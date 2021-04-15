9 Mother’s Day gifts and activities that Mom will love

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Mother's Day will be here before we know it, and there are many ways to let your mom know that you love her. Spending time together doing activities that you both enjoy will make the day extra special.

Whether you need to stay inside or if you prefer to venture out, we’ve put together nine ideas for great gifts that double as fun Mother’s Day activities.

1. Make her breakfast (and coffee) in bed

Credit: Coffee Beanery Wake her up with a steaming cup of coffee.

Making breakfast in bed for Mom is a classic Mother’s Day activity. There’s nothing better than some delicious coffee to go along with homemade pancakes. If Mom needs some caffeine to kick start her day, a specialty coffee sampler is an excellent addition to homemade breakfast. Each flavor is 1.75 oz and will make about 8 to 10 cups of coffee.

Get the Indulgent Coffee Sampler on Amazon for $40.95

2. Have a spa day

Credit: Inteye Add some color and relaxation to bath time.

Moms are so busy and often put themselves last. If a trip to the spa isn’t in the cards, you can create a spa experience at home for her with some simple products. Encourage her to take a long bath, with a selection of organic and natural Bath Bombs. This gift box of of 24 bath bombs feature essential oils, shea butter, grapeseed oil, and coconut oil to leave her skin feeling silky and soft, and there are six different scents to choose from, including grape, lavender, rose, coconut, lemon, and orange.

Moms who are on their feet all day deserve a foot massage. Our favorite foot spa will help her relax even further on her special day. It has adjustable heating, massage rollers, water jets, and a timer, and the control panel allows the user to manage each function separately. Mom can fit in her foot massage whenever she likes instead of having to rely on someone else.

Manicures are another fun part of having a spa day, but Mom can have someone do the same for her at home. Olive & June’s manicure kit has everything she needs to get that salon look at home.

3. Plan a day of outdoor activities

Credit: Juegoal / GoSports Have some fun in the sun.

Since it is now officially spring, maybe Mom wants to venture outside and play with the kids. There are so many things that you can do outside, and these sets are sure to remind her of her own childhood. A croquet set is a great place to start, especially since family members of all ages can enjoy it. Bocce ball is another great choice to have some fun on a beautiful spring day.

For the mom who loves to garden or is thinking about starting, give her a gardening set that includes all the tools she needs. The Abco 9-piece gardening set has gloves, a transplanting tool, weeder, fork, shovel, sprayer, rake, and cutter. The tools are resistant to rust and feature ergonomic wooden handles. You can make it a family fun activity by letting the kids play in the dirt too!

4. Bake together

Credit: Amazon Basics Enjoy a treat together.

Baking something together with the kids can be fun for everyone, and a kid-friendly cookbook is a great place to start. Add in a set of colorful silicone cupcake liners to ensure beautiful baked goods. They are also easy to clean and reusable.

Cleaning up after cooking with kids can be such a pain, and Mom does it all the time. Why not add in a gift card for a housekeeping service? That way Mom can truly take a break and enjoy a clean house.

5. Have a game day

Credit: Hasbro Add some friendly competition to the day.

If inside games are more Mom’s speed or the weather is crummy, break out some classic board games. Yahtzee and Monopoly are both fun choices for family-friendly games. Even if you have young kids, they will have fun shaking the dice for Yahtzee and playing with the little Monopoly figures.

6. Make some art

Credit: FunFun Home Preserve memories and make some new ones while scrapbooking.

It is no secret that kids love to paint and get messy, so why not paint something together? A painting set is a great activity for both adults and kids. It has a wood tabletop easel, brushes, palette, canvas, and 30 different colors of acrylic paint. If scrapbooking is more Mom’s thing, give her a scrapbooking set that includes fun stuff to work on with the kids, like ribbons, stickers, and glittery gems.

7. Have a sing-off battle

Credit: 808 What's your go-to karaoke song?

If Mom loves to sing along with the radio, take things one step further and get her a karaoke machine. No need to mess with CDs—all you need to do is YouTube your favorite karaoke songs and play them through the machine. It comes with two microphones, light show capabilities, and Bluetooth. Who in the family will win the karaoke battle?

Get the Singsation Portable Karaoke Mation on Amazon for $89.99

8. Enjoy a good book

Credit: Amazon Reading is fundamental for your bookworm mom.

If Mom loves to read, consider buying her a Kindle. We love e-readers, and she’ll love having millions of books at her fingertips. Take this present to the next level by giving her some time alone to actually read.

Get a Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for $129.99

9. Have a movie night

Credit: Zelica Bring the concession stand home.

Moms rarely get to pick the film for family movie night, so on Mother’s Day, let her choose the movie. Pop some cinema-quality popcorn, and stock up on movie theater snacks to make it an epic cinematic experience.

Get the Ultimate Movie Night Gift Basket on Amazon for $36.98

