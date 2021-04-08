30 amazing Mother's Day gifts first-time moms will love

Being a mom is tough. Being a brand new mom is a whole other story. New motherhood is full of ups and downs, lessons learned, and trial and error. It can be scary at times, too. With everything that goes into being a new mom, why not spoil them a little extra for their very first Mother’s Day? If you’re looking to treat a new mom in your life this Mother’s Day, look no further.

From helpful gifts to sentimental trinkets and gestures that encourage her to take some time for herself, these gifts will make sure any new mom feels special and thoroughly appreciated.

1. For the one who loves to hang pictures: This custom framed photo

Credit: Minted First Mother's Day Gifts: A framed, customized photo

For a gift that she’ll treasure for years to come, try this foil-pressed photo art that inscribes “Best Mom Ever” in either gold, rose gold, or silver foil. Personalize each element from the chosen photo to the size and large selection of moldings. You’re also able to insert a short message that’ll appear in the frame to distinguish who it’s from.

Get the Best Mom Ever Foil-Pressed Photo Art from Minted starting at $64.50

2. For the new mom who needs to unwind: This super-soft robe

Credit: Parachute First Mother's Day Gifts: A comfy robe

Give her the gift of ultimate comfort with this plush bathrobe. Made with 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, it’s perfectly cozy for year-round wear and easily washable with cool water. With more than 1,400 5-star reviews, it’s one of our favorite bathrobes ever and comes in four neutral shades like stone, blush, mineral, and white so there’s one to fit any mom’s style.

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

3. For the sentimental one: This keepsake library

Credit: Uncommon Goods First Mother's Day Gifts: A keepsake library for delicate momentos

Give her a place to keep precious objects from these fast and fleeting years—a.k.a. The Baby Keepsake Library. With it, she'll be able to keep all the memories that come with a newborn in one place so they’ll never get lost. Things like a lock of hair, a hospital bracelet, handprints, and footprints can all find a home in this museum-style library that keeps everything organized with vertical files, illustrated labels, and acid-free drawers. Easily able to store anywhere you keep mementos, the library will keep cherished memories intact for years to come.

Get the Baby Keepsake Library from Uncommon Goods for $80

4. For the one with a sweet tooth: These mini cupcakes

Credit: Baked by Melissa First Mother's Day Gifts: A sweet treat box

What better way to show that you appreciate all she does than to treat her with a pack of tiny, delectable cupcakes? If you’re concerned about the “tiny” part, don’t worry: you’re able to choose between gift boxes of 25 or 50 bite-size cupcakes and from a variety of different flavors. There are also vegan or gluten-free options so every mom will be able to enjoy. Baked by Melissa is a top pick of ours for their excellent quality and impressive presentation so we highly recommend them to illicit that wow factor.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts from Baked by Melissa starting at $32

5. For the jewelry lover: This symbolic ring

Credit: Mejuri First Mother's Day Gifts: A symbolic ring

These two rings—one twisted and one sleek—are joined together into one for a perfectly complementary look. This also just so happens to be a lovely metaphor for the connection between mom and her little one. Made in 14K gold, this top-rated ring is eye-catching but simple and lightweight, making it great for everyday wear and to be worn with any style. Mom can stack it with other rings of her choice or wear it alone, both for an equally beautiful look.

Get the Duo Ring from Mejuri for $295

6. For the plant enthusiast: A succulent gift box

Credit: Etsy First Mother's Day Gifts: A succulent gift box

If she loves plants but hasn't had much time to attend to them lately, she will love this super sweet gift box that comes with a succulent. Not only will she receive an adorable 2.5-inch succulent in a high-quality ceramic pot, but this thoughtful gift box also comes with a 100% soy hand-poured candle, a box of matches, and a personalized greeting card. The box has been sold over 146,000(!!!) times on Etsy, and reviewers rave about the amazing quality of every product included in the box. People also love how you have the ability to further customize the order by adding on more products like lip balm, loofah soap, or a bath bomb.

Get a Mother’s Day Gift Box from Etsy starting at $28.05

7. For the one who already has family photos: A custom family portrait

Credit: Paint Your Life First Mother's Day Gifts: A hand-painted portrait

If family photos have already been taken with the newest addition to the family, she will absolutely love a painting derived from one of her favorite pictures from the photoshoot. Paint Your Life is an online service that employs talented artists to paint custom portraits from a photo of your choice. Plus, it has the Reviewed seal of approval. The cost of having a portrait made depends on how many people are in the photo and the size of the canvas. Pricing is explained in more detail on the Paint Your Life website.

