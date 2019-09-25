10 family Halloween costume ideas that are easy

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Since the first year we were together, my now-husband and I have brainstormed couples costume ideas every Halloween, only to end up slapping together something substandard at the last minute, or not dressing up at all. As the years have passed, we’ve gotten married and expanded our family—our baby has grown into a toddler and there’s another little one on the way—and we’ve moved from the city to the suburbs. These days we live on the kind of block that attracts trick-or-treaters galore, so I'm planning ahead this year in order to execute a great costume.

I asked my mom friends to share their best family halloween costume ideas. We came up with 10 seriously cool, easy and not-too-expensive costume ideas that invite the whole family to get in on the fun!

1. A hauntingly easy costume

Credit: Fun Costumes A family of mummies is spookily easy to put together.

‘Tis is the season to be spooky. While there are lots of scary characters to choose from, what’s easier than wrapping the whole gang up in our favorite toilet paper and becoming a family of mummies? Cotton gauze would better withstand the elements, or you can take the easy way out and invest in actual mummy costumes.

Get mummy costumes for the whole family at HalloweenCostumes.com

2. Who you gonna call? (This costume)

Credit: Party City / Target Don some coveralls and turn your toddler into the Stay Puft Marshmallow.

If you ain’t afraid of no ghosts, why not go as characters from the classic movie, Ghostbusters? A baby is the perfect stand-in for the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and all you have to do is toss on a pair of comfortable tan coveralls—proton pack optional.

Get the Kids Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costume at Target for $40

Get Dickies Coveralls on Amazon for $40

3. A classic costume with a canine option

Credit: Target You can't go wrong with a Wizard of Oz costume.

This classic family costume idea is perfect for a foursome—and if you’re short a second parent, you can involve your furry family member. Turn the family pet into the Cowardly Lion with a dog costume that comes complete with a mane and tail-tip. Your little ones will look adorable as the Scarecrow and Tin Man, and mom will feel magical dressed as Glinda the Good Witch.

Get a lion dog costume on Amazon for $13.49

Get a Scarecrow romper at Target for $20.86

Get a Tin Man costume at Target for $25

Get a Glinda the Good Witch costume at Target for $35

4. For kids—and parents—who behave like wild animals

Credit: Target The animals have escaped from the zoo—and they want candy.

If your child is anything like my toddler, he or she is obsessed with animals. Why not show off your wild side and dress like you’ve all just escaped from the zoo? You can purchase a set of zoo-themed costumes, or opt for a more budget-friendly option and get animal-inspired fleece onesies that will keep you warm long after the trick-or-treating is over.

Get the Zoo Animal Family costumes at Target starting at $10

Get fleece animal onesies at LilyPajamas.com starting at $29.88

5. Get Stone(age)d

Credit: Rubie's Dress the whole gang as everyone's favorite Stone Age family.

Just as soon as baby number two makes her appearance and is big enough, you better believe we’ll be yaba-daba-doo-ing The Flintstones. Mom and dad make the perfect Fred and Wilma Flintstone, and who can resist a baby Bam Bam or Pebbles? Satisfy your child’s desire to wear a tutu dress—while still staying true to the Flintstones theme—with Tutu Dreams’ Pebbles costume. It comes in sizes 1 to 12, and it’s so colorful and cute that your child will likely wear it all year ‘round.

Get the Tutu Dreams Pebbles costume on Amazon starting at $23.99

Get the Fred and Wilma Flintstone couples costume on Amazon for $38.95

Get the Rubie’s Bam Bam toddler costume on Amazon for $29.95

6. Do-do-do-do this simple costume

Credit: Spirit The song your can never get out of your head now comes in costume form.

My son is still too young to have much of a say in what he’s dressing as for Halloween, but if I gave him a vote, I know exactly what we’d do (do do-do-do-do). A DIY Baby Shark themed family ensemble starts with your basic gray hoodie, accentuated with felt teeth. Not feeling crafty? Order colorful shark hoodies for the adults in the family and an adorable onesie for your kid—it even plays the Baby Shark song.

Get Baby Shark costumes from Spirit Halloween for $34.99

7. Caution: Easy-to-execute costume ahead

Credit: Target / Blue Panda You might already own everything you need to outfit your own construction crew.

This costume idea calls serious attention to an upcoming arrival. Put on a tool belt and a hard hat, throw on an orange vest, and add an “under construction” sign to your baby bump to bring some humor to the last few (uncomfortable) weeks of pregnancy. Kit the rest of the family out in hard hats, vests, and toy tools, and you'll have your own demolition crew in a snap. It’s a low-effort costume perfect for tired moms who don’t have the energy to deal with complicated costumes.

Get a 16-pack of construction zone cut-outs on Amazon for $12.99

Get a toddler construction costume at Target for $20

8. An out-of-this-world costume

Credit: Amazon / Bristol Novelty Get crafty with your baby bump and turn yourself into Mother Earth.

Here's another family costume that's fun for expectant mamas: Accentuate your baby bump by painting it like the Earth, and cast the rest of your family as space explorers. Turn your toddler into a rocket ship and your other half into an astronaut and get ready to explore the outer reaches of the galaxy—or your neighborhood, as the case may be. If you’re going to do this or any costume that requires painting a pregnant belly, choose a set that’s baby safe, non-toxic, water based, and FDA approved—and that's easy to apply and remove.

Get the Pregnancy Belly Painting Kit on Amazon for $25.64

Get the Bristol Novelty Rocket Ship costume on Amazon for $27.84

Get the Astronaut Costume Jumpsuit on Amazon starting at $39.97

9. Let the force be with your costume choice

Credit: Rubie's The force will be with you when you're all dressed as your favorite Star Wars characters.

Star Wars costumes are always popular at Halloween, especially now that there are so many new characters to choose from. Turn your toddler into the most adorable droid in the galaxy in a BB-8 costume, and suit yourselves up as Rey and Finn. You’ll have to purchase your lightsabers and blasters separately, but this costume is just right for a family of three.

Get the Rubie’s BB-8 costume on Amazon for $17.12

Get the Rubie’s Rey costume on Amazon starting at $32

Get the Rubie’s Finn costume on Amazon starting at $14.43

10. Costumes to kick off a wild rumpus

Credit: Harper Collins / Leg Avenue A cozy onesie turns your toddler into the King of the Wild Things.

Turn yourselves into a page from the beloved children’s book by Maurice Sendak. Where the Wild Things Are stars the mischievous Max, and features a cast of “wild things” for the rest of the family to choose from. Suit your baby up as Max in a onesie costume that comes complete with a tail and a crown. The rest of the family can craft their own costumes with fabric glue, plenty of fake fur, and some creativity.

Get the King of the Wild Things romper costume on Amazon starting at $17.98

Get fake fur on Amazon for $21.22

