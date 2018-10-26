You won't believe how easy it is to clean your microwave

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s time to address the dirty secret in your kitchen: the inside of your microwave. It’s easy to fall behind on cleaning small appliances that you use all the time, and before you know it they end up caked in dried food splatter.

Well, there’s good news. When it comes to figuring out how to clean a microwave, the process is quick and painless. In fact, as easy as it is to let your microwave get dirty, it’s just as simple to clean up the mess. What you need to do is harness the power of steam.

Cleaning your microwave is a choose-your-own adventure. You get to pick whether you want to clean the microwave with lemon, clean the microwave with vinegar, or clean the microwave with dish soap, once you create that all important steam. If you do this right, you shouldn't get an arm workout from scrubbing away at the splatter.

What You’ll Need

Here's how to clean a microwave

Step 1

Fill a bowl or the steam cleaner with water and your choice of cleaning agent.

Step 2

Put the bowl or cleaning device in the microwave and heat on high for three minutes. Once finished, let it sit for 5 minutes.

Step 3

After 5 minutes, take out the bowl or cleaning device. Wipe away any splatter that should now be soft. No need to rinse.

And, you're done! How's that arm feel now?

