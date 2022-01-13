Do these luxury disposable diapers live up to the hype?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Millie Moon Luxury Diapers Pros Cute designs

Soft

Absorbent Cons Runs big $24.99 from Target

My son, Teddy, has helped me test double strollers, jogging strollers, and baby carriers, so I figured he would be perfect to help me test a new disposable diaper brand, Millie Moon.

I have been using diapers on my two boys for over three years, and have tried nearly every brand out there, and Millie Moon impressed me with its absorbency, softness, and cute prints.

What is Millie Moon?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Millie Moon diapers are soft, absorbent, and have adorable prints.

Millie Moon is a luxury diaper brand that launched last year at Target, and that has received praise for quality, absorbency, and adorable designs. Millie Moon says that your little one deserves the moon, and their mission is to offer parents a reliable, high-performing diaper so they can spend less time dealing with leaks and more time building that magical parent-child bond.

How much does Millie Moon cost?

Millie Moon diapers are priced at $24.99 for a box, and each box contains between 54 to 108 diapers, depending on size.

Here’s how the sizing works:

Size 1: 6-11 lbs

6-11 lbs Size 2: 9-18 lbs

9-18 lbs Size 3: 13-24 lbs

13-24 lbs Size 4: 22-33 lbs

22-33 lbs Size 5: 28-39 lbs

28-39 lbs Size 6: 35+ lbs

What we liked about Millie Moon diapers

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We never had an issue with leaks.

Luxurious and dermatologically tested

When the Millie Moon diapers arrived, I was very impressed with their softness and how luxurious they felt. I also noticed how they seemed to be super thick, unlike many diapers on the market. From my experience, thin diapers lead to more leaks.

After doing some research on the brand, I learned that they are dermatologically tested and completely free from lotions, latex, fragrances, and chlorine. They are certified by Dermatest, an independent dermatological testing program that confirms Millie Moon products are ideal for your little one’s delicate skin.

Super soft and absorbent

For a span of three weeks, I had Teddy test out the diapers during the day and at night. The diapers are high waisted for total coverage and he always seemed comfortable in them. In the past he’s gotten rashes from certain brands but this never happened while product testing Millie Moon. I think my favorite thing about them is how they are feather soft and truly absorbent. So many diapers on the market in comparison are thin and can feel scratchy.

For every night we used them, he never had a leak and he always slept soundly. Even when we changed him in the morning, the wetness was all contained in the diaper.

Adorable prints and wetness indicator

Millie Moon diapers come in six adorable unisex designs, each with a unique character that corresponds to a different size. They also have a wetness indicator so parents will know when it’s time for a change.

What we don’t like about Millie Moon

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The sizing runs slightly large.

They run big

Choosing the right size diaper is made easy with their handy size calculator. While the size we chose worked for us, I did notice that they run a little big. A size 4 in Millie Moon seemed more like a size 5 in other brands.

Only available at Target

Right now they are only sold at Target, which can be problematic if you run out at the last minute and just want to run to the corner store. However, I am always down for a Target trip and love that you can shop on the Target app so conveniently.

Should You Buy Millie Moon Diapers?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Millie Moon diapers are worthy of the praise they've received.

Absolutely. I am so glad I found Millie Moon diapers for my son and it's now our go-to brand. Any time I want to give a friend diapers for a new baby, I will be leaning towards Millie Moon. They are truly luxurious, safely made, and absorbent, checking all the boxes for what a parent would want in a diaper for their child. My only wish is that I'd heard about them sooner!

Get Millie Moon Diapers at Target for $30.49