Get a Custom Family Painting from Paint Your Life starting at $199

Credit: Amazon First Mother's Day Gifts: A top-rated foot massager

Sweep her off her tired feet and into the amazing Renpho foot massager, equipped with separate cloth-covered massagers for each foot that feature a rotation ball, rolling stick, and even the option for heat. She’ll love the ability to choose either a 15-minute or 30-minute massage and the versatile low, medium, and high options for intensity so the massage always feels customized to her specific needs. Along with its 8,000 rave reviews on Amazon, we tested foot massagers and the Renpho took the top spot. We love that it’s sturdy, easy to use, and provides a great massage.

Get the Renpho Foot Massager from Amazon for $139.99

9. For the busy new mom: This carry-all bag

Credit: Lululemon First Mother's Day Gifts: A carry-all bag

From the gym to errands and everything in between, this 30-liter bag can function as anything she’d like—even a diaper bag! Coming in black with gold hardware for a classic look, this bag also has lots of interior compartments to keep everything organized, water-repellent fabric for easy clean-up, and reinforced straps for carrying lots of heavy items with ease. With all of its helpful features, it’s bound to be her new favorite accessory.

Get the On My Level Bag from Lululemon for $148

10. For the one with the brand new newborn: A wine gift basket with these fun labels

Credit: Etsy First Mother's Day Gifts: Humorous wine labels

Did she just give birth? If so, give her the gift of tracking all of the great milestones ahead. Help the new mom in your life to celebrate wins big and small with these clever wine labels that signify events like her first “Night out with the girls” or the dreaded first “Public temper tantrum” among many others. They're easy to stick onto her favorite wine, so all you have to do is purchase the wine, stick on the labels, and put them neatly into a basket. The labels also features her name and the year the baby was born for some extra personalization. With 15,000 reviews and a 5-star rating, you can’t go wrong with ordering from this shop.

Get the New Mom Wine Labels from Etsy for $15.99

11. For the yogi: This exercise ball

Credit: Trideer First Mother's Day Gifts: An exercise ball

Even for the most fitness-conscious person pre-baby, exercising looks a little different post-baby. Perhaps your new mom could use some new equipment to help with this new stage. Try this exercise ball that’s not only high-quality and anti-slip, it’s also great for low-impact exercises like pilates and yoga. One Reviewed writer loves this exercise ball for its durability and the fact that it even comes with its own air pump so you won’t have to buy it separately.

Get the Trideer Exercise Ball from Amazon starting at $14.99

12. For the one in need of a good night’s rest: This blackout eye mask

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar First Mother's Day Gifts: A raised sleep mask

Help mom get her forty winks uninterrupted with this contoured sleep mask that, according to our tests, is the best sleep mask money can buy. Our tester claims it feels like “blackout curtains for your eyes.” The contoured shape allows for easy blinking and makes it possible to even wear makeup underneath if needed. Plus, the Velcro strap makes sure it fits perfectly around the head so it won’t move around during sleep, which means she’ll wake up well-rested and ready for the day.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask from Amazon for $13.95

13. For the one who needs a break from cooking: A Home Chef subscription

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar First Mother's Day Gifts: A subscription to Home Chef

Being our favorite meal services, it’s no surprise that Home Chef excels in many aspects including the high-quality ingredients they use, their user-friendly recipes, and their quick meal options. Meal kits are also diverse in that there’s one for almost any diet, including vegans and vegetarians alike. Many are even able to be prepared and on the table in 30 minutes or less, making it the perfect service for a new mom to enjoy. Dinner? Done.

Get a Home Chef Gift Card

14. For the one always juggling a million things: This 4-in-1 palette

Credit: Alleyoop First Mother's Day Gifts: A convenient 4-in-1 palette

Being a new mom might mean she’s diapering more than she’s contouring, but with this revolutionary (yes, revolutionary) palette, she can contour, plus apply blush and highlight all in one fell swoop and without losing a beat. This stack easily twists open so she’ll be able to hold it with one hand and apply with the other, and everything blends out to a natural, creamy finish with a few dabs of a finger. Even better, it’s cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free.

