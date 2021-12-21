9 tools to help you record your New Year's resolutions

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

New Year, new you! Right? Maybe not exactly, but the start of a new calendar year is the beginning of a new chapter where anything feels possible. It’s the perfect time to set resolutions to help you cultivate good habits and achieve those big goals.

Sometimes resolutions get a bad rap. Come February 1, we tend to forget about those goals or get down on ourselves for the lack of progress we’ve made. But this year, set yourself up for success to achieve those goals head on.

Finding a way to track your goals year round is a great reminder to motivate yourself to accomplish those resolutions. From creating memorabilia, storing resolutions in cute jars, or a good old fashioned planner, here are solutions to tackling those resolutions.

1. Rhodia goalbook

Credit: Rhodia Rhodia's goalbook is designed to help you tackle all of your big yearly goals.

A fantastic option to tackling those resolutions is a journal designed to help you focus on your goals. Rhodia’s goalbook has a month-by-month breakdown where you can note your progress and stay on track.

There are 120 pages for you to write down your thoughts or plan for the future so that you can take on the world ahead of you.



Get the Rhodia Goalbook at Amazon for $24.26

2. Acrylic Habit Tracker

Credit: Toaste Shop This acrylic habit tracker will help you record your daily progress towards your goals.

If you’re looking to do a little office revamp, create a space to face your goals every day. This acrylic habit tracker will help you record your daily progress towards your goals. There’s even space to write down multiple habits you want to watch.

You can customize this tracker to include your name and your choice of hardware color so it can fit your space.



Get the Personalized Acrylic Habit Tracker at Etsy starting at $49.50

3. Paint Your Own Porcelain Plate

Credit: MindWare Join together with the whole family in writing down your resolutions on this decorative plate that you can display in the home.

For those who are crafters, you can turn your resolutions into a DIY-project. With an at-home porcelain kit, you can create your own masterpiece that showcases your goals and intentions for the next year.

Join together with the whole family in writing down your resolutions on this decorative plate that you can display in the home. Creating this piece will not only help you through the year to come but become a piece of memorabilia for your home to record your 2022 resolutions.



4. New Year’s Resolutions Tin

Credit: Inspireyougoals This tin of affirmations are meant to help you cultivate resolutions for the upcoming year

If you want to make a change for the upcoming year but don’t know where to start, then this tin of affirmations are meant to help you cultivate resolutions for the upcoming year. After writing your resolutions, you’ll put them back in the tin to not look at until the end of the year.

This is great for someone who loves intention setting. However, if you’re looking to track your goals more intensely throughout the year, pair this tin with a notebook to bring your affirmations to fruition.



Get the New Year’s Resolutions Tin at Etsy for $26.02

5. Appointed Year Task Planner

Credit: Appointed At the start of every month, this planner has space for you to write down your goals.

If you want subtle prompts to keep you on track, then this planner will keep you organized and on task. At the start of every month, there’s space for you to write down your goals so you can further your development throughout the year.

This is a perfect planner for professionals to students who are looking to stay efficient and focused in the new year.



Get the Appointed Year Task Planner for $38 at American Trench

6. Capsule Letters Jar

Credit: Kbfushi To kick off the New Year, have everyone at your party write down their resolutions and put them in this jar.

As an activity for your friends and family, grab this jar of capsule messages. At your New Year’s party have everyone write down their resolutions and put them in the jar. Next year you can pull out the jar and reflect on your goals from the past year to see just how far you’ve come.



Get the Capsule Letters Jar at Amazon for $10.97

7. Woven Keepsake Box

Credit: Target Your keepsake box can store your intentions for the new year so they're always front of mind.

If you’re one who likes to keep your resolutions a bit more private and personal, then create your own keepsake box. Using some pretty cards, you can write down your resolutions to then tuck away.

Your keepsake box can store your intentions for the new year so that you can come back to them and even set new ones throughout the year. It’s never too late to be intentional about fulfilling goals and developing better habits.



8. The Self Journal

Credit: Best Self Co. Best Self Co. has designed a planner that’s all about developing good habits and executing those big goals you’re setting for yourself.

If you’re going into the new year focused on being your best self, then there’s a planner that will help you do just that. Best Self Co. has designed a planner that’s all about developing good habits and executing those big goals you’re setting for yourself.

The planner comes undated so that you can start it anytime in the year. It’s broken down into 13- week segments so that you can focus on the short-time and what it will take to fully realize your hopes and dreams sooner rather than later.



Get the Self Journal at Amazon for $31.99

9. Ball Cork Glass Jar

Credit: Molfuj For a modern accessory for storing your resolutions, a sleek glass jar is the answer.

For a modern accessory for storing your resolutions, a sleek glass jar is the answer. With this unique cork top design, the jar keeps your resolutions within reach if you want to revisit or add to your collection throughout the year.

While you can use it to tuckaway your resolutions, it’s also beautifully designed and becomes a lovely desk accessory. This way you can keep your goals in sight throughout the year to keep pushing forward.



Get the Ball Cork Glass Jar at Amazon for $12.99

