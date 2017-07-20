The Best Baby Food Makers of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Beaba Babycook 4-in-1 produces great baby food from start to finish.

Best Overall Beaba Babycook The Beaba Babycook 4-in-1 is a compact all-in-one option that both steams and purees your food. It features a straightforward design that makes it very easy to use and was by far the quietest of the bunch when it came to the blending portion of the food making. It steams in minutes, and with a touch of a button, creates smooth and creamy purees in under one minute. You’re able to easily control the amount of water that goes into making your purees, which is a nice plus. You don’t need to figure out how much time to use, either—just add the correct amount of water, press the steam button, and it figures it out for you and alerts you when it’s done. The Beaba is very easy to clean and most of the parts are dishwasher safe, although I will say that the biggest con for me is that you can’t see the water reservoir, which makes it pretty impossible to check if there's mold or bacteria growing inside. You can clean this out with a white vinegar descaling method, but still: I would feel more comfortable if I could get a glimpse inside. I found the manual to be almost too vague, although with a close look I was able to figure everything out pretty quickly. And while the basket isn’t quite as large as some other models, it makes a sufficient amount of food. I also love the aesthetics here: the Babycook is offered in a few different colors, like a rose gold model with gold touches that look surprisingly chic for a baby food maker. All in all, it makes excellent purees and doesn’t compromise on style, so it was hard to beat. Pros Very easy to use

Compact and has a sleek look

Purees are consistently smooth Cons You can’t see the water reservoir and it’s a bit difficult to clean it out

The manual is vague $149.95 from Amazon $149.95 from Walmart $149.99 from Target

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Baby Bullet produces smooth purees and is reasonably priced.

Best Value Magic Bullet Baby Bullet Baby Care System The Magic Bullet Baby Bullet Baby Care System is not an all-in-one food maker: it doesn’t steam your food, it just purees it. That said, it’s still a terrific value thanks to all of the parts and pieces. This is a 20-piece set that comes with a blender, a batch bowl, food storage containers, a milling blade, a silicone tray for freezing, and a recipe book. Using it is very simple: you place the batch bowl on the power base, pour your steamed food into the bowl, cover, then press down and blend for as long as you need. It holds a decent amount of food and I was really impressed with the texture and quality of the finished purees in a short amount of time. The manual and recipe book were very helpful, and the containers made it easy to package everything up. There were some cons, though. The placement of the blade and shape of the batch bowl made it difficult to scrape up the food on the bottom, and I often found chunks of unblended food hiding down there. I also thought it was pretty noisy, and I felt like it wasn’t quite as durable as some of the other options, which worried me in terms of long-term use. Pros Comes with a lot of containers to store the finished food

Blender makes consistently smooth purees

Very easy to use Cons Food got stuck under the blades due to the shape of the bowl

Difficult to clean

Noisy

Doesn’t steam, just blends. $94.49 from Amazon $69.00 from Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I’m Jessica Booth. I’m a contributor to Reviewed and I regularly write for lifestyle sites such as Refinery29, Insider, Bustle, Romper, Redbook, The Daily Beast, and Brides. I have an 8-month old daughter and love being a new mama. I spend most of my time writing or sharing my parenting journeys on my Instagram account.

The Tests

Determined to make my own baby food for my daughter, I started looking into baby food makers during my second trimester. Many friends pointed out that I could just use a regular old steamer and blender, but I felt like my bulky Vitamix, although a truly wonderful blender, was too big, and I wanted something that would do everything at once—convenience matters when you’re a mom!

When I tested these out, I was excited to see the differences between some of the most popular options out there. I tested the performance of each one by pureeing for 30 seconds for each type of food. First, I steamed and pureed apples, blueberries, and tough butternut squash, then tried out broccoli, spinach, and chicken. I used the same quantities of each one for each food maker, and for the options that weren’t all-in-one, used a steamer to soften and cook the food.

I paid close attention to details like the ease of setup and cleaning, the amount of noise it made (no one needs their baby food maker waking up their baby), and, of course, how well it pureed the food.

What You Should Know About Baby Food Makers

Do you need a baby food maker?

Many new parents question whether they really need a baby food maker or not, and the answer truly depends on your lifestyle. If you know that you'll be making most, if not all, of your baby's food, then yes, a baby food maker may be worth investing in. If you know that you won't be making most of their food, then you might want to skip this purchase and opt for just using the blender you already own instead.

The benefits of a baby food maker

There are plenty of advantages to using a baby food maker. Making your own baby food can save you money in the long run, it can be the healthier option compared to some jarred baby foods, and it allows you to know exactly what is in your baby's food. Combination baby food makers that steam and blend your food make both cooking and cleaning easier and more convenient than using a separate blender and steamer.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to look for when buying a baby food maker

A baby food maker should make cooking baby food more convenient, so look for a machine that is easy to clean, doesn't come with complicated instructions, and doesn't take up too much space in your kitchen. You should also read reviews and select the baby food maker that does the best job at quickly and effortlessly pureeing even the toughest foods out there.

How long you'll use it: You'll likely use a baby food maker once your baby is six months old and up until your baby is about 12-13 months old, at which point they'll probably stop eating purees.

