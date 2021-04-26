15 gifts perfect for the mom who loves gaming

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Gaming was truly the hobby of 2020, whether you were playing games, streaming games, watching people stream games, or dreaming about having time to play games. From hard-to-find Nintendo Switches to many of us breaking Gamestop's website on the PS5 release date, it was a great year for new consoles and popular games (yes, we're looking at you, Animal Crossing).

If you've stumbled onto this list, mom fits the gamer bill. Whether she's a hardcore PC gamer or one of the millions of people still religiously playing Pokemon Go, mom's the ideal candidate for one of the best Mother's Day gifts for gamers. We've compiled some of the best gamer tech and gift recommendations for the mom who's no stranger to gaming marathons.

From a Hyrulian cookbook to great headphones, there's something here for every mom on your list this Mother's Day.

1. For the mom who loves Mario: A Nintendo Switch

Credit: Nintendo Unlike this time last year, the Nintendo Switch is in stock!

With great games like Hades, Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more, the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console that can be played on a monitor, TV, or on the go, and has adaptable features that can be enjoyed by the whole family. The Switch also gives players access to classic games, and it allows for multiple players, so you can finally show off your sweet Smash Bros move to your mother.

Get the Nintendo Switch from Best Buy for $299.99

2. For the mom who wants to start streaming: Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone

Credit: Amazon / Shure Is this thing on?

Streaming games on platforms like Twitch and YouTube has been a huge part of quarantine, and if you have someone on your Mother's Day list who's thinking about getting into the wide world of game streaming, consider treating them to a luxurious microphone so they can get started. The Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone has excellent reviews and will offer your future or current streamer giftee the opportunity to record high-quality audio.

Get the Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone from Amazon for $244.89

3. For the mom who loves to cook (and adventure across Hyrule): The Unofficial Legend of Zelda Cookbook

Credit: Etsy All the Hylian Rice dishes you could ever want!

The cuisine of Hyrule is, seemingly, unattainable; without Hyrule Herb or access to Goron Spice, there's only so much we non-Hylians could achieve—until now! The Unofficial Legend of Zelda Cookbook offers access to recipes that mirror the great recipes found in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, like Monster Cake and more. The book also features tons of vegan and gluten-free recipes. The Master Edition of the book comes bound in hardcover with gold foil stamping and sewn-in ribbon bookmarks.

Over 1,000 reviewers gave this product five stars, and many mentioned that the recipes were delicious and easy to follow.

Get The Unofficial Legend of Zelda Cookbook from Etsy for $69.99

4. For the mom who wants to escape: The Oculus Quest 2

Credit: Best Buy Get in the zone.

The Oculus Quest 2 allows players to explore new worlds through games like The Climb, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, and more with a wireless VR headset that has incredibly fast processors and next-gen graphics.

Experts and users alike agree that the Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent product with immersive specs, with the product having garnered over 3,000 5-star reviews on Best Buy's website.

Get the Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-in-One Virtual Reality Headset from Best Buy for $299

5. For the mom who loves Mario but also loves to road trip: A Nintendo Switch Lite

Credit: Nintendo My Switch Lite is my sweet angel child.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a fantastic option if mom plays a lot of games, but also commutes or travels enough to merit a lightweight console she can keep in her bag or purse. The Switch Lite allows you to play all the games you can play on a Nintendo Switch with the convenience of easy portability. Plus, they come in a series of cute pastel colors.

I have a Switch Lite and I love it dearly, but if mom would prefer having a console multiple people can enjoy, the regular Switch might be the better move.

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite from Best Buy for $199.99

6. For the mom who wants full immersion: JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear headphones

Credit: Amazon / JBL Flying a plane or playing a game? Who's to say?

These wireless headphones from JBL are perfect for connecting to a console or PC to level up your gaming experience. They're noise cancelling, have memory foam cushions, and offer a Bluetooth connection so your mom won't get tangled up in cords.

Get the JBL Quantum 800 from Amazon for $199.95

7. For the mom who games out of the home office: OMEN x 27 240 Hz Gaming Monitor

Credit: HP The HP Omen is a great monitor to play on.

We've spoken about this gaming monitor from HP before, and if you're looking for a great 27-inch monitor with customizable specs and AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR Technology for low latency, this will make any mom looking for a bit of a visual upgrade to their gaming setup happy. The OMEN line is sleek, too, so it won't clash with anything else on your desk.

