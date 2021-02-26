The 30 best emerging Black-owned businesses online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s hard to find a lot of Black-owned businesses online because many of them are operating with no monetary support to market themselves. It’s harder still for those up-and-coming shops to get funding, which means customer support is crucial and it’s important to spread the word on businesses you come across.

While some brands are very transparent about being Black-owned, others are not. Yet, by shopping these new and emerging Black-owned businesses, you’ll not only be getting great stuff that you can use all the time (not just during Black History Month), but also support Black entrepreneurs and help a small or family-owned business gain more visibility.

Below are 30 Black-owned brands on the rise. From shops specializing in home decor products to the latest fashions from Beyoncé’s leisurewear line, these retailers could help change your life.

Beauty

1. Ase Beauty

When you need a lipstick that you don't need to reapply several times a day, Ase Beauty is your answer. With rich colors that match every skin tone, these lippies are easy to work into your everyday beauty look.

Shop Ase Beauty

2. BB Bombs

Sometimes, taking a bath feels like a luxury. You can make your time in the tub a complete experience with these enticing and fizzy bath bombs and skin products from BB Bombs. Your skin will thank you for the extra care.

Shop BB Bombs

3. Dr. Yates

Thinning and damaged hair can impact one’s self-esteem. Dr. William Yates, founder of Dr. Yates, has dedicated his career to finding viable solutions for hair loss. His haircare line includes stimulating hair oils, hair treatments, and medicated shampoo that could help invigorate your hair follicles.

Shop Dr. Yates

4. Good Beauté

We all need to protect our skin from harmful rays and other environmental impurities. Despite what some may think, dark skin also needs protection from the sun as well. With Good Beautè, you can reverse the signs of old acne scars and sun damage and put your best foot forward.

Shop Good Beauté

5. Humanrace

Pharrell Williams is known for two things: making music and not aging. For years, we have asked this award-winning artist what he does to keep his youthful glow. Now, he has released his own skincare line, Humanrace, and not only is it generating major buzz, but it works for every skin type.

Shop Humanrace

6. Ixora Botanical Beauty

Donkey milk has anti-aging properties, as well as moisturizing qualities. Ixora Botanical Beauty has recently started using it in beauty products, to much success. You can grab facial cleansers, body washes, and more that are formulated with this ingredient.

Get Ixora Botanical Beauty

7. Kim Kimble

Kim Kimble has styled a number of celebrities, including Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige, and created some of the best hairstyles in pop culture. Now, you can buy her must-have products online and get one step closer to achieving the same healthy tresses as your favorite celebrity.

Shop Kim Kimble

8. La’Dame Fragrance by Karen Huger

If you want to smell like the Grand Dame herself, this perfume by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Karen Huger will help. With notes like vanilla bean and violet petals, this perfume leaves a lasting impression and can help put the spotlight on you.

Shop La’Dame Fragrance by Karen Huger Eau De Parfum Set at HSN for $71

9. Pholk Beauty

This natural vegan beauty line offers a range of products, including detox cleansers, balms, and kits for your skin needs and emergencies. Formulated with ingredients like honeysuckle, gardenia and cucumber, Pholk Beauty products can help give your complexion a pick-me-up and leave skin feeling revitalized.

Shop Pholk Beauty

10. Rebel Moon Cosmetics

Sometimes you need the perfect deep purple and black gloss when you want to embrace your inner vamp goddess. Rebel Moon Cosmetics offers everything you might need, with vibrant and non-traditional colors to choose from that’ll help you expand your beauty collection at home.

Shop Rebel Moon Cosmetics

11. Shaevon Beauty Supply

From the skincare line to the beauty supply store, Shaevon Beauty Supply puts the customer first. Shaevon started off as a natural skincare brand, with focus on treating eczema. Now, they have evolved into a full-service beauty supply store with plenty of hair, cosmetics, and body products to discover.

Shop Shaevon Beauty Supply

Education

12. New York Urban League

New York Urban League is helping millions of Black New York citizens by providing educational resources, employment opportunities, and youth enrichment programs, which are helping young people live better lives. The New York Urban League has supported marginalized communities for more than 100 years, and you can support them today.

Shop New York Urban League

Fashion

13. Ivy Park

If you’re a celebrity or influencer, chances are you’ve received your Ivy Park box from Queen Bey herself. If you’re normal as the rest of us, you know it’s hard to buy Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s apparel line. The collections sell out fast and once they’re gone, they’re gone. However, the line continues to push the inclusive envelope by offering extended sizes and gender-neutral clothing options, and you can still shop the latest collection, Icy Park, which just dropped.

Shop Ivy Park x Adidas

14. Izzy & Liv

We all could use a little extra Black girl magic, right? This lifestyle brand offers attractive accessories, apparel, and so much more. They also offer gift boxes for just about every age group, so you can always gift your favorite pre-teen a pleasant surprise.