Get the Stack the Odds from Alleyoop for $38

15. For the one who loves being cozy: These fluffy slippers

Credit: Nordstrom First Mother's Day Gifts: A pair of Ugg slippers

After a long day (or during, let’s be honest), there’s no better feeling than sliding on a pair of warm and fuzzy slippers. Treat her to these in particular, which are our top pick in the category because of their outrageously comfortable inside and durable sole. A rubber bottom makes them non-slip and therefore safe to wear in the kitchen or bathroom where the floor might be wet. Best of all, their quality ensures that they’ll last so she’ll be able to enjoy them for a long time.

Get the UGG Scuffette II Slipper from Nordstrom for $89.95

16. For the one who loves sweaters: This lightweight cardigan

Credit: Nordstrom First Mother's Day Gifts: A super soft cardigan

Great for just about every activity from toting her new baby around town to hanging out at home while the baby rests, this cardigan is the perfect addition to her wardrobe- and one she might never stop wearing. Its lightweight knit and midi design comes in eight beautiful colors and three sizes for the best possible fit. Best part? It even has pockets. Along with its 3.6k reviews and 5-star rating, it’s also just really super cute.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan from Nordstrom for $116

17. For the new mom getting back to the gym: These top-rated leggings

Credit: Lululemon First Mother's Day Gifts: A pair of quality leggings

Lululemon leggings have long been fabled as being the best when it comes to quality, look, and longevity. We put the retailer's popular Align leggings to the test and found that overwhelmingly so, they are the most comfortable pair that our tester has ever owned. Any new mom will love how buttery soft they are and also how the wide waistband makes them easily comfortable enough to wear all day long. Coming in a wide range of colors and sizes, there’s a perfect pair for her.

Get the Align Pant from Lululemon for $98

18. For the one who’s nursing: This 3-piece sleep set

Credit: A Pea in the Pod First Mother's Day Gifts: A nursing sleep set

She’ll receive comfortability and functionality all in one with this sleep set that features a clip-down tank top for easy nursing in the middle of the night. Also included are soft and stretchy pants and a tie-front robe. Everything is made from Jersey knit and feels cool to the touch so she’ll adore slipping everything on at bedtime.

Get the Nursing 3 Piece Sleep Set from A Pea in the Pod for $94.40

19. For the one with an iPhone: Apple AirPods Pro

Credit: Amazon First Mother's Day Gifts: Apple AirPods Pro

If she always has the newest tech, treat her to some of the best wireless headphones for Apple lovers we’ve tested. With Apple AirPods Pro, she’ll be able to listen to music, podcasts, and chat with friends among numerous other things, all with active noise-cancellation for truly immersive sound. When she’d prefer to hear what’s going on around her, she can easily switch over to transparency mode so she doesn’t miss a thing. Better yet, the wireless charging case offers a jump of 24-hour battery life so she can listen for as long as she’d like. Hands-free phone calls are a must for new moms, so it's almost guaranteed she will appreciate this gift.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $219

20. For the new mom who worries: This indoor security camera

Credit: Reviewed/Brittany Vincent First Mother's Day Gifts: An indoor security camera

They say moms have eyes on the back of their heads. Now she can have eyes everywhere with this amazing indoor camera that we picked as the best when we tested indoor security cameras. We love its long list of features, reliability, and sleek design. The SimCam records in 1080p HD and total darkness with its infrared recording option so Mom can be rest assured that in the unlikely event of a crisis, everything will be seen clearly. It also pairs with Alexa and Google Assistant so she can easily monitor things while she’s away.

Get the SimCam 1S from Amazon for $99

21. For the one who loves beauty products: A Boxycharm subscription

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser First Mother's Day Gifts: A fun beauty box subscription

Does the new mom in your life have an obsession with all things beauty? Then she’ll absolutely love a subscription to Boxycharm, a customizable monthly box filled with high-end beauty products that you’d otherwise find at places like Sephora—for full price. With Boxycharm, she’ll get a variety of five full-size products, all for just $21 per box. We love Boxycharm for its clear value, but also because they tailor every box to your preferences, skin tone, and even eye and hair color.

Get a Boxycharm monthly subscription for $21

22. For the one who journals: This memory diary

Credit: Amazon First Mother's Day Gifts: A memory diary

With this sweet hardcover diary, new mothers will be able to keep track of all the moments of this new experience, big and small, to look back on years from now. The diary holds five years’ worth of entries, all just one simple line, which is great for moms with limited time (so, all moms). With an elegant design plus a trusty ribbon for keeping the page, she’ll treasure it for generations to come.

