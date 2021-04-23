11 Mother's Day gifts for all mother figures

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Being a mom is far more than having given birth to a child. Sleepless nights and diaper changes aren’t what give meaning to the word “mom.” Being a mother means nurturing those you love, whether you have given birth to them or simply hold them close to your heart in numerous other ways.

This gift list is for the unsung heroes that may not have a day to celebrate them, but who have loved beyond compare. They may not fit neatly into a defined role but they are mothers just the same.

1. For the bonus mom

Credit: Dear Ava The intertwining hoops in this necklace celebrate the bond you have with your bonus mom.

If you’re lucky enough to have one in your life, there is no better day to celebrate her. The neighbor who always looked out for you when you were a kid. The cool family friend you visited when you were homesick your first year at college. The first boss who took you under their wing when you were just starting out. Your appreciation for your "other mother" is everlasting, and this delicate necklace is a wearable and sentimental symbol of your bond.

Get the Bonus Mom double circle necklace at Dear Ava for $39

2. For the cool aunt who always understood you

Credit: Uncommon Goods This retro viewfinder is filled with images you handpick and upload.

She’s the one who always “got” you. She helped cultivate your taste, introduced you to everything cool, and made sure you never felt like the black sheep of the family. Celebrate that aunt with a trip down memory lane with a retro viewfinder of your family photos. Whether they're grandma-approved or scandalous, she’ll feel like she’s taking a trip back in time as she clicks through memories of all your amazing exploits as a dynamic duo.

Create Your Own Reel viewfinder at Uncommon Goods for $29.95

3. For the neighbor who steps in when your mom lives far away

Credit: Harry & David This beautiful and practical window box is filled with fragrant herbs.

Your relationship has gone far beyond a neighborly cup of sugar. When you’ve got a great neighbor, show her how much you appreciate her with this fragrant herb garden. You’ll be showing your gratitude for all the wonderful, neighborly advice and support—and you’ll be doing yourself a favor because you’ll always know who to go to when your recipe calls for fresh thyme.

Get the herb garden in a wooden box by Harry & David for $59

4. For the big sister who always had your back

Credit: Grace Personalized This bracelet can commemorate a place that's special to both of you—whether it's your childhood home or your first apartment together.

Remind your sister that you’re always right there beside her, even when you live miles apart with this personalized latitude and longitude coordinates bracelet. She’ll get lots of mileage out of this hand-stamped cuff that looks good with everything and stands as a constant, wearable reminder of a significant time and place in your life that will always hold importance to you both.

Get the custom coordinates bracelet by Grace Personalized at Etsy starting at $43.50

5. For the friend who is still trying

Credit: True Botanicals / Wishbeads A pregnancy-safe face oil and a beaded bracelet with a secret compartment to share your wishes for her.

When you’re waiting and waiting to see that double line on a pregnancy test, it can be hard to remember how important taking time for self care can be. Give the friend who is still trying a message of support and an indulgent treat for a little R&R.

Rose quartz is the gemstone that represents love and fertility. This rose quartz bracelet by Wishbeads comes with a secret compartment in the clasp where you can hide a message of love and encouragement.

Stress is often considered a major factor in infertility. Take away the anxiety that comes with finding pregnancy-safe skincare, while also treating her to a luxurious facial treatment. This face oil by True Botanicals has been dubbed a “skin-transforming powerhouse” and, as a bonus, it’s completely pregnancy-safe.

6. For the mom that suffered loss

Credit: A Living Tribute Plant a forest to honor the legacy of a child.

One of the greatest fears of moms who have lost a child is that their lives will be forgotten. Remind them that their child has an important legacy that is everlasting. It’s always a good idea to give to a charity in their name, but if you’re at a loss for which one to give to, consider planting a tree in their honor. A Living Tribute plants new trees an honoree's name in a U.S. National Forest or National Park that is in desperate need. These trees will help create clean drinking water and wildlife habitat, for a thoughtful tribute that will live on for years.

Purchase a commemorative tree or forest at A Living Tribute starting at $9.99

7. For the grandma who helped raise you

Credit: Mimeo You can even write a custom dedication in these beautiful hardcover books.

A terrific grandma is a game-changer in life. Show your gratitude with a gorgeous, high quality, custom photo book that’s filled with memories and meaning. Nothing will feel more special than flipping the pages with her as you walk down memory lane together. This beautifully bound, premium photo book from Mimeo is perfect for commemorating your greatest moments together. There is even an option for creating a personalized dust jacket with book dedication, for when photos aren't enough to express how much you adore her.

Get the hardcover photo book from Mimeo, starting at $29.99

8. For the teacher who inspired you

Credit: Inkifi These magnets can show a series of scenes with you and your former teacher.

The more we talk to retired teachers, the more we learn that they never forget their most special students. If your bond has lasted far beyond graduation day, gift her with some magnets that highlight your greatest memories together. This four-pack from Inkifi is perfect for featuring photos from past and present: a photo from the yearbook, a photo from graduation day, and a photo of the two of you now.

Get a set of 4 magnets by Inkifi for $25

9. For the cat mom

Credit: Tucker & Murphy Now she can take kitty everywhere she goes!

For the cat mom who wants to bring her feline friend with her wherever she goes, this cat carrier is a Reviewed favorite and is a fun, stylish, and Instagram worthy alternative to a boxy kitty carrier. This one comes with a battery-powered aeration system, an interior light, and super cute design options.

Get the Daily Breeze pet carrier at Wayfair for $69.99

10. For the dog mom

Credit: Crown & Paw Paw-traits fit for royalty.

Whether they are a mutt or an heirloom breed, a pooch mom sees nothing but aristocratic nobility in their loyal and furry friends. For the dog mom whose BFF deserves a portrait that is as regal as they are, get a custom print where their mug sits proudly as the royal master of their domain.

Get a custom pet poster at Crown and Paw for $49.95

11. For the mom-to-be

Credit: Shoott These photoshoots are easy to schedule and free to set up!

Celebrate her first Mother's Day with a professional maternity photoshoot that you can book from anywhere with local photographers near her. In three to five business days she’ll receive a gallery of 40 or more lightly retouched digital photos to choose from. Photos start at $15 each for a digital download, and you pay only for the ones she likes.

Book a maternity photoshoot at Shoott

