One reviewer writes: “Best bronzer ever—super pigmented without being overbearing and a little goes a long way. It is blendable and perfect for a sun-kissed look.”

Get the Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer on Sephora for $30

11. For a sultry smokey eye: Urban Decay Naked Palettes

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 6,950

Average rating: 4.6 stars

A pre-designed eye shadow palette takes the guesswork out of selecting complementary shades to layer on lids. The original Naked lineup—an instant hit from its introduction in 2010—was discontinued in 2018, but the Naked2, which features shimmery and matte taupe-hued neutral shades, is just as loved. The versatile colors are highly pigmented and easily blendable. Writes one reviewer: “This palette is perfect for anyone! Beginners will love it because it’s super-easy to use and blend [the] colors, and professionals will love it for its rich yet natural pigments.”

Get the Urban Decay Naked2 Palette on Sephora for $54

12. For a ‘blinding’ highlight: Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 4,906

Average rating: 4.6 stars

When done right, dewy skin can make you look like you’ve discovered the fountain of youth. If you want to always look like the light is hitting you just right, apply highlighter to the high points of your face (cheek bones, cupid’s bow, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose). Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighters receive praise for their creamy texture and high-shine glow. The collection gained cult status with the shade “Champagne Pop,” a collaboration with beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill. A Champagne Pop reviewer says: “[It] looks absolutely gorgeous on the skin and gives you a nice glow to make areas pop. The color is beautiful and it glides on the skin so perfectly.”

Get the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter on Sephora for $38

13. For a clean start: Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 7,038

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Skincare products can be tricky to recommend because of how different everyone’s skin needs are. But the Fresh Soy Face Cleanser somehow appeals to the masses. Designed for all skin types, the cleanser claims to remove makeup and dirt from the face, maintain the skin’s elasticity, soothe with cucumber extract, and calm with rosewater. One reviewer writes: “My face feels clean, skin looks brighter and refreshed. I’m hooked.”

Get the Fresh Soy Face Cleanser on Sephora for $38

14. For quenching the skin’s thirst: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 6,390

Average rating: 4.6 stars

If you suffer from dry skin, the cult-favorite moisturizer First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intense Hydration may provide relief. The cream specifically targets parched skin and eczema with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal to relieve itching, shea butter to moisturize and provide a skin barrier, and allantoin (a skin conditioning ingredient that increases water and stimulates cell regrowth) to calm and soothe the skin. As one reviewer puts it: “If this moisturizer were a man, I would be in the going-steady-definitely-daydreaming-about-marriage stage.”

Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration on Sephora for $38

15. For makeup preparation: Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 7,076

Average rating: 4.3 stars

The difference between a good makeup day and a fantastic makeup day is often in the primer you use before an applicator brush even touches your face. The Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer is a clear gel that smooths and blurs fine lines and pores, helping foundation glide onto the skin and blend seamlessly. One reviewer writes: “I apply this primer right before my makeup and it leaves my skin smooth and flawless. I love this product and can not go without it. My makeup lasts all day using this.”

Get the Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer on Sephora for $36

16. For a fanned-out effect: Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 5,292

Average rating: 4.2 stars

People are very particular about their mascara, from the formula to the wand type. When the beauty world comes together and deems a mascara a cult favorite, we should all pay attention. Benefit’s Roller Lash, which is inspired by hair rollers, curls and lifts lashes for a “wide-eyed” look. Reviewers say they’ve even put down the lash curler since purchasing: “It grabs every lash and gives my long lashes the gorgeous curl they need to really stand out.”

Get the Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara on Sephora for $25

17. For the perfect wing: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 10,238

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Let’s face it: Liquid eyeliner can be hard to maneuver without smudging. The Stila Stay All Day, which comes in eight shades, has a felt tip for easier application and is waterproof, so no reapplying is necessary. We came to the same conclusion as everyone else when we tested eyeliners: This Stila is the best. A reviewer agrees: “I absolutely love how easy this liner is to apply with it's ultra-fine felt tip. It definitely lives up to its name and it stays put all day!”

Get the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner on Sephora for $22

18. For a pout that stays put: Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

Credit: Sephora

Reviews: 14,488

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Your lipstick fading throughout the day or smudging all over your mouth when you eat is not something that should top your worry list. The Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick is known for drying to a matte finish without drying out your lips and for being long-lasting. It also comes in an impressive 42 colors. One reviewer writes: “Beautiful color and opacity in one coat. It does not settle in the lip lines or look dry. This is what a matte lipstick should be like.”

Get the Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick on Sephora for $20