Get the OMEN x 27 240 Hz Gaming Monitor from HP for $649.99

8. For the mom who's a little sus: Among Us Crewmate Plush

Credit: Innersloth A lil' guy to do tasks with.

If your mom or the mom on your list has been spending a lot of time exploring the new Among Us map, this plush makes a cute little gift. The Among Us Crewmate Plush by Frisk Wolfie is currently available in three colors and is the only licensed Among Us plush out there, so grab yours before they're gone.

Get the Among Us Crewmate Plush from Innersloth for $20

9. For the mom who loves ambiance: Philips - Hue Play White & Color Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light

Credit: Philips Vibes, just vibes.

Mood lighting isn't just for TikTok. These LED smart lights from Philips are perfect for syncing up your gameplay and your space, infusing your gaming experience with heightened stakes and great ambiance. The lights connect to your devices and can be operated by voice activation in tandem with Google Home, Alexa, and more.

Over 1,000 reviewers agree that these smart lights added a new level of drama and elegance to their gaming.

Get the Philips - Hue Play White & Color Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light from Best Buy for $129.99

10. For the mom who loved Hades: Circe by Madeline Miller

Credit: Bookshop.org I will never not recommend this book.

Greek mythology and its characters have been having a bit of a moment, from the hit musical "Hadestown" to BAFTA Award-winning independent game Hades. If your mom enjoyed the twists and turns of Zagreus' varying trips through the Underworld, consider grabbing her a copy of the novel Circe, which follows the Greek sorceress in her journey to becoming a figure of legend during the events of The Odyssey.

If your mom has already read Circe, consider purchasing her Madeline Miller's The Song of Achilles as a follow-up.

Get a copy of Circe from the bookshop of your choice on Bookshop.org for $15.63

11. For the mom that wants a gaming laptop: OMEN Laptop 15z -en000

Credit: HP For gaming on the go.

The OMEN line of gaming laptops can be hit or miss, but the 15z -en000 is a great starter gaming PC with good reviews at a great price. The OMEN 15z en-000 has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and can provide a great gaming experience for a relatively low cost.

Get the OMEN Laptop 15z - en000 from HP for $1,119.99

12. For the mom with specifications about specs: an iBUYPOWER gaming PC

Credit: iBUYPOWER whispers shiny.

While some people enjoy pre-built gaming PCs, many people enjoy the process of customizing their rig over time and developing a gaming PC specifically suited to their gaming needs. You can get the mom on your list started with their own gaming PC this Mother's Day by starting a build with iBUYPOWER, which will allow you to pick and choose your PC elements and setup.

Start building a gaming PC at iBUYPOWER

13. For the mom who's anxiously awaiting Dragon Age 4: Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights

Credit: Barnes & Noble Patrick Weekes owns my soul.

More books! I'm not a mother, but I am anxiously awaiting Dragon Age 4, and I am going to stave off my deep desire to know more about what happened to Thedas after Trespasser by reading Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights. The short story collection from BioWare is edited by Patrick Weekes, Chris Bain, Matthew Goldman, and Christopher Morgan.

Get Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights from Barnes & Noble for $16.99

14. For the mom who loves shows about gaming: An Apple TV+ subscription

Credit: Apple TV+ Queen of voiceover Ashley Burch stars.

The series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet stars video game voice actress and superstar Ashley Burch and tells the story of the team behind a large, World of Warcraft-style MMO video game and the trials of the video game workplace. An Apple TV+ subscription allows mom to watch this hit series, as well as binge any of the other hundreds of shows and films on the platform.

Start streaming Apple TV+ for $4.99/month

15. For the mom who deserves it: the Secretlab OMEGA gaming chair

Credit: Secret Lab I imagine when you unbox this chair you hear Gregorian chanting.

If your mom or the mom on your list is looking for a way to level up their gaming, look no further than the much-lauded Secret Lab gaming chair. Secret Lab makes beautiful, luxurious gaming chairs that are built to last, and the mom on your shopping list will live in this chair from Secret Lab. Over 9,000 reviewers loved and recommended this chair.

Get the Secretlab OMEGA gaming chair from Secret Lab for $359

ADVERTISEMENT

