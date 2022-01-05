Panasonic’s new smart microwave works with voice commands

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

From doorbells and thermostats to ovens and fridges, there are few products left in the house that can’t be activated by our good ol’ friend Alexa. And Panasonic’s new Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven proves that that’s not changing any time soon.

Although other similar microwaves have been on the market in recent years, this is a first for the company. Panasonic made the announcement at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week, along with several other new products (like its new compact oven). The product aims to take the guesswork out of appropriate microwave settings and optimize convenience when multitasking in the kitchen, understanding over 100 common commands (think: “Alexa, defrost one pound of ground beef," and “Alexa, cook frozen pizza").

"We understand from our own cooking experiences that there are moments in the kitchen when you need to move quickly or have your hands full meal prepping," said Hiroko Watanabe, appliance group manager at Panasonic. "Partnering with Alexa was a natural choice knowing their devices are already in the homes of many consumers—including our own.”

There are also convenient manual controls on the microwave, like dedicated Popcorn, Turbo Defrost, and Quick 30 buttons for quick access. Plus, pressing the dial button once uses the microwave’s Genius Sensor technology, which monitors a food’s humidity level, to thaw, cook, or reheat meals quickly and evenly.

The Panasonic Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven will be available this March via Amazon and Best Buy for $299.99. (To prep your kitchen beforehand, you’ll need an Alexa app or an Alexa-enabled device, which is not included.)

