16 great discounts for teachers you need to know about

It’s back-to-school season across the country. This time of year can inspire a wealth of emotions—excitement, apprehension, and whatever the French word is for the feeling you get when you smell a freshly-sharpened pencil. (The French have a word for that, right?)

If you’re a teacher, you might be feeling all of those—plus a serious desire to save money. The good news? Many retailers offer discounts for educators, and are starting to expand their deals to work online, not just in stores. Take advantage of them to treat yourself to some new duds, as well as educational material or decor for your classroom—after all, students shouldn’t be the only ones to get a fresh new outfit or backpack for the school year. (Though a few of these are good for students, too.)

Clothing deals

J. Crew for classic clothes you’ll wear for years

Credit: J. Crew J. Crew's catalog is great for teachers—and their educator discount doesn't hurt.

J. Crew’s catalog may seem as though it was tailor-made for teachers, thanks to the brand’s array of slacks, blazers, and proper-but-not-prissy button-down shirts, available in women’s sizes XXXS to 3X and men’s sizes XS to 4X. If you’re looking to stock your school-year wardrobe, take advantage of the 15 percent discount for teachers and students who verify their eligibility. This discount can be used both online and in stores.

Shop J. Crew here

Rothy’s for durable and sustainable flats

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Rothy's flats can hold their own against the wear and tear of a day of school.

We tested Rothy’s, an eco-friendly, machine-washable ballet flat—available in women’s sizes 5 to 12—made from recycled plastic bottles. After putting them through 20 consecutive wash cycles, we found that the brand’s claims of durability check out. Though we didn’t find Rothy’s flats quite as comfortable as some others, their toughness makes them popular among teachers—particularly those who work with younger, spill-prone kids. Rothy’s also offers a loafer and slip-on sneaker style, which reviewers suggest may be more suitable for standing in front of a classroom all day.

Another reason Rothy’s might be popular among educators? The brand offers a 20 percent discount for teachers, which knocks the cost of its $125 flat down to $100. To qualify, verify your identity, then shop away.

Shop Rothy’s flats here

Karen Kane for unique, stylish staple pieces

Credit: Karen Kane Stock your back-to-school wardrobe with Karen Kane's classic-looking items.

Karen Kane has a plethora of dresses, skirts, pants, and tops, available in women’s sizes 2 to 3X, that look at home at the head of any classroom. The brand also offers a sweet deal for teachers—20 percent off all online purchases, once your identity is verified. This is a great way to support an American-made brand, look cool when heading back to school, and save a few bucks while doing so.

Shop Karen Kane here

Dagne Dover for a cool-looking work bag

Credit: Dagne Dover Dagne Dover has a bunch of bags that will distinguish you from your students.

Want a bring-to-school bag that won’t get confused for one of your students’ backpacks? Get a Dagne Dover. The trendy luggage brand (and perennial podcast ad presence) has a wide range of professional-looking totes and backpacks—like the Signature Tote and the Dakota Backpack—that will help you schlep your supplies to and from school in a neat, stylish package.

It also offers a 20 percent discount for teachers and members of the military. To get it, fill out this form using your official education email, and you’ll get your discount on anything on the site.

Shop Dagne Dover here

Bonobos for extra-cool menswear essentials

Credit: Bonobos Clothes from Bonobos are trendy, but not overly so.

Menswear brand Bonobos has a firm hold on the sweater, chinos, and patterned short-sleeve shirt market, all available in men’s shirt sizes XS to XXL and pant sizes 29 to 40. Its offerings make it a great option for any teacher who wants a youthful, stylish wardrobe that isn’t overrun with fleeting trends.

Even better for teachers? Bonobos’ 20 percent discount, which applies for all teachers online once their identity is verified through SheerID. Once complete, you can enjoy all the sensible chinos your heart desires at an even more sensible price than usual.

Shop Bonobos here

Anthropologie for vintage-inspired clothes and home goods

Credit: Anthropologie Get your flowy-yet-school-appropriate dress fix from Anthropologie.

Anthropologie is a fantastic catch-all store for anyone in the market for retro-looking clothes (available in women’s sizes 0-26), whimsical home and kitchen gear, and highly specific coffee table books. If you’re a teacher, you get to save some money on all of those things with Anthropologie’s ongoing back-to-school deal.

From now until October 6, Anthropologie is giving teachers 20 percent off all full-price purchases in stores and online after signing up and using the discount code TEACHLOVE.

Shop Anthropologie here

Madewell for must-have apparel for casual day

Credit: Madewell Madewell just expanded their teacher discount to work online as well as in stores.

J.Crew’s sister brand Madewell recently expanded its teacher and student discount to online as well as brick-and-mortar stores, which is great news for any teacher whose wardrobe is in need of some straight-leg jeans and structured tops, available in women’s sizes 00 to 24. Now, you can get 15 percent off any Madewell purchase once you register as a teacher—so ready your closet for an influx of gingham.

