The 30 best emerging Black-owned businesses online
Black History Month isn't the only time to buy Black
It’s hard to find a lot of Black-owned businesses online because many of them are operating with no monetary support to market themselves. It’s harder still for those up-and-coming shops to get funding, which means customer support is crucial and it’s important to spread the word on businesses you come across.
While some brands are very transparent about being Black-owned, others are not. Yet, by shopping these new and emerging Black-owned businesses, you’ll not only be getting great stuff that you can use all the time (not just during Black History Month), but also support Black entrepreneurs and help a small or family-owned business gain more visibility.
Below are 30 Black-owned brands on the rise. From shops specializing in home decor products to the latest fashions from Beyoncé’s leisurewear line, these retailers could help change your life.
Beauty
1. Ase Beauty
When you need a lipstick that you don't need to reapply several times a day, Ase Beauty is your answer. With rich colors that match every skin tone, these lippies are easy to work into your everyday beauty look.
2. BB Bombs
Sometimes, taking a bath feels like a luxury. You can make your time in the tub a complete experience with these enticing and fizzy bath bombs and skin products from BB Bombs. Your skin will thank you for the extra care.
3. Dr. Yates
Thinning and damaged hair can impact one’s self-esteem. Dr. William Yates, founder of Dr. Yates, has dedicated his career to finding viable solutions for hair loss. His haircare line includes stimulating hair oils, hair treatments, and medicated shampoo that could help invigorate your hair follicles.
4. Good Beauté
We all need to protect our skin from harmful rays and other environmental impurities. Despite what some may think, dark skin also needs protection from the sun as well. With Good Beautè, you can reverse the signs of old acne scars and sun damage and put your best foot forward.
5. Humanrace
Pharrell Williams is known for two things: making music and not aging. For years, we have asked this award-winning artist what he does to keep his youthful glow. Now, he has released his own skincare line, Humanrace, and not only is it generating major buzz, but it works for every skin type.
6. Ixora Botanical Beauty
Donkey milk has anti-aging properties, as well as moisturizing qualities. Ixora Botanical Beauty has recently started using it in beauty products, to much success. You can grab facial cleansers, body washes, and more that are formulated with this ingredient.
7. Kim Kimble
Kim Kimble has styled a number of celebrities, including Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige, and created some of the best hairstyles in pop culture. Now, you can buy her must-have products online and get one step closer to achieving the same healthy tresses as your favorite celebrity.
8. La’Dame Fragrance by Karen Huger
If you want to smell like the Grand Dame herself, this perfume by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Karen Huger will help. With notes like vanilla bean and violet petals, this perfume leaves a lasting impression and can help put the spotlight on you.
Shop La’Dame Fragrance by Karen Huger Eau De Parfum Set at HSN for $71
9. Pholk Beauty
This natural vegan beauty line offers a range of products, including detox cleansers, balms, and kits for your skin needs and emergencies. Formulated with ingredients like honeysuckle, gardenia and cucumber, Pholk Beauty products can help give your complexion a pick-me-up and leave skin feeling revitalized.
10. Rebel Moon Cosmetics
Sometimes you need the perfect deep purple and black gloss when you want to embrace your inner vamp goddess. Rebel Moon Cosmetics offers everything you might need, with vibrant and non-traditional colors to choose from that’ll help you expand your beauty collection at home.
11. Shaevon Beauty Supply
From the skincare line to the beauty supply store, Shaevon Beauty Supply puts the customer first. Shaevon started off as a natural skincare brand, with focus on treating eczema. Now, they have evolved into a full-service beauty supply store with plenty of hair, cosmetics, and body products to discover.
Education
12. New York Urban League
New York Urban League is helping millions of Black New York citizens by providing educational resources, employment opportunities, and youth enrichment programs, which are helping young people live better lives. The New York Urban League has supported marginalized communities for more than 100 years, and you can support them today.
Fashion
13. Ivy Park
If you’re a celebrity or influencer, chances are you’ve received your Ivy Park box from Queen Bey herself. If you’re normal as the rest of us, you know it’s hard to buy Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s apparel line. The collections sell out fast and once they’re gone, they’re gone. However, the line continues to push the inclusive envelope by offering extended sizes and gender-neutral clothing options, and you can still shop the latest collection, Icy Park, which just dropped.
14. Izzy & Liv
We all could use a little extra Black girl magic, right? This lifestyle brand offers attractive accessories, apparel, and so much more. They also offer gift boxes for just about every age group, so you can always gift your favorite pre-teen a pleasant surprise.
