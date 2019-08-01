The best backpack for students of 2019

So you got all of your school supplies (all 18475928 of them—seriously, how many notebooks can one person have?!) but there's just one problem: You need somewhere to put them. A.k.a you need a backpack. But which one?

There are plenty of options out there, from the super fashionable to the super functional. To help you narrow it down, our experts tested tons of backpacks—and they chose the L.L. Bean Quad Pack as the number one choice for back-to-school.

Why the L.L. Bean Quad is our top pick for students

Credit: L.L. Bean/Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar So. Many. Pockets.

The Quad got high marks in storage space, sturdiness, comfort, and appearance. "I love the Quad's sturdiness, cushion-y back padding, and many pocket options," our senior scientist—and resident backpack guru—Julia MacDougall, explains. "Especially the pocket options. It has secret compartments and little pockets for everything I need, but not so many pockets that I'm overwhelmed."

It also has two laptop compartments (one inside the backpack and another zippered compartment on the outside behind the back padding). "Everything is well-padded and secured," Julia adds, noting that the bag also holds up well to heavy loads, which is perfect for students.

What makes the L.L. Bean Quad different than other backpacks?

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar Carry your books stylishly (and smartly) with the Quad.

One word: versatility. While many school backpacks are good for just that, the Quad can do so much more. Julia—who bought the backpack for herself after all her testing research—says, "I've used this bag to carry books around, as well as multiple laptops, but I've also used it as a purse substitute on trips and flights."

She adds that it's specifically engineered to carry more than just school supplies, too, noting, "It also has two side compartments that can both fit a regular-sized water bottle without having it fall out." All of the different pocket options will help you stay organized while you're on the go so you aren't digging around for hours trying to find your headphones or a spare pen.

How comfortable is the L.L. Bean Quad?

Very comfortable, if you ask Julia. She says it's all due to the design: "The Quad sits flat against your back, which is better ergonomically. I can go a lot longer wearing this backpack before it starts to hurt my shoulders than I could with my previous backpack." And every student knows that comfort is key when you're lugging textbooks around from home to class and home again.

P.S. If you have questions about what to buy—and what not to buy—whether it's related to backpacks or not, feel free to email our experts at asktheexperts@reviewed.com. We're always happy to help in any way we can.