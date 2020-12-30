LG bets on all the big cooking trends in new InstaView oven

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The ball hasn’t yet dropped in Times Square, but LG Electronics USA is already announcing its large appliances for 2021.

Earlier this week the consumer electronics giant unveiled a newly redesigned InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with UVnano technology designed to reduce bacteria in the water dispenser. Next up: cooking.

LG’s new InstaView oven range is going feature-heavy, packing in some of the buzziest trends in home cooking. Topping the list is an Air Sous Vide mode, which uses precise, consistent, low temperatures (100-205°F) and a controlled airflow without the need for water. Electrolux debuted a similar feature in a 2018 wall oven, but it's a first for LG, and anything that eliminates the need for a messy, cumbersome water bath might come as a welcome change for those looking to dive into sous vide cooking.

LG will also be carrying over its Air Fry mode into select 2021 ovens. The runaway popularity of air fryers is expected to continue unabated and nearly every major appliance brand now offers some variety of air fry mode on its ovens.

The new InstaView oven range also features the brand’s signature ProBake Convection for baking and roasting, as well as its namesake InstaView technology—introduced in 2018 in fridges and 2020 in ranges—which turns the oven interior light on and off with a simple two-tap knock on the window.

Smart home devotees will appreciate that the new ovens are compatible with LG ThinQ and can be monitored and controlled through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart speakers, as well as connected cooking technologies like SideChef, Innit, Drop, and Tovala. And the ranges also support ProActive care, one of the more promising and practical smart appliance announcements to come out of 2020.

Expect a deluge of new product announcements as we approach the (this year all-virtual) CES electronics show in early January 2021.

