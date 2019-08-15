This hammock has a cult following on Amazon—and it's actually worth the hype

If you’re not in one, on the search for one to buy, or have recently fallen out of one, a hammock is not something you think about much. That is, unless you’re one of the loyal fans of the Vivere Double Hammock, a bestselling hammock on Amazon, selling for $75 to about $120 (depend on fabric you select).

Who loves the Vivere hammock?

This is the rare case in which “cult following” is hardly hyperbole (yes—for a hammock). Of the Vivere’s 5,000-plus reviews on Amazon, nearly all of them are straight-up raves with some fans going so far as to call the hammock a “life-changing” product. (The reviews are legit, too, according to review-analyzing site Fakespot). We decided to get one ourselves to see if the reviewers' claims held up and it deserves the title of "cult favorite."

The Vivere hammock is easy to assemble

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Hendricks The hammock doesn't come with too many parts.

If you’ve got two trees about nine feet from each other and two spare pieces of sturdy rope (the Vivere has loops that attach to the hammock's frame but no string to tie around a tree), you can yoke your hammock to them, old-school style. But the Vivere comes with a sturdy steel stand that holds up the hammock sans trees. And, with an average 4.8 rating out of 5 for self assembly, this stand is easy to put together, even for people who don’t consider themselves master builders. One reviewer writes that he had his 15-year-old daughter help put it together, but “it was so simple to assemble I'm pretty sure she could have figured it out herself with no problems.” If you still don’t feel great about your construction skills, you can also pay for professional assembly for an extra $90.

That said, most people shouldn't pay this extra expense. I'm not a handy person by any means, but with this YouTube video and a little WD-40, I was able to put the pieces together by myself in under an hour. The WD-40 is vital to the setup process—the joints of the frame pieces wouldn't fit together flush without it—but because assembling the hammock doesn't require any tools other than what it comes with, it's low drama. The most complicated part is figuring out which parts are the legs and which parts are the support beams that hold the hammock aloft, but once you get that, all it takes is common sense to piece it together.

The Vivere hammock is durable

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The hammock allows ample space for a face-to-face conversation.

Though advertised as a “double hammock” with a capacity for two people and a weight limit of 450 pounds, many reviewers note they’ve overloaded the Vivere with great success. “My husband, myself, and two children were able to relax in this at the same time,” one person writes. “I'm over the weight limit,” writes another. “And me and my dogs have laid in [it] for hours [and] it didn't break. I had around 600 pounds in this thing.” Yet another person had a similar experience. “Once you get in, you will NOT want to get out,” she writes. “It's so snug and cuddly and warm...I can lay [sic] in it with me, my boyfriend, and our little puppy dog for hours and watch the stars and doze off, no problem.”

We didn't test the three-or-more-people-per-hammock claim—this seemed a workplace boundary too great to broach—but my coworker Valerie helped me test the hammock's two-person capacity by climbing into it with me. We sat cross-legged on opposite ends of the hammock and agreed that it had a (professionally appropriate) amount of room for two. "I was very skeptical before jumping on it," Valerie says. "But it felt comfy and spacious even with two people in it. It was easy to hop on and off, too."

The Vivere hammock is comfortable

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Vivere is great place to stretch out with a book.

Vivere's devotees are perhaps most rabid about the hammock's comfort. One reviewer writes that it superseded her Sleep Number mattress as her primary sleeping spot (though she didn’t say whether she installed it in her bedroom or sleeps outside or on a porch). She credits the hammock’s cradling effect, high levels of support, and low heat retention. “I still snuggle in every night and have myself a little contented sigh of gratitude because I know I will sleep well,” she writes. “I don't mean sleep like a baby. I mean sleep like a teenager at noon. Mouth open, drooling, and totally OUT.”

I did not sleep in the Vivere hammock, but I did do some reading and work on my laptop in it. It is, indeed, quite comfortable. Had I not been at my workplace, I could see myself dozing off for a nap. Other coworkers who tried it out liked it so much that they proposed we have it permanently installed as a nap pod. (We're still working on making that an official office policy.)

The Vivere hammock goes with any decor

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The hammock's straps look pretty now, but could yellow over time.

Finally, because the Vivere comes in four different types of fabric—cotton, polyester, mesh, and a sun-resistant Sunbrella cloth—and more than two dozen colors and patterns, from solid to plaid to a variety of colorful stripes, it should be easy to match with any porch or backyard decor. Most reviewers buy (and love) the cotton hammock. The colors should last a while, too, come rain or shine, given how durable the hammock’s fabric is, no matter what kind you get. “We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times and it dries great, hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell,” writes one reviewer who has a cotton hammock. The Sunbrella material is rated for outdoor wear and tear, and reviewers approve. “Rained two days after I purchased and put out and I was in awe at how quickly the Sunbrella fabric dried and didn't feel like it was retaining moisture later,” writes a happy customer.

I got the cotton hammock in the "Cayo Reef" shade, and I can attest to the fact that it looks pretty in person. Its blue, green, and yellow stripes are vivid and looked just as good in our office parking lot as I imagine they would on a screened-in porch. My one superficial quibble is that it has white cords that attach it to the stand, which I worry could undergo an unappealing yellowing effect over time (though no reviewers specifically complain about this on Amazon). The hammock also rolls up into itself when no one is in it, which makes it look more narrow—and thus less inviting—than it is. But once someone sits in it, it spreads out and shows off all its colors.

Should you get the Vivere Double Hammock?

If you’re in the market for a hammock, you can’t do much better than the Vivere Double Hammock. It offers ample support, plenty of room for you (and a friend), and comfort to spare and it comes with (unofficial) membership in an exclusive club of Vivere hammock aficionados. What more could you want?

