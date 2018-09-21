What’s the easiest type of cooktop to keep clean?

Cooking makes a mess. And I’m not just talking about the meal prep mess, most of which can go in the trash or the dishwasher. I’m talking about what happens after you’re done cooking dinner. Your cooktop is nothing but a hot mess, and cleaning it can be a real pain.

A good gas cooktop may be coveted when it comes to cooking, but they're dead last when it comes to cleaning. Don’t get me started on how hard it can be to clean, when both the grates and and burners are dirty. Plus, gas cooktops can get vent clogs, which you need to poke out with pipe cleaners. Pretty gross.

Cleaning burned food off the metal coils of an old-school electric cooktop can be a challenge, too. Before you scrub it off, you need to unplug and remove the burners to avoid getting the connections wet. And the drip pans need to be washed separately. You could spend the whole evening at the sink.

So, are any cooktops easy to clean? Oh, yes.

Induction and smoothtop electric cooktops are the easiest to clean

Induction cooktops (including our top-rated induction ranges) are the hands-down winners in the easy-to-clean club. They are simple to keep sparkling, since they use electromagnetism to heat pans directly. This means that when food splatters onto the cooktop, the surface is quite cool and the food doesn't get baked on. Because there are still a lot questions about induction, we put together an FAQ of real-world questions people have about induction cooking.

Smoothtop electric cooktops, also known as glass ceramic cooktops, can also be easy to clean, as long as you get on the spills before they burn.

If you have one of these types of cooktops, you can get it clean, without too much trouble.

Before we describe the cleaning process, let’s establish some Dos and Don’ts.

Do maximize your cooktop's efficiency by keeping the cooking surface clean.

maximize your cooktop's efficiency by keeping the cooking surface clean. Don’t wait until your cooktop is covered with gunk before cleaning it, because burned-on food is hard to remove.

wait until your cooktop is covered with gunk before cleaning it, because burned-on food is hard to remove. Don't use an abrasive sponge on your cooktop. It will scratch the surface.

use an abrasive sponge on your cooktop. It will scratch the surface. Don't use spray window cleaners containing ammonia on your cooktop. They're too harsh for your cooktop, and can etch the finish.

What You Need: A dirty induction or glass ceramic cooktop

A few clean, microfiber cloths or paper towels

Cooktop cleaner (Cerama Bryte is highly rated on Amazon)

Gloves (optional, but recommended)