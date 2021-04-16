20 of the best Mother's Day gifts from QVC for every type of mom

It’s hard to thank mom for everything she’s done for you. However, it is possible to at least give her the perfect present. Her definition of perfect might mean an expensive kitchen item she’s been too cheap to buy herself, products that create an at-home spa experience, or a savvy tech gadget that keeps the family connected. And if that’s not enough, there’s always a wine subscription. She’ll absolutely love these useful gifts and think of you every time she uses them. Best of all, you can find them all in one place—right at QVC.

1. For the one who’s sentimental: A personalized necklace

Credit: QVC Personalize a keepsake she'll always keep close.

If you want that sweet gift that will make her go, “aww,” this is it. New moms will especially love this dog tag that has an engraved handprint. It can even be customized with a name up to eight characters. The gold plated chain is easily wearable on its own or if mom is into layering a few other necklaces, it works perfectly.



Get the 24K Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Handprint Dog Tag for $142.26

2. For the one who needs to unwind: This portable massage gun

Credit: Theragun This massage gun packs a punch.

There’s a likelihood that mom is a little tired, maybe even a bit stressed, so weekly massages wouldn’t hurt. But that’s an unlikely and expensive appointment mom might not be able to keep up with. Instead, gift her Theragun’s mini massager. Though it’s compact, less than six inches and 1.5 pounds, it packs a punch with three speeds. It ranked highly in our list of the best massage guns, as we liked its ergonomic grip and compact size that's ideal for traveling. She can work out those sore muscles or stiffness and the rechargeable battery makes it super portable.



Get the Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massager with Attachments for $217.75

3. For the new mom: A stylish way to organize baby’s firsts

Credit: Savor This is a chic storage solution for all the baby keepsakes.

Moms who want to keep everything (but do so in an organized way) will find this keepsake box helpful. It features pull-out drawers for storage and the sheet of pre-made labels includes the first pair of shoes, locket of hair, first teeth, hospital mementos, and more. This is a chic storage solution for those sentimental things that she’s not ready to part with just yet.



Get the Savor Baby Edition Keepsake Box for $97.96

4. For the person who wants to get moving: A sleek fitness tracker

Credit: Garmin Keep tabs on fitness progress.

The slim design of this Garmin device makes it an attractive gift for anyone who needs a tracker that’s not so bulky or that blends in with other daily accessories. This keeps tabs on sleep activity, stress levels, calories burned, and physical activities like workouts and steps taken. This model is especially great for active moms who would want to keep their tracker on while swimming or at the beach, since it’s water resistant. We chose it as our favorite affordable pick in our roundup of the best fitness trackers due to its handy features like connected GPS, automatic activity and sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.



Get the Garmin vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker for $109.96

5. For the beauty lover: An Elemis Beauty Kit

Credit: Elemis This four-piece Elemis set is perfect for the skincare lover.

Popular beauty brand Elemis is known for its skincare collection. If mom prioritizes her morning routine, check out this four-piece set at QVC. It features a pro-collagen rose cleansing balm, a pro-collagen rose facial oil, a pro-collagen rose hydro-mist, and a rose-printed makeup bag. It makes a perfect gift for the mom who's always looking to build out her skincare collection.



Get the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Favorites for $99

6. For the homebody: A soft, lengthy throw to wrap up in

Credit: Barefoot Dreams Keep cozy and warm.

Barefoot Dreams makes some of the coziest throws, robes, loungewear ever. We tested the brand to confirm it lived up to the hype, which it totally did, so there's no need to hesitate adding this soft throw to mom’s collection. The blue and white design is sure to work for a variety of decor styles and look great folded over any couch or foot of a bed. And when she’s ready to snuggle up after a long day, the super soft microfiber material, which measures 54-inches wide by 72-inches tall, will be exactly what she needs.



Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Throw for $165

7. For the one who's always on her feet: A heated massager

Credit: HoMedics Soothe into a night at home.

