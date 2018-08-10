The Best Stuff for New Parents of 2018

Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

Best Video Baby Monitor

The Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor (SCD630) also did extremely well in our video tests, it has fantastic range, and it has all the features we are after: a temperature sensor, remote control of the camera, and helpful extras like the ability to play music or talk to your baby.

Another thing the Philips has going for it is price. Though the MSRP is $220, it typically sells online for around $150. That makes it one of the cheapest monitors we’ve tested, below even the ever-popular Infant Optics DXR-8. Though the DXR-8 is constantly one of the top-selling monitors online, we prefer the Philips. It’s got better range, better image quality, and nearly all the same features for less money on sale.

Editor’s Note: We’re in the process of re-testing video baby monitors and will update this article soon.

