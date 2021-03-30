19 personalized Mother’s Day gifts that she'll cherish forever

Moms are often responsible for keeping the world running, providing personalized care and attention to not only their children, but all the people around them! This Mother’s Day, why not give your mom—or grandmother, or aunt, or any other amazing mom in your life—the same thought and consideration with a meaningful personalized gift?

These personalized Mother’s Day gifts go the extra mile, showing your mom that you’re always thinking about her. Whether she’s into cooking, traveling, gardening, or something else, you’re sure to find an amazing gift for her on the following list. If you want to browse even more Mother's Day gift ideas, check out our ultimate list of the best gifts for mom this year—recommended by our experts.

1. For the sentimental mom: A sweet family name print

Credit: Etsy / PawprintIllustration Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A sweet family name print

If your mom is a sucker for a family portrait, this adorable print is a fun take on the concept. The image features a row of sweet robins, and you can have it customized to include a combination of adult and baby birds. The maker will then label the birds with your family members’ names—your mom is sure to love it! Alternatively, the seller has the same style of print available with other animals, including giraffes, cows, and more. With thousands of reviews and a 5-star rating, you can't go wrong ordering from this shop.

Get the PawprintIllustration Robin Family Names Print from Etsy for $18.05+

2. For the mom who cooks: A personalized cutting board

Credit: Etsy / CopperFoxCompany Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A personalized cutting board

Is your mom known for being a whiz in the kitchen? If so, she’ll appreciate this beautiful wooden cutting board, which can be personalized with an engraved sentiment and her children’s names. The board is available in several shapes and sizes, and you can choose from several wood types, as well. Plus, it’s not just a decorative piece—the flip side serves as a functional cutting surface for all her kitchen prep.

Get the CopperFoxCompany Personalized Cutting Board from Etsy for $22+

3. For the mom who loves snail mail: Personalized flat notes

Credit: Rifle Paper Co Personalized Mother's Day gifts: Personalized flat notes

There’s nothing better than receiving a sweet letter from your mom in the mail, and you can encourage her snail mail tendencies with a set of personalized note cards. These cards have a colorful floral border around the edges, and you can customize them with your giftee’s name. You’ll get to choose both the font and font color, and the note cards come with matching envelopes, too.

Get the Strawberry Fields Personalized Flat Notes from Rifle Paper Co. for $65

4. For the traveling mom: The Carry-On from Away

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Personalized Mother's Day gifts: The Carry-On from Away

Your jet-setting mother will always be able to spot her suitcase when she has the Away Carry-On, which you can have personalized with her initials. We’ve tested the Instagram-famous luggage ourselves, and we can confirm it’s incredibly stylish and equally functional, making traveling a breeze. Plus, for an additional $10, you can have a matching luggage tag stamped with her initials so she never loses her bag.

Get The Carry-On from Away for $225

5. For the flower-loving mom: A monogrammed ceramic planter

Credit: Mark & Graham Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A monogrammed ceramic planter

You can make sure your mom always has a place to display fresh flowers with this lovely ceramic pitcher. The design comes in several sizes and colors to match her aesthetic, and for an extra $12, you can have the vase personalized with her name or monogram. The pitcher can be used both as a vase or functional serving piece and for bonus points, you can pair it with a Bouqs flower subscription so she always has blooms to display in it.

Get the Dipped Ceramic Planter from Mark & Graham for $41

6. For the mom with a busy schedule: A desktop photo calendar

Credit: Artifact Uprising Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A desktop photo calendar

If your mom always has a busy schedule, why not make her a personalized desktop calendar to keep track of everything with the help of Artifact Uprising. This popular service helps you create premium-quality custom calendars using your own photos, and it walks you through the process step-by-step to ensure everything is to your liking. Plus, once she has the wooden stand, she can order page refills for years to come.

Get the Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar from Artifact Uprising for $30+

7. For the tech-savvy mom: Personalized Apple AirPods Pro

Credit: Apple Personalized Mother's Day gifts: Apple AirPods Pro

Does your mom always have the latest and greatest tech? If so, she’ll absolutely love the Apple AirPods Pro, which are some of the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. These headphones have great battery lift and amazing noise cancellation, and they even come with several interchangeable silicone tips for a more comfortable fit. Plus, when you order them directly from Apple, you can have the charging case personalized with your mom’s name or even her favorite emojis.

Get personalized AirPods Pro from Apple for $249

8. For the mom with far-away family: A personalized family member signpost

Credit: Uncommon Goods Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A personalized family member signpost

Even if your family is spread out around the globe, you can feel close to all its members with this fun, top-rated custom signpost. Each post is topped with your family’s name (ie. The Smiths), and then you can add up to five arrows that display each family member's name and distance from your mom’s house. The signs are made from oxidized steel that’s hand-painted for a weathered finish, and it will develop a beautiful patina over time, as well.

Get the Personalized Family Member Signpost from Uncommon Goods for $125+

9. For the mom who loves jewelry: A custom heart necklace

Credit: Etsy Personalized Mother's Day gifts: Custom heart necklace

If your mom loves wearing jewelry, this personalized necklace would be a perfect Mother’s Day gift. Each necklace can be easily customized with your mother in mind. You can include kids’ names, birthdates, or meaningful quotes. With almost one million sales to its name, this custom necklace is sure to become one of your mother’s favorite pieces thanks to its sentimental value.

Get the Custom Heart Necklace from Etsy for $26.25

10. For the mom who loves family photos: A custom family portrait

Credit: Paint Your Life Personalized Mother's Day gifts: Custom painting

If mom loves to hang family photos on the wall, she would absolutely adore a painting of one of her favorite photos. Paint Your Life is an online service that paints custom portraits from your photos, and it has the Reviewed seal of approval. One of our editors turned a photo of her dog into a painting using the service, and another editor is currently testing it with a family photo and loves it so far. The cost of the service depends on how many people are in the photo and the size of the canvas. Pricing is explained in more detail here.