Sitting all day at a desk or for countless Zoom calls can take a toll on the body, but this is one relaxing product mom can actually use while cranking out work. This foot and calf massager can be used with or without heat and has variable speeds and six massage programs. This is sure to help mom unwind while she’s seated at her desk, or she can just use this while she’s relaxing on the couch during her Netflix sessions. One happy customer writes, "It is intense, but incredibly effective...The calf massage and compression felt great."



Get the Homedics Deluxe Foot and Calf Adjustable Massager with Heat for $299.99

8. For the one with a sweet tooth: A Godiva truffle box

Credit: Godiva Mom will love these delicious truffles from Godiva.

One thing that's always guaranteed to bring a smile to mom's face? A massive box of chocolate truffles, like this Godiva sampler featuring 12 delicate chocolates. This particular set exclusively features truffles, but there's an assortment of Godiva gifts on QVC you can select if mom's more into hard chocolates or caramels. It's the perfect gift if you can't make it in person, or if you're looking to pair it with a fresh bouquet of flowers.



Get the Godiva 12-piece Patisserie Dessert Truffles Gift Box for $29.95

9. For the cook in the family: This deep, aluminum skillet

Credit: Rachael Ray This skillet is dishwasher and oven safe.

Convenience is the name of the game with this colorful nonstick skillet. Besides being super colorful (a teal pan makes cooking better, right?), the deep design and high walls means less spillage. Close to 200 reviewers love that it’s deep enough to make soups and stews for two or even eggs for the entire family. The 9.5-inch pot is also dishwasher and oven safe.



Get the Rachael Ray Create Delicious 9.5-inch Nonstick Skillet for $24.99

10. For the jewelry collector: This studded diamond watch

Credit: JBW Fill out mom's jewelry collection with this stunning watch.

If mom's jewelry collection is enviable, she'd love adding this gorgeous two-toned stainless watch. Nearly 500 reviewers give it 4.8 stars, describing it as "elegance and class for a reasonable price." The watch features a silver and gold band, embedded diamonds, and a Swarovski crystal bezel and center.



Get the JBW Women's Diamond Two-Tone Stainless Watch for $325

11. For the one who deserves to relax: Rejuvenating Eye Gels

Credit: Patchology These eye patches may help with under-eye puffiness.

This 30-pack of rejuvenating eye gels from Patchology come highly rated among hundreds of QVC shoppers. Each patch features collagen, caffeine, and green tea, claiming to provide a cool and refreshing experience. The eye gels can be used for up to five minutes before she does her morning skincare routine or right before she goes to bed for the evening. Reviewers say the patches help reduce puffiness under their eyes and help them feel rejuvenated in the morning.



Get the Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels for $50

12. For music lovers: A vintage inspired radio

Credit: Crosley Enjoy the aesthetic of the past with a modern twist.

There’s no doubt we’re living in a digital world, but this Crosley AM/FM radio has a fun vintage feel, but with some modern touches. The sound quality is crystal clear, reports shoppers, and if mom doesn’t want to listen to the radio, she can connect to the Bluetooth. The portable device is just over six inches wide, so it can sit comfortably on the corner of a dresser, vanity, or can even be used during beach day.



Get the Crosley Tribute Vintage-Style AM/FM Bluetooth Radio for $39.99

13. For the beauty lover: Peter Thomas Roth Masks

Credit: Peter Thomas Roth These face masks from Peter Thomas Roth are highly rated among shoppers.

We love these Peter Thomas Roth masks from QVC for their cleansing and hydrating properties. This gift box comes with five different treatments for mom to use—a cucumber gel mask, a gold mask, a pumpkin enzyme mask, cucumber hydra-gel eye patches, and a hyaluronic hydrating gel. Each mask has its own benefits mom can take advantage of depending on the day, whether she's looking for exfoliation or a hydrating boost.



Get the Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic 3.0 set for $52.50

14. For the smoothie lover: A 13-in-1 appliance

Credit: Vitamix This Vitamix juices, blends, grates, chops, and more.

