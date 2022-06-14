This Samsung range offers high-end features at a reasonable price

The NE63T8511SS has a 6.3-cubic-foot oven capacity that offers standard and fan-powered convection cooking modes. Like so many products in this price range, the NE63T8511SS’s true convection fan can double as an air fryer. The range’s spacious cooktop has four burners and one warming zone. Two of the burners are multi-ring, and they can work with various sized pots and pans.

The Samsung NX60T8511SS is available in regular, black, or Tuscan smudge-resistant stainless steel.

About the Samsung NE63T8511SS Electric Range

Credit: Samsung / Reviewed The Samsung NE63T8511SS is a sleek and stylish range that will suit most kitchens.

Dimensions: 29 15/16" x 36" to 36 3/4" (adjustable) x 28 11/16" (W x H x D)

Capacity: 6.3 cubic feet

Finishes: Tuscan stainless steel, black stainless steel, stainless steel

Number of burners: 5

Number of oven racks: 2

Number of oven rack positions: 7

Oven features: Convection, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Air Fry, Bake, Variable Broil, Keep Warm, Proofing, Dehydrate

User manual: Samsung NE63T8511SS

ADVERTISEMENT

What we like

Credit: Samsung / Reviewed The Samsung NE63T8511SS features a versatile rangetop.

Useful smart features don’t feel gimmicky

There’s a debate to be had about the necessity of smart features in cooking appliances. Still, if you like the idea of a voice-activated oven and remote monitoring of temperatures and timings, you’ll love this range.

We’ve been consistently impressed with Samsung’s thoughtful application of smart features, and the NE63T8511SS continues this trend. Using Samsung’s SmartThings app, users can remotely preheat the range and adjust temperatures and timing.

The range can also be controlled via vocal commands with Bixby, Alexa, or Google smart speakers and devices.

It boasts a versatile rangetop

An electric rangetop will never match induction when it comes to speed and consistency, but the NE63T8511SS makes up for its shortcomings with several versatile features.

ADVERTISEMENT

The front left burner is a dual ring, and the front right is a triple ring burner, so they will work well with a wide variety of pot and pan sizes.

There’s also a warming zone in the center, which is incredibly useful in keeping a sauce at a steady temperature while you cook.

The design has style in spades

Samsung certainly knows how to design a beautiful appliance, and the NE63T8511SS is no exception.

With its simple, sleek finish, elegant oven controls, and chunky burner dials, it occupies a perfect transitional sweet spot between European minimalism and the rugged professional style favored in the United States.

The oven cooks evenly (most of the time)

We put the NE63T8511SS through a series of tests to get a sense of the overall oven performance, and generally, we were impressed.

We cooked a large pizza to determine how evenly the oven cooks dough. The resulting pizza was cooked through and there were no signs of burnt bases.

In the standard baking test, cookies were almost perfectly baked, suggesting that this oven is a boon for bakers.

What we don’t like

Credit: Samsung / Reviewed Some of the features in the NE63T8511SS feel redundant.

The air fryer setting feels redundant

The popularity of countertop air fryers has left oven manufacturers scrambling to compete. As a result, pretty much any modern convection range now features a built-in air fryer setting.

Sadly, in what is becoming a trend, the Samsung NE63T8511SS’s air fryer setting disappointed us, and proved to be, ultimately, redundant.

We cooked two batches of french fries, one on a plain black cookie sheet with the standard oven setting and another using the included basket and the range’s air fry setting. The fries cooked using the standard mode were perfectly even and cooked throughout. On the other hand, the air fry setting resulted in a mish-mash of cooked and burnt chips.

Our advice? Stick to the standard bake setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uneven baking prevailed when using multiple racks

One of the benefits of true convection fan ovens is the consistent cooking throughout the cavity. A good convection oven should be capable of cooking multiple racks of food with minimal variations in doneness.

Sadly, this was not the case with the Samsung NE63T8511SS. The oven performed well when cooking single trays of food; however, it struggled to cook multiple racks evenly.

We cooked two batches of cookies simultaneously using the oven's convection mode. The cookies on each tray were consistent when compared with one another; however, we noticed a significant difference in overall doneness when comparing the cookies baked on the upper rack and the ones on the lower rack. The cookies on the lower rake were considerably darker than those on the upper rack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warranty

The Samsung NE63T8511SS has a limited one-year warranty, including parts and labor. This type of warranty is standard for a range.

Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

What owners are saying

The Samsung NE63T8511SS has an average 4.5-star user rating out of 5 across major retailers. Users like its smart features, overall appearance, large oven capacity, and impressive burners. Most of the reviews are positive, but a few users took issue with the easy-to-scratch rangetop surface.

Should you buy the Samsung NE63T8511SS Electric Range?

Yes

The Samsung NE63T8511SS is a gorgeous electric range that offers high-end performance and features at a mid-range price. We were impressed with the oven's baking and roasting evenness and the versatile rangetop.

Granted, the air fryer mode left us cold but if you’re looking for a solid electric slide-in at a reasonable price, then look no further.

If you can stretch your budget, the Frigidaire Professional PCFE3078AF is still the best slide-in electric range we’ve tested, although you’ll pay several hundred dollars more than the NE63T8511SS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester James Aitchison Staff Writer @revieweddotcom Aside from reviewing ovens and cooktops, James moonlights as an educational theatre practitioner, amateur home chef, and weekend DIY warrior. See all of James Aitchison's reviews