15. Harlem Haberdashery
This uptown New York lifestyle brand embodies the soul of the Harlem Renaissance with a modern twist. At Harlem Haberdashery, you can shop for custom-made clothing, as well as household products, the finest spirits, and more.
16. Haus Of Swag
If there is anything you need, Haus Of Swag probably has it. From dolls for kids to trendy clothes, Haus Of Swag has you covered every season, which is part of why it’s such an up-and-coming shop to watch.
17. Thrilling
If you’ve been having a hard time finding those vintage ‘80s and ‘90s outfits you used to love, you might finally hit paydirt at Thrilling. With a large inventory of retro clothing, this Black-owned business can help you enjoy the thrifting experience online.
Health and Wellness
18. BLK + GRN
At BLK + GRN, you can shop a carefully curated selection of vegan and chemical-free products for use on your face and body. The shop’s selection of feminine care products is impressive, and you can also get tips from Black health experts for a variety of natural solutions for personal care and maintaining your home.
19. Calabash Tea & Tonic
Whether you need gardening seeds or you’re searching for scrumptious beverages like coffee, tea, or tonics, Calabash Tea & Tonic has everything you could need. For natural lifestyle enthusiasts, the brand is a must-try. Naturopathic physician and shop founder Dr. Sunyatta Amen created the perfect space to embrace all things natural and clean. From fresh-roasted coffee to varieties of chai, Calabash Tea & Tonic beverages are a great treat.
20. Misty Natural Artesian Water
These colorful bottles will encourage you to stay hydrated throughout the day. The water filtered through Kentucky limestone, which helps it achieve an ultra-crisp taste. Available in green, yellow, red, pink, and other shades, each vibrant bottle is dedicated to a cause, as Misty Water wants to encourage consumers to be more active in the world around them.
Shop Misty Natural Artesian Water
Home
21. Aya Paper Co.
If it’s been a long time since you saw your loved ones, Aya Paper Co. has you covered. The inspirational paper goods offered by this shop are great whether you want to write sentimental letters or start journaling. Not only that, but the products are eco-friendly and could be fun for decor.
22. Peace and Riot
When it comes to decorating your home, Peace & Riot will ensure you combine culture and style in your selections. The Brooklyn storefront features a lot of Black artisan goods, which you can’t find anywhere else and could make good conversational pieces.
23. Rochelle Porter
Designer Rochelle Porter’s lifestyle brand of the same name specializes in textiles and home decor. She infuses her artwork with vibrancy, which reflects her Caribbean roots, and she creates cultural-relevant prints on her houseware goods. Pillows and tea towels from this shop will transform your living space instantly.
24. Southern Elegance Candle Company
If you love candles, you know that the most important thing about them is the quality. You need one that not only smells good but will also maintain that aroma long after you blow your candle out. Southern Elegance Candle Company will bring an aspect of southern comfort to your home and you won’t even have to cook anything.
Shop Southern Elegance Candle Company
Kitchen
25. Cheurlin Champagne
This award-winning champagne is backed by NBA legend Isiah Thomas and prized for its fruity-note complexities. It’s also affordably priced, so everyone can enjoy delicious champagne without breaking the bank.
26. Heatonist
Some people like hot sauce that’s only a little hot, but still has lots of flavors—others want a hot sauce that could burn your tongue off. At Heatonist, there’s a hot sauce to fit everyone’s needs. Whether you like sweet and spicy or extra, extra, extra hot, the sauces run the gamut and your chicken wings will never be the same again.
27. The Lost Spoon
The Lost Spoon has handmade seasonings that will take your home-cooked meals to the next level. The all-purpose seasoning is perfect for everyday meals, while the jerk and Mardi Gras seasonings make for a flavorful addition to any stews or baked chicken dishes.
28. Luv’s Brownies
Known for their eye-catching food truck on the West Coast, Luv’s Brownies is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. The shop’s delicious brownies were baked with love, but even if you don’t live in San Francisco, you can still have an opportunity to taste these scrumptious treats by having them mailed directly to you, so you’ll get the same sweetness even if you are halfway across the country.
29. Proud Puffs Cereal
The first Black-owned cereal has been receiving praise all over social media for its fresh taste and unique packaging. Even better, this vegan breakfast cereal is as tasty in the morning as it is for a snack throughout the day.
Parenting
30. Zara and Ziggy
Princess Zara and the royal festival are here to give you and your child the ultimate celebration. Gift bundles from Zara and Ziggy include activity books, costumes and wall decals.
