This app-enabled range might appeal to tech heads, but serious home cooks can pass

The Haier QSS740BNTS Slide-In Electric Range is sleek and modern thanks to its smooth black glass ceramic cooktop and black stainless steel finishes.

Remote Preheat, Air Fry, and other downloadable features will make this smart appliance fun for app-lovers, but it’s not a top-performing range overall.

The electric cooktop has four burners, two of which are dual-zone burners with options for 6- and 9-inch rings. Beyond these main burners, there are no warming zones or specialty burners. The glass cooktop also makes for quick, hassle-free clean-up.

The oven knobs are backlit with built-in color changing LED lights that illuminate to show which cooking mode has been turned on. Plus, the knobs are dishwasher-safe so you can pop them off and stick them in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

The oven has two standard racks with six positions, a hidden bottom heating element (as opposed to exposed coils), fan convection, a built-in meat probe, and steam-clean technology.

About the Haier QSS740BNTS Electric Range

Dirty knobs? Remove them and toss them in the dishwasher for easy clean-up.

Dimensions: 37.38” x 29.88” x 29.25” (H x W x D)

37.38” x 29.88” x 29.25” (H x W x D) Capacity: 5.7 cu. ft.

5.7 cu. ft. Finishes: Black Stainless

Black Stainless Number of burners: 4

4 Number of oven racks: 2

2 Number of oven rack positions: 6

6 Oven features: Steam Self-Clean, No Preheat Air Fry, Scan-to-Cook, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Snacks

Steam Self-Clean, No Preheat Air Fry, Scan-to-Cook, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Snacks User manual: Haier QSS740BNTS Electric Range manual

What we like

We love the remote preheat feature, available through the SmartHQ app.

Downloadable features keeps your range up to date

There’s actually nothing worse than buying an expensive piece of electronic equipment—like an iPhone or, in this case, a range—and watching as a newer, cooler, more feature-loaded model is released mere months later. For the time being, GE and parent company Haier have solved this problem when it comes to ranges with downloadable software updates available on all Wi-Fi–enabled smart models, including this Haier QSS740BNTS. (They’ve already done it with air fry capabilities and plan to roll out similar updates soon.)

Remote preheat is extra convenient

Speaking of smart, we found the remote preheat feature to be downright genius. This is one of many features of this range that can be controlled via the SmartHQ app—use it when you’re about to leave the grocery store and head home with dinner fixings, or when you’re playing outside with hungry kids and need to pop a frozen pizza in the oven ASAP. However, owners should still use caution and discretion when using this feature so as not to leave a hot oven unattended or accessible to children.

During testing we found that it took just over 10 minutes to reach 350°F for standard bake and about nine minutes for convection bake. With an average preheat time of 10 minutes, this is on par with the best electric range we’ve tested—the Electrolux EI30EF45QS. Generally speaking, electric ovens will always take longer to preheat than their gas counterparts.

What we don’t like

The oven struggled to bake cookies evenly during testing.

Many settings are only accessible via the app

While we appreciate certain app features like remote preheat, we don’t like that most features beyond standard bake are only accessible via the app. It seems pretty counterintuitive that you’d need a secondary device in order to fully utilize your $1,500+ range, and we wish the app-only features were also available to use offline.

It doesn’t bake evenly

During our cookie test, we observed that the tops of the cookies on one baking sheet appeared evenly baked while the underside of those cookies were unevenly baked across the board. Additionally, there was uneven baking between the top and bottom rack; cookies from the top rack were visibly lighter and less cooked when compared to the lower rack.

Our pork and pizza tests showed more of the same—the pork was mostly evenly cooked, but we noticed the bottom of the pork that touched the pan was less done. The top of the pizza was very well done while the dough on the bottom was slightly undercooked.

It doesn't have an oven clock or touchpad

This won’t be a dealbreaker for every potential buyer, but we were disappointed by the lack of temperature display and oven clock. Temperature can be controlled via the app, along with the clock and oven timer. However, if you prefer an old-school approach or are particularly tactile, this isn’t the range for you.

Warranty

The Haier QSS740BNTS has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor. This is standard for a range.

What owners are saying

This range is still fairly new, so reviews are limited. Owners love how sleek this oven is and say the app is easy to use, but one owner in particular echoed our concerns of app-exclusive features. They say that beyond the basic stovetop usage and standard baking, other useful features must be accessed via the app.

Conversely, other users note how easy the app is to use, and one user even connected their range to their Amazon Echo.

Should you buy it?

Yes, but only if you value having a smart appliance over cooking performance.

Smart appliances are on the rise, and this range certainly has plenty of features that will delight tech nerds everywhere. That said, its performance didn’t wow us—it struggled to bake cookies evenly, cook pizza all the way through, and perfectly brown pork. But there’s certainly something to be said for being able to preheat your oven whilst checking out at the grocery store.

If you’re in the market for a high-performing electric range at the same price point and and you couldn’t care less about smart tech, check out the Frigidaire Gallery FGEH3047VF. During testing we found that this model does an excellent job baking evenly, and it comes with Air Fry mode.

