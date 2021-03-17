21 women-made products that are total game-changers

There are many things in a woman’s world that shape their lives. Periods, for one. But also the struggle of clothes not having proper pockets. And of trying to keep our legs shaved. And even the delicate art of picking the right color foundation and blending it perfectly. (Though, more men have been hopping on the makeup train in recent years, which we absolutely love!)

Given that many people don’t get what women go through on a daily basis, it’s only fitting that women stepped up to the plate, creating game-changing products for those who identify as female and nonbinary. Today, there are dozens of amazing products designed for women, by women, and the following are some of our top picks, which we think are worth every penny.

1. These silicone wrinkle-reducing patches

Credit: SiO Minimize those wrinkles—no needles required!

As women get older, we develop wrinkles on our faces, neck, and chest, and while it’s not a plight that solely affects the finer sex, I think it’s fair to say it bothers women more so than men...because society. Enter: SiO Beauty Patches. These silicone patches are designed to sit on the skin for six to eight hours (generally overnight), and they draw moisture up to the surface of the skin, which plumps the area and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. We tested the SiO patches for ourselves, and they really do help to reduce the signs of aging, especially on more mature skin.

Get the SiO FaceLift Face Wrinkle Reducer for $39.95

2. The awesome shampoo created by Danielle Fishel

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar If, like so many of us, you envied Topanga's hair, here's the secret to those voluminous locks.

Having long hair can certainly be a burden, but we’re happy to tell you that the Be Free hair care line makes taming those luscious locks a little bit easier. This line of shampoos, conditioners, and other hair products was created by Danielle Fishel, a.k.a. Topanga from the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, and we were wowed by its performance. Plus, the products are all free of controversial ingredients thought to harm your hair and/or the environment, including sulfates, phosphates, sodium chloride, gluten, parabens, and phthalates—as if we needed another reason to love the line.

Get the Everything Be Free Combo for $112

3. The adorable razor that Instagram is obsessed with

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Not only is this razor adorable, but it's also budget-friendly.

I’m willing to bet that if you’re a woman and you have an Instagram account, you’ve probably seen this trendy razor somewhere on the site. The Billie Razor quickly became the darling of women everywhere, thanks to its superior performance (yes, we tested it) and refreshingly honest marketing, which actually shows body hair. Scandalous, I know. The starter kit, which includes a razor handle and cartridge, an extra disposable 5-blade cartridge, and a magnetic holder, only costs $9. It doesn’t get better than that.

Get the Billie Razor Starter Kit for $9

4. This cute matching workout set from Outdoor Voices

Credit: Outdoor Voices I would like this set in every color, please.

Whether you’re actually exercising or just rocking athleisure to brunch, we’re betting you’re going to want to wear this adorable matching set from Outdoor Voices. This female-founded brand offers a wide range of comfy and cute clothing designed for both workouts and everyday life, and these two particular items are best-sellers. Reviewers rave about how comfortable and flattering the pieces are, and while I’m personally partial to the light pink, they come in a variety of colors and patterns to fit your style.

5. Thoughtfully designed period products

Credit: Cora Get period products delivered right to your door every month.

Let’s be honest: If someone ever told me that my period products were designed by men, I’d probably be really concerned. After all, how could they possibly know what it’s like to have a period?! Luckily, Cora is a female-founded brand that offers all types of organic period care products, from tampons to pads and even menstrual cups and period underwear. The company even offers a subscription service so you can automatically get the items you need every month—meaning no more worrying about running out of tampons.

Shop Cora period care products

6. Super comfortable loungewear from Kim Kardashian

Credit: Skims Behold, your new favorite outfit for Netflix and napping.

Say what you want about the Kardashians, but you have to admit they do a pretty good job creating women-focused brands. Kylie has her wildly successful makeup collection; Khloe has captured the hearts of thousands with Good American jeans; and Kim has her popular shape- and loungewear company, Skims. In particular, people rave about the “Cozy” line, which is made from stretchy boucle yarn for an unbelievably soft feel and flattering fit. You can mix and match different items to create a cohesive set that is sure to become your go-to Netflix outfit.

7. Best-selling earrings from Mejuri

Credit: Mejuri These stunning gold hoops are lightweight, so they won't hurt your ears.

