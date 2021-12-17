10 gorgeous champagne flutes to help you ring in the New Year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We’re not snobs when it comes to what sort of vessel you’re drinking your wine out of. If that recycled jam jar works for your cabernet, then it works. But, on New Year’s Eve, go extravagant and reach for a pair of chic champagne flutes.

Champagne flutes are stunning in looks and designed to keep your wine fresh until the last sip. The tall, narrow shape of flutes are meant to preserve the bubbles in sparkling wine.

Whether you’re hosting friends or keeping it small on New Year’s Eve, a beautiful pair of flutes will make having a glass of bubbly feel a little extra special this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Crate & Barrel Nattie Champagne Glasses

Credit: Crate & Barrel These champagne flutes take on a classic rounded design at an affordable price.

At just under $3.50 each, these champagne flutes take on a classic rounded design. They feel both celebratory and timeless so they can blend right into your existing glassware collection.

They’re dishwasher friendly, and if one breaks? Don’t sweat it! These flutes are affordable and can be purchased in a set or individually in case you need to replace a glass.



Get the Nattie Champagne Glasses Set for $27.95

2. Italic Terre Champagne Glasses

Credit: Italic These flutes are made for someone looking for something both modern and delicate in design.

For a more angular take on the classic, these champagne glasses have a sharper design. They’re built for those who like something a bit more modern while still desiring a delicate look.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tapered walls of these flutes will keep your sparkling wine fresh all evening long so you’re ready for that midnight toast.



Get the Terre Champagne Glass Set for $25

3. Schott Zwiesel Crystal Modo Champagne Flutes

Credit: Schott Zwiesel Schott Zwiesel is known for its chip resistant crystal that will last for years to come, and these square champagne flutes are no different.

With squared edges, go for a fun updated take on flutes. These glasses bring a mid-century modern shape for those looking for something a little more mod.

At $12.50 a glass, they’re more expensive than others on the market, however Schott Zwiesel is known for its chip resistant crystal that will last for years to come.



Get the Schott Zwiesel Crystal Modo Champagne Flute Set for $50

4. JoyJolt Milo Stemless Champagne Flutes

Credit: JoyJolt Made from sturdy crystal, these flutes have thicker walls that will hold up if they take a tumble.

The delicate stem on a champagne flute can feel intimidating if you’re clumsy. For a steadier base, go stemless! Made from sturdy crystal, these flutes have thicker walls that will hold up if they take a tumble.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re perfect for your New Year’s Eve gathering so your guests can have a sleek glass to sip out of. However, after the holiday these can function as cocktail and water glasses to add a little flair to your every day.



Get the JoyJolt Milo Stemless Champagne Flute Set for $22.95

5. CB2 Muse Champagne Flutes

Credit: CB2 On New Year’s Eve, these angular glasses feel both contemporary and festive as you sip sparkling wine.

Striking the balance between classic and contemporary, these champagne flutes are a perfect addition to your collection. On New Year’s Eve, they’ll feel festive as you sip sparkling wine.

They’re delicate and do need to be hand washed, but you’ll adore the simple and chic design for years to come.



Get the Muse Champagne Flutes for $63.60

6. Riedel Vivant Champagne Flutes

Credit: Reidel For the wine enthusiast, go with a Riedel champagne flute.

Riedel is top of the line when it comes to wine glasses. They’re designed to help you enjoy your wine to its fullest potential. So if you’re planning on opening a special bottle on New Year’s Eve, you’ll want a glass to match the quality of wine.

ADVERTISEMENT

These crystal glasses are delicate in style but tough enough to be dishwasher safe.



Get the Reidel Champagne Flute Set for $40

7. Dublin Champagne Flutes

Credit: Godinger You’ll fawn over these beautiful Victorian-style flutes for years to come.

For an ornamental take on champagne flutes, go for a set with lots of embellishment. Made from crystal, these glasses have a vintage style that make them feel like a family heirloom. You’ll fawn over them for years to come.



Get the Dublin Champagne Flutes for $36.99

8. Spritz Gold Champagne Flute

Credit: Target These family-friendly glasses have a touch of sparkle, but they won’t break into a million pieces if they get dropped.

If you’re not ready to invest in glass or crystal flutes, try out a plastic set. These family-friendly glasses won’t break into a million pieces if they get dropped. With gold glitter embellishment, these glasses add some sparkle to your New Year’s celebration.



Get the Spritz Gold Champagne Flute for $4

9. Eparé Double-walled Champagne Flute

Credit: Eparé With insulated double-walls, these flutes will keep your beverage chilled all night long.

The two things you want your sparkling wine to be are super bubbly and ice cold. With insulated double-walls, these flutes will keep your beverage chilled all night long. Despite its insulation, these flutes maintain an elegant stemless design that still feel celebratory while also being functional.



Get the Eparé Double-walled Champagne Flute for $19.95

10. West Elm Esme Champagne Tower

Credit: West Elm Dazzle your guests with a tower of champagne coupes.

If you’re after a pair of champagne flutes that have a decorative and festive feel, then think of exploring a champagne coupe. Your New Year’s Eve guests’ jaws will be on the floor when they see these coupes stacked on top of each other in a champagne tower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pop open a bottle and power some sparkling over the tower to kick off the new year in style.



Get the Esme Champagne Tower starting at $142.50

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.