Shop Izzy & Liv

15. Harlem Haberdashery

This uptown New York lifestyle brand embodies the soul of the Harlem Renaissance with a modern twist. At Harlem Haberdashery, you can shop for custom-made clothing, as well as household products, the finest spirits, and more.

Shop Harlem Haberdashery

16. Haus Of Swag

If there is anything you need, Haus Of Swag probably has it. From dolls for kids to trendy clothes, Haus Of Swag has you covered every season, which is part of why it’s such an up-and-coming shop to watch.

Shop Haus Of Swag

17. Thrilling

If you’ve been having a hard time finding those vintage ‘80s and ‘90s outfits you used to love, you might finally hit paydirt at Thrilling. With a large inventory of retro clothing, this Black-owned business can help you enjoy the thrifting experience online.

Shop Thrilling

Health and Wellness

18. BLK + GRN

At BLK + GRN, you can shop a carefully curated selection of vegan and chemical-free products for use on your face and body. The shop’s selection of feminine care products is impressive, and you can also get tips from Black health experts for a variety of natural solutions for personal care and maintaining your home.

Shop BLK + GRN

19. Calabash Tea & Tonic

Whether you need gardening seeds or you’re searching for scrumptious beverages like coffee, tea, or tonics, Calabash Tea & Tonic has everything you could need. For natural lifestyle enthusiasts, the brand is a must-try. Naturopathic physician and shop founder Dr. Sunyatta Amen created the perfect space to embrace all things natural and clean. From fresh-roasted coffee to varieties of chai, Calabash Tea & Tonic beverages are a great treat.

Shop Calabash Tea & Tonic

20. Misty Natural Artesian Water

These colorful bottles will encourage you to stay hydrated throughout the day. The water filtered through Kentucky limestone, which helps it achieve an ultra-crisp taste. Available in green, yellow, red, pink, and other shades, each vibrant bottle is dedicated to a cause, as Misty Water wants to encourage consumers to be more active in the world around them.

Shop Misty Natural Artesian Water

Home

21. Aya Paper Co.

If it’s been a long time since you saw your loved ones, Aya Paper Co. has you covered. The inspirational paper goods offered by this shop are great whether you want to write sentimental letters or start journaling. Not only that, but the products are eco-friendly and could be fun for decor.

Shop Aya Paper Co.

22. Peace and Riot

When it comes to decorating your home, Peace & Riot will ensure you combine culture and style in your selections. The Brooklyn storefront features a lot of Black artisan goods, which you can’t find anywhere else and could make good conversational pieces.

Shop Peace and Riot

23. Rochelle Porter

Designer Rochelle Porter’s lifestyle brand of the same name specializes in textiles and home decor. She infuses her artwork with vibrancy, which reflects her Caribbean roots, and she creates cultural-relevant prints on her houseware goods. Pillows and tea towels from this shop will transform your living space instantly.

Shop Rochelle Porter

24. Southern Elegance Candle Company

If you love candles, you know that the most important thing about them is the quality. You need one that not only smells good but will also maintain that aroma long after you blow your candle out. Southern Elegance Candle Company will bring an aspect of southern comfort to your home and you won’t even have to cook anything.

Shop Southern Elegance Candle Company

Kitchen

25. Cheurlin Champagne

This award-winning champagne is backed by NBA legend Isiah Thomas and prized for its fruity-note complexities. It’s also affordably priced, so everyone can enjoy delicious champagne without breaking the bank.

Shop Cheurlin Champagne

26. Heatonist

Some people like hot sauce that’s only a little hot, but still has lots of flavors—others want a hot sauce that could burn your tongue off. At Heatonist, there’s a hot sauce to fit everyone’s needs. Whether you like sweet and spicy or extra, extra, extra hot, the sauces run the gamut and your chicken wings will never be the same again.

Shop Heatonist

27. The Lost Spoon

The Lost Spoon has handmade seasonings that will take your home-cooked meals to the next level. The all-purpose seasoning is perfect for everyday meals, while the jerk and Mardi Gras seasonings make for a flavorful addition to any stews or baked chicken dishes.

Shop The Lost Spoon

28. Luv’s Brownies

Known for their eye-catching food truck on the West Coast, Luv’s Brownies is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. The shop’s delicious brownies were baked with love, but even if you don’t live in San Francisco, you can still have an opportunity to taste these scrumptious treats by having them mailed directly to you, so you’ll get the same sweetness even if you are halfway across the country.

Shop Luv’s Brownie

29. Proud Puffs Cereal

The first Black-owned cereal has been receiving praise all over social media for its fresh taste and unique packaging. Even better, this vegan breakfast cereal is as tasty in the morning as it is for a snack throughout the day.

Shop Proud Puffs Cereal

Parenting

30. Zara and Ziggy

Princess Zara and the royal festival are here to give you and your child the ultimate celebration. Gift bundles from Zara and Ziggy include activity books, costumes and wall decals.

Shop Zara and Ziggy