Get the Mom’s One Line a Day Diary from Amazon for $9.09

23. For the new mom who’s one in a million: This monogram necklace

Credit: Nordstrom First Mother's Day Gifts: A monogrammed necklace

Delicate but meaningful, this necklace says it all. With an initial on the front (choose perhaps mom’s initial or her baby’s) and the phrase “One in a Million” embossed on the back of the pendant, she’ll love wearing it as a token of love. Choose to have it gift wrapped for free if ordering online and picking up at a Nordstrom store, or simply select to write a gift message and send it directly to her for a lovely surprise.

Get the One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

24. For the mom who dreads meal time: This easy to use baby food maker

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser First Mother's Day Gifts: An easy to use baby food maker

Take the worry and time-consuming element out of feeding with the baby food maker we tested that one of our editors called hard to beat. In addition to its compact and sleek look which makes it perfect to sit on a countertop, the BEABA Babycook is also very easy to use and makes purees that are consistently smooth. Mom will also be able to steam certain foods, control the amount of water that goes into making the purees, and when it’s time to clean up, most of the elements can be put in the dishwasher.

Get the BEABA Babycook 4-in-1 from Amazon for $144

25. For the mom who rocks: This portable rocker

Credit: Bump Boxes First Mother's Day Gifts: A portable rocker

Classic rocking chairs will always be beautiful, but you can’t take them to the park and use it when the little one gets fussy. Now, with the Ready Rocker, new moms can have the effortless rocking motion anywhere they need it. In fact, it was invented by first-time parents. The ergonomic design takes the pressure off the back and joints, provides lumbar support, and its alloy frame helps to propel forward to create the perfect rocking motion for mom and baby.

Get the Classic Ready Rocker from Ready Rocker for $199

26. For the mom who loves to match: These matching shirts

Credit: Etsy First Mother's Day Gifts: Matching shirts

It doesn't get much cuter than a mom and baby duo sporting matching shirts. Take these, for example, printed with “Our first Mother’s Day” to emphasize the momentous occasion in bold, cursive font. Because the shirts are unisex sizing, the seller recommends you order normal size for a regular fit or size down for a more fitted look—all depending on what mom prefers.

Get the Our First Mother’s Day Matching Outfit from Etsy starting at $9.87

27. For the sentimental mom: A photo book

Credit: Shutterfly First Mother's Day Gifts: A hardcover photo book

Commemorate her first year as a new mom with a photo book from Shutterfly. Not only do we love that Shutterfly has reasonable prices and high-quality photo printing, but also that they offer a huge variety of gift and print options as well. Don’t have time to sit and organize all 300 photos of mom and baby? With the “Make My Book” service, you can actually hire a Shutterfly designer to take your selected photos and make them into a beautiful photo book within 3 business days.

Make a Photo Book on Shutterfly starting at $29.98

28. For the mom who needs a break: This relatable candle

Credit: Nordstrom First Mother's Day Gifts: A Do Not Disturb candle

She’ll find plenty of serenity with this candle that says what she feels: Do Not Disturb. Encourage her to take a moment to herself while lighting this deliciously-scented candle with notes of sea salt, spice, cedar, vanilla, sandalwood, lily of the valley, lilac, rose and jasmine. Not only is she bound to love the way it smells, but she’ll also appreciate that it’ll last for a burn time of 50+ hours.

Get the Do Not Disturb Candle from Nordstrom for $32

29. For the mom who really loves to match: These matching family pajamas

Credit: Hanna Anderson First Mother's Day Gifts: Matching family pajamas

Get the whole family involved with these Hanna Andersson matching pajamas in a sweet and bright lemon print. Made from organic cotton, these are super-soft and have “hand-me-down” quality which means they’ll last for years to come. That is, of course, until the baby grows! Which just means another pair in the next size bracket up.

Get the Family Pajamas from Hanna Andersson starting at $138

30. For the mom who loves flowers: A bouquet from Bouqs

Credit: Bouqs First Mother's Day Gifts: A bouquet from Bouqs

Whether you want to send her one bouquet or sign her up to receive beautiful blooms for the year, Bouqs has our stamp of approval for delivering an impressive product. Bouquets sent from Bouqs are healthy and well-packaged which means they’ll arrive in peak condition so Mom will be able to enjoy them at their best. If you opt for the monthly subscription, you’ll even receive 30% off your first bouquet.

Shop flower arrangements from Bouqs starting at $39