Other Baby Food Makers We Tested

Qooc 4-in-1 Baby Food Maker Pro At first glance, the QOOC 4-in-1 Food Maker is remarkably similar to the Beaba Babycook, and that’s actually not an incorrect way to describe it. Compact and featuring a stylish, minimalist design, the QOOC shares many of the same features as the Beaba (for about $20 cheaper). It steams and purees in minutes, and works with just one button. It comes with a separate tiny “pitcher” to measure out the amount of water you need. One of the best things about this one is that the water reservoir has a large opening that not only makes it easy to see inside, but also makes it easier to clean. The instructions were a bit confusing, though: for example, while the food guide inside says to steam fruits for 15 minutes, the button on the front shows that you should steam fruits for 20 minutes. It left me feeling slightly lost on what to do, so I just guessed. Still, the QOOC makes impressively smooth purees. Although, in some cases, they were actually a little soup-like, which wasn’t exactly what I was going for. With some great features and its small size, the QOOC is a great model, as long as you’re okay with figuring out steam times on your own. Pros Easy to use

Works quickly

Large opening of water reservoir makes it easier to see and clean

Makes pretty consistently smooth purees Cons Instructions are inconsistent and confusing

Some purees came out a too runny $129.95 from Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Brezza Glass One Step Baby Food Maker Featuring a large glass bowl, the Baby Brezza One Step Glass Food Maker is clearly one of the more sturdy and durable options on the market. It’s a bit on the heavier side, but is still pretty compact for the size of the bowl, and has little suction cups on the bottom so that it won’t budge on the counter. Perhaps the best selling feature of the Baby Brezza is its Steam&Blend option, which allows you to add your food and press one button, then walk away while it seamlessly goes from steaming to blending. I was the most excited about this, but to be honest, was left disappointed: I found that a lot of the steamed water collected in the bowl with the food, so when it was blended, the puree was super watered down, sometimes (like with the blueberries) to the point where it was barely edible. You can choose not to use the Steam&Blend option (when I did this, purees were much better) and try carefully straining the excess liquid out of the food, but this is difficult without a steamer basket. Plus, that’s kind of the selling point of this, so it’s frustrating that it doesn’t work that well. I also noticed that water was getting into some parts of the bowl that I couldn’t clean, no matter how hard I tried, and that made me worry about mold in the future. It was quite loud when blending, something I definitely wouldn’t do during naptime. Still, it’s worth pointing out that the digital interface is a really nice touch and it’s super intuitive to use. Pros Feels especially durable because of the glass bowl

Offers a Steam&Blend option that does everything with the push of one button

Digital interface is very easy to use Cons Purees generally came out very watery

Parts of the bowl couldn’t seem to get clean

Straining water out of the food without a steamer basket was difficult $98.99 from Amazon $98.99 from Walmart $99.99 from Target

ADVERTISEMENT

NutriBullet Baby New to the market, the Nutribullet Baby is very similar to the Magic Bullet. It’s just a blender, but it also comes with a freezer tray with a lid, six storage cups, a short cup, and a recipe book. The small blender makes for easy storage, and the extra containers are very helpful when it comes to putting away the food you just made. This one is simple to use (you put the blender bowl on the power base, press down, and it blends), and it holds a good amount of food. It’s fairly easy to clean and blends quickly. But it’s so similar to the Magic Bullet that it’s hard not to compare the two, and in doing so, I found that the Magic Bullet made better purees. While the purees from the Nutribullet certainly weren’t bad, they weren’t very consistent: some were perfectly smooth, while others had some chunks of food in them, especially at the bottom under the blades due to the shape of the bowl. Pros Comes with a lot of containers to store the finished food

Blender makes consistently smooth purees

Very easy to use Cons Food got stuck under the blades due to the shape of the bowl

Difficult to clean

Slightly noisy

Doesn’t steam, just blends $59.99 from Target $59.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Sage Spoonfuls Sage Baby Puree and Blend The Sage Spoonfuls Sage Baby Puree and Blend stands out: it’s an immersion blender that comes with a batch bowl. It doesn’t steam food and is more of a hands-on option since you have to hold the immersion blender down. So, if you were thinking of making food while also holding your baby, you probably wouldn’t be able to accomplish that with this option. There are still plenty of pros, though: the immersion blender worked just as well as the other blenders on this list in making smooth purees, if not better in some cases. Since it’s not a system at all, it’s smaller and easier to store, and doesn’t have to sit out on your counter. It’s easy to clean because there are so few pieces. It’s also very versatile: this is basically just an immersion blender, so you can use it for anything else, not just baby food. As for the cons? Aside from the fact that it requires two hands to use, the blender bowl is rather small and won’t hold too much food (although it’s worth noting you can use any bowl with this). Basically, there are no special features or add-ons to this one, it’s very straightforward. Pros Very easy to store

Immersion blender can be used for anything, not just baby food

Easy to clean Cons Need two hands to operate

Blender bowl is quite small

It doesn’t steam $38.99 from Amazon $33.12 from Walmart $39.99 from Target $37.99 from Wayfair

ADVERTISEMENT

Babymoov Duo Meal Station The Babymoov Dual Meal Station is a 6-in-1 food maker station that can make up to 11 cups of food at once and steam two different foods at the same time. In theory, this sounds great, and I was excited to try it. Unfortunately, I was left feeling disappointed. Not only was this large, bulky, and difficult to set up (I had to consult the manual more times with this one than any other baby food maker), but it was also full of many, many different parts, all of which require cleaning afterwards. The biggest con is that I wasn’t thrilled with the purees. None were consistent: while butternut squash mixed up perfectly, the broccoli required so much pausing and stirring and the result was too watery, while the spinach was stringy and inedible. It also took me a while to figure out how to do pretty much anything with this one, and parents just don't have time for that. Pros You can make more than one type of food at a time

Offers other features like warming up food and bottles Cons Inconsistent purees

Lot of parts to clean

Large and bulky $159.99 from Amazon $159.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

More Articles You Might Enjoy