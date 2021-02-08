The Best Tax Software of 2022

Taxes can be complicated. And with so many changes to federal taxes over the last two years, a tax software that can handle your individual scenario is as important as ever. Luckily, major online providers are on top of updated income brackets and COVID-19 relief programs to help you navigate your 2021 returns. (They can even help you organize tax documents.)

You may qualify for free tax filing with some software options, though the level you need depends on your financial details and what each company includes with each level of support.

We’ve walked fictional personas through the online filing process of four tax software programs. In our experience, TurboTax (available at Intuit) is easy to use whether you’re new to filing taxes or you’ve done it time and time again.

Use these hypothetical scenarios to gauge the best option for your specific situation. We looked at topics like special tax credits and deductions for children dependents, self-employment income, student loans, and retirement income.

Here is the best tax software we tested, ranked in order:

TurboTax H&R Block TaxAct TaxSlayer

This review is an evaluation of the consumer experience using various online tax prep services. We’re here to share what we learned, but this is in no way a substitute for financial advice. Please consult a financial professional if you have questions about how to file your taxes.