Get a Custom Family Painting from Paint Your Life starting at $199

11. For the snack-loving mom: Harry & David Mother’s Day Basket

Credit: Harry & David Personalized Mother's Day gifts: Harry & David Mother’s Day Basket

Not sure what your mom would like? When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with this basket of delicious snacks from Harry & David. It comes with a collection of both savory and sweet snacks, including items like raspberry galettes, Moose Munch® Premium Popcorn, chocolate chip button cookies, honey wheat pretzels, mixed nuts, and more. Plus, you can have the basket liner personalized with up to 13 characters to give the gift a thoughtful touch.

Get the Personalized Mother’s Day Basket from Harry & David for $89.99

12. For the mom with young kids: A personalized picture book

Credit: Etsy / FromLucyGifts Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A personalized picture book

If you’re shopping for a Mother’s Day gift to give on behalf of your young children, this personalized picture book is a sweet choice that the whole family will love. The cover of the book can be customized with the name your kids call their mom—whether it’s mom, mommy, mum, or something else—as well as your child’s name. There are several other places where the book is customized, as well, and the pages feature beautiful illustrations that tell a story about a mom and baby bunny.

Get the FromLucyGifts Personalized “Dear Mummy” Book from Etsy for $33.15

13. For the mom who needs pampering: A resort robe

Credit: Pottery Barn Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A resort robe

Encourage your mom to relax and unwind with this lush bathrobe. It’s designed to feel like a robe you’d wear at a high-end spa, featuring an airy waffle weave lined with plush terrycloth. The robe comes in black and white colors, and you can have it monogrammed with your mom’s initials for an additional $12. You could even pair it with a gift certificate for a massage or other treatment at a local spa! While we have tested a few women's bathrobes, we haven't gotten our hands on this top-rated Pottery Barn robe. However, it's an excellent option for a monogrammed robe. If you're not into a personalized robe as a gift, check out our roundup of the best women's robes.

Get the Waffle Weave Resort Monogrammed Robe from Pottery Barn for $129

14. For the pop culture enthusiast: A personalized Cameo video

Credit: Cameo Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A personalized Cameo video

Does your mom have a huge crush on John Schneider? Or maybe she’s a diehard Red Sox fan and worships Johnny Damon. Either way, you can make her wildest dreams come true with the help of Cameo, which allows you to buy personalized videos from celebrities. Schneider and Damon are just two of the many personalities that you can order videos from, and we were impressed with the quality of the videos when we tested Cameo ourselves. Plus, prices range from as low as $10 to several hundred per video, so it’s an ideal gift for all budgets.

Get a personalized video from Cameo

15. For the mom who bakes: An engraved wooden spoon

Credit: Etsy / HearthandTableCo Personalized Mother's Day gifts: An engraved wooden spoon

Your mom will think of you every time she bakes thanks to this lovely engraved wooden spoon. It’s made from durable beech wood, and it’s engraved with the phrase, “We love you, mom.” However, you can personalize the sentiment to whatever name you call your mother—grandma, mimi, nana, and so on. The spoon is sturdy enough for everyday use, and it even comes gift wrapped in a homemade cotton bag.

Get the HearthandTableCo Engraved Wooden Spoon from Etsy for $21.99

16. For the outdoorsy mom: A Yeti Rambler reusable water bottle

Credit: Reviewed / YETI Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A YETI Rambler reusable water bottle

The Yeti Rambler is one of the best reusable water bottles we’ve tested, but did you know that you can actually have it personalized? When you buy through the Yeti website, you can have a monogram or custom text printed on this durable bottle, making it a thoughtful gift for your sporty mom. (Though, personalization is only available on certain colors.) It costs an additional $5 per side, and you can have messages put on one or both sides of the bottle.

Get the Rambler 26 oz Bottle from Yeti for $39.99

17. For the puzzle-lover: A custom puzzle

Credit: Minted Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A custom puzzle

If your mom always has a puzzle in progress on her coffee table, this sweet custom puzzle will be the perfect gift for her. The design features a heart-shaped collage of polaroid photos of your choosing, and you can select from several color schemes, as well. The puzzle consists of 252 pieces and measures 10-by-14-inches when assembled, and it comes in a patterned muslin drawstring pouch in a hinged box with gold foil accents—the ultimate gift presentation!

Get the Collage Heart 252 Piece Custom Puzzle from Minted starting at $42

18. For the mom who hosts: A custom metal kitchen sign

Credit: Etsy / YourWeddingPlace Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A custom metal kitchen sign

Is your mother always planning a backyard BBQ or holiday dinner? If so, you can help welcome guests to her kitchen with this custom metal sign. It’s made from powder-coated steel and comes in several sizes, ranging from 14 to 36 inches wide, and you can have it customized with up to 16 characters. The sign has pre-drilled holes that make it easy to hang, and it gets rave reviews from buyers, who say it’s absolutely adorable.

Get the YourWeddingPlace Custom Metal Sign for Kitchen from Etsy for $19.99+

19. For the candle collector: A personalized candle

Credit: Yankee Candle Personalized Mother's Day gifts: A personalized candle

If your mom can’t walk by a Yankee Candle store without popping in, you’ve got to get her a personalized candle for Mother’s Day. You get to design the candle from start to finish—first, you choose a jar style and fragrance, selecting from several of the brand’s most popular scents. Then, you can add your own photo to the front of the candle, as well as a pretty border and heartfelt message. We’re betting it will quickly become your mom’s favorite candle!

Get a Personalized Candle from Yankee Candle for $22+

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.