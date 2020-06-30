The 8 best places to buy kids' bathing suits

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes plenty of time spent at the beach, pool, or running through the sprinkler—all activities that require wearing a bathing suit. Chances are the swimsuits your kids wore last summer are too small, totally stretched out, or completely devoid of elastic. Don't let the first truly hot day of the season catch you unprepared. Take the time to nab some cute bathing suits now while there's still plenty of selection, and stock your kids' closets with a veritable wardrobe of swimwear.

Not sure where to start? I've rounded up eight of my absolute favorite places to buy kids' swimsuits—and I've even shared some of my top style picks.

1. J.Crew

Credit: J.Crew J.Crew has a great selection of long-sleeved swimsuits for kids.

My favorites: Rash guard one piece and Long Sleeve Rash Guard with Pocket

Price: $$

Sizes: 2-16

Return / Exchange Policy: 30 days

If you have not yet discovered the glory of putting kids in long sleeve swimsuits and rash guards, let me be the one to tell you that it will make your life so much easier by cutting down on the amount of sunscreen you have to slather on their little bodies. J.Crew really excels at the selection of long sleeve swimwear, and they come in colorful, whimsical prints that my kids love. Stock up during one of their sales, so that you always have plenty of cute swimsuits on hand for all of your summer activities.

Shop for kids' swimsuits at J.Crew

2. Maisonette

Credit: Maisonette Maisonette is one of my favorite places to shop for unique clothes.

My Favorites: Mott 50 Mini Kelly Long Sleeve One Piece and Mish Junk Food Board Short

Price: $$$

Sizes: 2-10

Return / Exchange Policy: 14 days

As previously reported, I'm a sucker for everything Maisonette, and their kids' swimwear is no exception. One of the main reasons I like Maisonette for swimsuits is because they carry Mott 50, a super chic line that features gorgeous prints on long-sleeve one pieces and rash guards. Mott 50 is the most durable swimwear I've ever purchased, so if you want something that will last all summer long—and possibly into next year—you can't go wrong with a few of their suits.

Shop for kids' swimsuits at Maisonette

3. Minnow

Credit: Minnow Minnow's bathing suits feature muted colors and classic cuts.

My Favorites: Girls Citron Ruffle Sleeve one piece and Boys French Blue Boardie with Side Binding

Price: $$$

Sizes: 1-12

Return / Exchange Policy: 30 days

For swimwear that's classy enough for a mansion in Newport or a day at the yacht club, you can't beat Minnow. The muted colors and charming designs are flattering on babies and big kids alike, and the well-made suits hold up to even the most rambunctious beach goer.

Shop for kids' swimsuits at Minnow

4. Boden

Credit: Boden Boden's bathing suits are great quality and last a long time.

My Favorites: One Shoulder Frilly Bikini and Printed Surf Shorts

Price: $$

Sizes: 2-12

Return / Exchange Policy: 3 months

Boden's apparel for kids is incredibly well-made—it's a British company—and their swimsuits are no exception. My kids have gotten a year's worth of really hard wear out of their Boden swimsuits, and they could've worn them for longer if they hadn't grown so much between seasons. One thing to note is that the sizing runs big, so buy a smaller size than you normally would to ensure a proper fit.

Shop for kids' swimsuits at Boden

5. Amazon

Credit: Amazon These full-body suits are great for kids who hate sunscreen.

My Favorite: OwlFay Color Block One Piece Swimsuit

Price: $-$$

Sizes: 2-8

Return / Exchange Policy: 30 days

If you have a kid who simply refuses sunscreen of any kind, you need a full piece swimsuit that they can just step into and zip up. These unisex full-body swimsuits are easy to put on and take off, and they're especially practical for long days spent at the beach or the pool. The wetsuit-like design keeps sand from getting into bathing suit bottoms, so they're great for kids who boogie board.

Get the OwlFay Color Block One Piece Swimsuit at Amazon starting at $12.66

6. Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom Nordstrom almost always has a great selection of bathing suits for kids.

My Favorites: Tucker + Tate Flounce Pop One Piece and Sovereign Code Disruptor Print Swim Trunks

Price: $$

Sizes: 2-8

Return / Exchange Policy: Open ended

For a selection of children's swimsuits that are high quality as well as fashion forward, you can't go wrong with Nordstrom. I'm especially partial to their in-house kids line, Tucker + Tate, because it's reasonably priced and the patterns are cute, but their site has a great selection of swimsuits to fit kids of all ages and personalities.

Shop for kids' swimsuits at Nordstrom

7. Target

Credit: Target Target is a great place to shop for affordable swimsuits.

My Favorites: Floral Print Tie-Front Swimsuit and Star Print Swim Trunks

Price: $

Sizes: XS - XL

Return / Exchange Policy: 90 days

What parent doesn't love Target?! You really can purchase everything you need from Target—even super cute swimsuits for your kids. They always have a great selection of suits in all sorts of colors and patterns, so even the choosiest kid should be able to find something they like.

Shop for kids' swimsuits at Target

8. Tom and Teddy

Credit: Tom and Teddy Tom and Teddy makes great swimwear for kids.

My Favorite: Lobster Trunks

Price: $$$

Sizes: 2-12

Return / Exchange Policy: 30 days

Tom and Teddy's matching swim trunks for fathers and sons are one of the best purchases I've made recently. The Australian brand offers an impressive selection of prints and colors, and most of the designs are available in a matching set so that your kiddo and his dad can rock a coordinated beach look. I'm impressed with the quality of the fabric as well as the vibrant colors, but the kids sizes do tend to run slightly large, so you may want to size down if your child is in between sizes.

Shop for kids' swimsuits at Tom and Teddy

