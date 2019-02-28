This trendy hair elastic promises to solve all of your hair problems—but does it?

I don’t mean to brag, but Ariana Grande stole her look from me. Yup, you read that right. I’ve been rocking a ponytail longer than she’s been selling out arenas and it’s gotten to the point where it actually looks weird when I’m not wearing one. It has truly been the one constant in every stage of my life, and when I’m not wearing one, I look (and sometimes feel) like a different person.

Hence, I am constantly on the prowl for the perfect hair elastic. As a lifelong athlete and avid runner, I am always trying to get my hair out of my face. However, I’m wildly particular about what sort of elastic goes in my hair. It needs to pass the Goldilocks test of not too loose that it makes my ponytail slip and not too tight that I look like I just I just got an eye lift. It has to be just right. So when I started seeing funky looking elastics at girl’s hair at the gym and started hearing about the Invisibobble, I knew I had to give it a try.

What is the Invisibobble?

The Invisibobble is a hair elastic that promises to keep your hair securely up in a ponytail or bun, without leaving a bump in your hair after you take it out. It also promises that it will treat your scalp kindly, so when you take it out, you won’t remove a small clump of hair along with it. As someone who has had more than their fair share of hair ripped out by tight elastics, bobby pins and scrunchies, I was highly intrigued by these claims. At this point in my life, I thought that to wear a ponytail, you must also accept that when you take it out at the end of the day you’re going to be taking out some hair along with it.

The most unique part about the Invisibobble is its look. The spiral design doesn’t make it the most chic looking hair accessory, as it gives off vibes of an old phone cord or one of those keyrings your mom used in the 90s. However, the company claims that the smooth design of the spirals will ensure that your hair won’t go anywhere while it’s tied up, and won’t come out of your scalp when you take it out.

Putting the Invisibobble to the test

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar The stretchy material of the Invisibobble makes it easy to fit over any bun or ponytail, no matter how thick the hair is.

I’m a workout fanatic, so you can always find me trying out the latest fitness trend or signing up for a strange boutique workout class. With that being said, I decided to leave the Invisibobble in my gym bag for a month, to see if it could hold up to both everyday wear in the office and at the gym.

Yoga class: While yoga can be a pretty tame cardio workout, I can always count on having to fix my hair once or twice after too many downward dogs. However, when I wore the Invisibobble, not only did I never have to fix my hair during class, but my ponytail was basically identical to when I had started class.

Running: Truth be told, I was the most skeptical about using this for running. As a marathoner, I’m a slight maniac about making sure my ponytail is secure at all times, and I just didn’t think that this phone cord looking thing was going to last farther than 2 miles. Much to my surprise, it stayed in place during my daily post work runs, but it really had a shining moment during a marathon relay. I was assigned the first 7 miles of the race, which also happened to be in the pouring rain. Not only did this hair elastic not move a bit during the race (shout out to the crazy wind gusts that tried valiantly to destroy my hair), but I didn't even have to adjust it while I waited for my teammates to cross the finish line. As an added bonus, I didn't have a headache from too tight of a ponytail later on in the day. A true win-win.

Credit: Reviewed/Kate McCarthy The Invisibobble holding tight to my ponytail as I hang upside down and run during storms.

Aerial Circus: The true test to see if any ponytail will stay put? Hang upside down from a trapeze. Yes, I take aerial circus class (another story for another day), so once a week I’m climbing ropes, getting wrapped up in aerial silks and hanging off of trapezes. Often times in class I can’t adjust my hair because my hands are literally tied slash holding on for dear life. This little spiral band stayed firmly put no matter how much I spun around or how long I dangled. Moral of the story: if your hair stays put when you are hanging from your knees on a trapeze, keep using whatever product that is working.

So should I actually invest in an Invisibobble?

Over time, you need to change them out: For my thin, curly hair, the Invisibobble truly worked better than I expected. After a month of testing though, I began to see some downfalls. The band clearly stretches over time, hence why they’re sold in packs of 3. I wore this in my hair for at least five workouts a week for an entire month, and also throughout my day to day routine. Towards the end of the month, I could feel it getting looser during my workouts. It wouldn’t fall out or completely come undone, but I could sense a bit of a loosening, especially during runs.

Set one aside solely for your workouts: If you’re going to wear this during a workout, make sure it is one that hasn’t been stretched too far. Perhaps leave one solely in your gym bag that you specifically wear for workouts. While loosening over time is common with all hair elastics, a regular drug store hair elastic usually lasts me longer than a month, and I don’t start to feel their loosening until at least 6 weeks. (Yes, I know that’s bizarre to know the life span of your hair elastics, but I weirdly am very devoted to mine and rarely lose them.)

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar After using for a month in workout classes, the hair elastic has clearly stretched out from its original form.

Depends on your hair type: The Invisibobble stayed secure and firm in my thin hair, but when given to a coworker with thick, curly hair, her brand new Invisibobble didn’t even make it through one yoga class without her entire bun drooping. With that being said, after an impromptu survey of my friends and other ladies in the office, it seemed like those with thin hair had more positive experiences with the Invisibobble than those with thick hair. So if your locks are just a bit more luscious than girls like me, you might stretch your Invisibobble out faster or experience it sliding out of your ponytail more often than your thin haired friends. (I’m sorry for this, but on the bright side, at least you don’t have to wash your hair as much—the ultimate life win)

That bump it claims to eliminate? Yup, it’s still there: Sadly, it looks like the mystery of how to take your hair out of your ponytail and not have a massive bump in the back of your head is still yet to be solved. Although the Invisibobble claims that it has found the answer, it clearly hasn’t. I flat ironed my hair, put the Invisibobble in for an hour and then removed it to take an after picture. The star of the photo? A weird bump in the back of my head that is basically shouting to the world “I used to be a ponytail!”.

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar After only an hour of wearing the Invisibobble, there is a clear bump where the elastic was holding the ponytail.