If you’re tired of dealing with dull, worn-out jewelry that turns your skin weird colors, it’s time you discovered Mejuri. This female-run company delivers extremely high-quality pieces that will last a lifetime, including earrings, rings, necklaces, pendants, and more. These hoop earrings are one of the brand’s best-selling items: They’re crafted from 14k gold that won’t oxidize or discolor, and buyers rave about how lightweight and comfortable they are to wear. We've ordered a few pieces from the brand, and we found that they lived up to the high-quality claims.

Get the Oversized Thin Hoops from Mejuri for $295

8. These super-flattering bathing suits

Credit: Summersalt Summersalt has several super-flattering bathing suit styles.

For many of us, bathing suit shopping is…unenjoyable, to say the least. However, buying high-quality pieces can make the process significantly less stressful. Bathing suits like the ones from Summersalt are designed to fit properly and flatter your body while still allowing you to move about comfortably. We tested the brand’s top-selling suits to see if they lived up to the hype, and we were wildly impressed with the construction and fit of several styles. Plus, who can resist the oh-so-cute designs?

9. This cult-favorite makeup applicator

Credit: Beautyblender Flawlessly blended foundation is just a dab away.

A few years ago, I went through a phase where I was really into makeup, wearing a full face almost every day. While I’ve since resorted back to more minimalist tendencies, I still absolutely love my Beautyblender—a tool heralded by pretty much every makeup professional. These cute teardrop-shaped sponges are a game-changer when it comes to applying foundation, concealer, blush, and more, as they deliver a flawless blend with minimal effort. Sure, they’re more expensive than the beauty sponges you can buy at the drugstore, but they’re worth the splurge if you ask me.

Get the Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge from Sephora for $20

10. The best period underwear we've ever tested

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Thinx was the top-performing period underwear in our testing.

Every woman has her own preference when it comes to period products, and if you’re looking for a more sustainable (and affordable) alternative to pads and tampons, period underwear like Thinx should definitely be on your radar. We actually tested the top period underwear brands and our favorite option was the Thinx Hiphuggers, which are both comfortable and absorbent. They can hold up to two tampons worth of fluid, making them an ideal alternative to your usual period products or just a great back-up on those heavy flow days.

Get the Hiphugger from Thinx for $34

11. This top-rated pair of faux leather leggings

Credit: Spanx These faux leather leggings can be dressed up or down.

Sure, Spanx is best known for its shapewear, but did you know they sell clothing, too? In fact, their Faux Leather Leggings are arguably a cult-favorite product, with thousands of people swearing that the pants are comfortable, stylish, and flattering. Obviously, we couldn’t resist trying the leggings ourselves, and our reviewer confirmed that the leather leggings are worth the high price, as they check all the boxes for fit, quality, and style.

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom for $98

12. A set of these amazing colored wine glasses

Credit: Estelle Colored Glass Who doesn't want these colorful glasses on display in their kitchen?

While not solely for women, I’m including these wine glasses from the woman-owned company Estelle Colored Glass for two reasons: First, I’m assuming women are likely the ones buying them, and 2. I’m literally obsessed with them. The hand-blown wine glasses are made by artisans in Poland, and they come in a stunning rainbow of colors—you can opt for a set of all one shade or get a mixed set with several different hues. The brand also offers matching rocks glasses, stemless wine glasses, decanters, cake stands, and more. Good luck trying not to buy them all.

Get the Estelle Colored Wine Stemware, Set of Six from Estelle Colored Glass for $175

13. Super-refreshing “hard” teas

Credit: Owl's Brew These alcoholic teas are perfect for girls' night!

Again, these alcoholic drinks are perhaps not only for women, but they are marketed towards them. Owl’s Brew is a new line of hard teas that are gluten-free, vegan, and made with real ingredients. The female-founded company offers options like English Breakfast Tea and White Tea with Raspberry and Watermelon, and all of the drinks are actually made with freshly-brewed tea. Try out a pack the next time you're at the package store, they might become your new summer favorite.

Get the Owl’s Brew Variety Pack for $15.99

14. This flirty and flattering dress from a sustainable brand

Credit: Reformation There are so many beautiful patterns to choose from.

The only thing better than a stylish, flattering, well-made dress is a stylish, flattering, well-made dress that’s also sustainable. Reformation is one of the leading brands selling sustainable women’s clothing, and while all of their products are gorgeous, we have a sweet spot for the Juliette Dress, which is amazingly versatile, flirty, and fabulous. It comes in nine different patterns and prints, as well as regular, petite, and plus sizes. The best part is that the brand details exactly how much water and carbon dioxide were saved on each garment thanks to its sustainable manufacturing practices.