Shop Madewell here

TOMS for sharp shoes that won’t make your feet ache

Credit: TOMS TOMS has a lot more styles than the casual shoe that introduced you to the brand.

If you’re on your feet all day for work, you need supportive—but professional-looking—shoes to help get you through the day. Take a look at TOMS, available in women’s sizes 5 to 12 and men’s sizes 7 to 14. Yes, it still sells the casual canvas shoe that made the brand famous, but TOMS also has an impressive collection of loafers, mules, booties, and slip-on sneakers, all of which should feel at home in a classroom, office, or anywhere in between.

TOMS also offers 10 percent off on all styles for teachers who register for their discount program with the code TEACHER10.

Shop TOMS here

Zappos for all the shoes and clothes you might need throughout the year

Credit: Franco Sarto / Sperry / Zappos Zappos offers 10 percent off for teachers on all their products.

Not quite sure what brands you want in your closet? Try your luck at Zappos. In addition to keeping a wide range of popular clothing, shoe, and bag brands in stock—including Levi’s, Nike, and The North Face—Zappos offers 10 percent off on every order for teachers, students, and anyone in the military. Apply online to get your discount.

Shop Zappos here

Classroom supplies and decor

Michael’s for creating a decked-out classroom

Credit: Michael's Your students will be happy if you take a Michael's trip at the start of the year.

Michael’s is a teacher favorite for a reason. The craft-supply juggernaut offers 15 percent off for teachers in stores and online—and the discount works on top of any other promotions and coupons you already have, at least according to a teacher friend of mine who says she uses her discount for “everything,” from readying her classroom for the start of the year to getting things for her own home.

Once you enroll through the Michael’s teacher page, the discount applies immediately, both in stores and online.

Shop Michael’s here

Joann Fabrics for more decorating essentials

Credit: Joann Fabric The items in your teaching repertoire can only be improved by a

Joann Fabrics is another prime destination for schoolroom gear, offering things like felt for arts and crafts, teacher stamps, and organizing drawers.

Once you enroll in its teacher program, you’ll get a 15 percent discount on everything the store offers.

Shop Joann Fabrics here

Office Depot to get rewards from your purchases

Credit: Office Depot Office Depot can be helpful for any classroom supplies you need.

Office Depot (and Office Max, owned by the same parent company) doesn’t have a specific teacher program, but they do have an overall rewards program that many teachers may find helpful. Members get 2 percent back on rewards, program-exclusive deals, and $2 back when you recycle ink and toner cartridges. The program also offers a $2 reward for providing product reviews on some items, which you can take advantage of three times a month.

Shop Office Depot here

Staples for free shipping and cool rewards

Credit: Ticonderoga / Staples Staples carries a ton of must-have classroom essentials.

Staples has a similar rewards program. In it, members receive free next-day shipping on orders over $49.99, up to 5 percent back in rewards, and $2 rewards for recycling toner and ink cartridges in the store.

Shop Staples here

Educational materials

Adobe Creative Cloud to impress students with your photo-editing skills

Credit: Adobe Your students might just be impressed by your rad Photoshop skills.

Whether you teach graphic design or AP Literature, there is a great deal of (educational) fun to be had with Adobe’s Creative Cloud Suite, which includes Photoshop for creating and editing images, InDesign for creating newspaper layouts, Spark for creating short videos, and more. It also offers a special rate for students and teachers of $19.99 a month for your first year, and $29.99 a month after that. Considering it’s normally $52.99 a month, that’s a pretty steep discount.

Get Creative Cloud for students and teachers here

Barnes & Noble to get your reading fix

Credit: Barnes & Noble Get books for yourself and your kids with the Barnes & Noble Educator discount.

Teachers may be among the majority of people who still acquire books on the regular. If this describes you, join Barnes & Noble’s educator program, in which verified teachers receive 20 percent off their purchases in stores and online. As an added bonus, from now until September 15, Barnes & Noble has “educator appreciation days” on Saturdays and Sundays, in which members of the educator program get 25 percent off nearly everything in stores and online—and 10 percent off all cafe treats if you go to a store and need a sugar rush.

Shop Barnes & Noble here

Amazon Prime Student for free shipping on everything else you need

Credit: Amazon Make sure to take advantage of Prime Student if you're in a graduate program.

Working on an advanced degree in addition to teaching full-time? If so, first of all, good for you! Also, you can use your student cred (or, more specifically, your @edu email address, plus proof of your enrollment in a university) to qualify for Prime Student, which allows you a six-month free trial, followed by a reduced rate of about $49 a year if you decide to continue. With Prime, you get access to a ton of clothing brands, daily deals, free two-day shipping on eligible items, and access to Prime shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag,” “Good Omens,” and more.

Sign up for Amazon Prime Student here