Some kitchen counter appliances can be downright expensive, so save mom major cash by purchasing this Vitamix that’s well worth the price, and is always a consistent performer in our blender tests. It’s considered 13 appliances in one because it juices, blends, grates, chops, and more. The bases come in fun colors like red, pistachio, or cinnamon so it’s a nice pop of color if mom chooses to leave it out on the countertop. She’ll reach for this quite often whether she’s making soup, salsa, or a smoothie. If she’s ever at a loss for what to whip up, the 95-page cookbook should be some help.



Get the Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable-Speed Blender for $479.95

15. For the mom who’s always cold: These slippers that are like sweaters for the feet

Credit: Sketchers Slip on these slippers instead of cranking up the heat.

Slippers for Mother’s Day? Not exactly groundbreaking, but when they’re this comfortable and top-rated? Now that's a winning gift. These Skechers look like the definition of coziness (think: faux fur and sweater knit) and reviewers confirm they’re warm, which is especially great for anyone who gets chilly often. The insoles provide added comfort and the sole is slightly textured for secure walking.



Get the Skechers Sweater Knit Faux Fur Slippers for $44.98

16. For the coffee lover: This machine that's easy to operate

Credit: Keurig This top-notch Keurig makes the perfect Mother's Day gift.

Some coffee machines have a million buttons and look impossible to operate unless you’re a barista. This Keurig model—dubbed one of the best Keurig machines you can buy—has the same quality the brand is known for with a sleek design and easy functionality. Mom can choose between her brew size, froth milk her for drinks, and make either coffee, latte, and cappuccino. There's a convenient auto shut off, and on those days when she really needs a jolt, she’ll love having the option to control the brew strength.



Get the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker with 48 K-Cups for $219.99

17. For the purse collector: This best selling Dooney & Bourke bag

Credit: Dooney & Bourke You can't go wrong with a Dooney & Bourke bag.

If mom's outfit isn't complete without a bag, she'll love this Dooney & Bourke crossbody leather find, which comes in 14 colors. The leather bag comes with an adjustable strap, front pocket, and zip top. The interior features four pockets and a key keeper, perfect for anything mom needs to store during her daily adventures. Thousands of QVC shoppers swear by this bag—and mom will too.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody bag for $238

18. For the pit master: A tabletop appliance for year-round grilling

Credit: Kalorik This grill gets the job done.

Grilling was once only for warm weather, until now. Kalorik’s indoor countertop grill means mom can serve up her favorite dishes year round without having to head outdoors and bundle up. The handy features include an easy-to-read LED display, removable drip tray, and a smoke extracting fan. Whether mom wants to whip up a meal for the family or a juicy burger for herself, this 4.8-star rated grill (it measures just under 12 inches long) gets the job done.



Get the Kalorik Indoor Smokeless Grill for $99.99

19. For the bird watcher: This glass hummingbird feeder

Credit: Ultimate Innovations If mom's got a gorgeous garden, she'll love adding this feeder to it.

This gorgeous teardrop hummingbird feeder is perfect for the mom who loves waking up and watching her garden. She can hang it on her porch or in her garden—wherever she'd prefer a pop of vibrant color. The feeder has four ports for hummingbirds to visit and features an easy spout for refilling its liquid.



Get the Ultimate Innovations Glass Teardrop Hummingbird Feeder for $39.92

20. For the forgetful one: This slim tracker

Credit: Tile Tile trackers are perfect for those who tend to lose their keys.

“Where did I put my keys, again?” We’ve all muttered the phrase, but busy moms have probably repeated it more than anyone. The pack of four Tile mate trackers can attach to anything with a key clip or flat surface, respectively. The Bluetooth-enabled devices can help her find those precious, but easily misplaced items like keys, wallets and, phones. The free app works by sending a ringing sound if a lost item is less than 200 feet away or for items at a farther distance, it can show the most recent location. The Tile can also be used to help locate her phone and send a ring, even when it’s on silent.



Get the Tile Mate & Slim Item Tracker 4-Pack for $44.98