Get the Juliette Dress from Reformation for $218

15. Chic activewear from Kate Hudson’s brand

Credit: Fabletics A VIP Membership gets you one curated outfit per month.

If you’re anything like me, you wear leggings as pants several times per week and, as such, are always on the hunt for new styles. Well, Kate Hudson’s activewear brand Fabletics caters to people like us, offering a unique subscription service that provides you with cool new clothing every month. Basically, you pay a $49.95 monthly fee and get to choose a curated outfit. But you don’t necessarily have to sign up for a membership, though—you can shop Fabletics like a normal retail site, but you’ll end up paying more per item.

Get the Effect 2-Piece Outfit from Fabletics for $49.95 with a VIP Membership

16. A pretty crystal ear cuff—no piercing needed

Credit: Maison Miru Stack up these cute ear cuffs for some serious bling.

Add some bling to your ear with this stunning crystal cuff from Maison Miru. The eye-catching design is one of the brand’s best-selling items, as it can simply be slipped onto your ear—no piercing necessary. It’s available in both a gold and sterling silver finish, and it would look beautiful stacked with other pieces from the female-founded jewelry brand.

Get the Eternity Ear Cuff from Maison Miru for $34

17. Rihanna’s best-selling foundation

Credit: Fenty Beauty This foundation comes in an impressive 50 shades.

Rihanna is truly a goddess among women, so it should come as no surprise that her Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation is truly amazing. It comes in 50 different shades, catering to all skin tones, and it offers buildable medium-to-full coverage that will smooth out all your skin’s imperfections. It works on oily, combination, and normal skin, and it has thousands of positive reviews from makeup lovers who appreciate its long-wearing and comfortable feel.

Get the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation from Sephora for $36

18. A pampering kit for new moms

Credit: The Honest Company New and expecting moms deserve pampering, and this kit has you covered.

The Honest Company was founded by actress Jessica Alba, who wanted to create a line of safe beauty, home, and baby products that work just as well as their big-name counterparts. There are so many amazing products available from the brand, but we particularly love the Honest Mama Beyond the Bump Kit, which includes a collection of products for pregnant women and new moms. It comes with body oil, soaking salts, body lotion, and nipple balm, all of which are made with clean, safe ingredients.

Get the Honest Mama Beyond the Bump Kit from The Honest Company for $55.95

19. A pair of unbreakable sheer tights

Credit: Sheertex We tried to rip these tights (for science, of course), and they put up a good fight.

I’ve been known to rip tights before I even make it out the door in the morning, so the concept of unbreakable tights is speaking my language. True to their name, the “Unbreakable” Tights from Sheertex are extremely durable—we put them through a wide range of tests and found that they only rip under extreme conditions that are probably more than you’re subjecting them to on a daily basis. Beyond their super-durable construction, these tights are comfortable and look great, making them a worthwhile addition to any woman’s closet.

Get the Classic “Unbreakable” Sheer Tights from Sheertex for $79

20. A line of vitamins designed with women in mind

Credit: Anser This line of supplements was designed to empower women.

I had my annual doctor’s visit the other week, and after having bloodwork done, my doctor informed me that my vitamin D levels were pretty low (which was honestly not surprising since it’s winter in New England). She recommended taking a supplement to boost my intake, and during my deep dive into the supplement section of the internet, I discovered Anser, a vitamin line co-founded by actress Tia Mowry. The whole mission of the brand is to empower women to “take the first steps to the healthiest, happiest versions of themselves," and Anser offers all sorts of supplements, including everything from multivitamins to prenatal products. Basically, everything women need to take control of their health.

Get the Women’s Multivitamin from Anser for $29.99

21. A bracelet that helps track your ovulation

Credit: Ava The Ava bracelet predicts your five most fertile days each month.

If you’re hoping to grow your family, the Ava Fertility Tracker can help you conceive by tracking your ovulation cycle. The bracelet tracks your skin temperature, resting pulse rate, heart rate variability ratio, breathing rate, and perfusion overnight, and it uses this data to predict the five best days to try for a baby each month. It’s the first FDA-cleared wearable tracking device for this purpose, and what’s even better is that 20% of the cost from every Ava Bracelet is donated to women’s health research and development.

Get the Ava Fertility Tracker for $259

