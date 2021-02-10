I tried Gigi Hadid’s favorite stroller brand—is it worth the price tag?

I’m usually not one to dabble in celebrity gossip, but lately my Instagram feed has been inundated with images of supermodel Gigi Hadid strolling the streets of New York City. However, it wasn’t her sartorial style which caught my eye, but rather the stroller she was using.

She’s been spotted on numerous outings with her newborn baby girl Khai Hadid Malik using Bugaboo, a luxe Dutch stroller brand. I was intrigued because it was so sleek and stylish, and I also soon discovered that the brand is beloved by many celebrities, including Meghan Markle, Tom Hardy, Pippa Middleton, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Victoria Beckham, and more.

Considering that I have a bun in the oven (slated for his or her world debut in July 2021), my husband and I felt it was important to begin researching and shopping for baby gear with a stroller being one of our top priorities. As a result, I was keen to test drive a Bugaboo model out. Here’s how it went.

What is Bugaboo?

Founded in 1999, and headquartered in the Netherlands, this Dutch design company has been a pioneer in developing products for parents that span from infant play yards, car seats, accessories, and its hallmark creation: strollers. Arguably, they’re at the forefront of innovation, design, and functionality when it comes to stroller development and technology.

Safety is paramount when it comes to caring for your little one and parental needs are vast and varying. That’s why the company offers at least five stroller styles along with special edition varieties to meet whatever environmental and lifecycle needs you and your baby may have.

I tested the Bugaboo Fox 2. It’s considered a multi-functional workhorse that grows with your baby from birth to toddler (up to 48 lbs), as it includes both a seat and a bassinet. Salient highlights with the Fox 2 include all-terrain handling and power steering.

What I liked about the Bugaboo

Credit: Reviewed / Tiffany Leigh The Bugaboo Fox 2 is a stylish stroller that's easy to use.

It features smart design and superior functionality

The Bugaboo stroller I saw Gigi sporting was the ultra lightweight Lynx model. For my needs as a first time mommy-to-be, I opted for the Bugaboo Fox in its 2.0 iteration (the one favored by the former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle).

The Fox 2 includes the bassinet, which is approved for overnight sleep, unlike the Lynx bassinet, which is not. The Fox 2 also has 4-wheel suspension—as opposed to the Lynx's 2-wheel suspension—which is wonderful for my husband and I who live in the city and may have to tackle different kinds of terrain. Best of all, the Fox 2 can be built-out and customized whereas the Lynx cannot.

This version that debuted in mid-2020 is an upgrade from the 2018 model. While I cannot attest to how the 1.0 was compared with the 2.0, I can say that I was struck by how the Fox 2 handles like a dream.

Other parents joked with me that test driving a stroller is really like purchasing a car because the priorities, terminology, and considerations used mirror each other: power steering, all-terrain handling, strong yet light, safe and durable, offering a smooth ride, ease of maneuvering, advanced suspension, and comfortable ergonomic design for baby and parent. It almost sounds like I’m talking about a SUV but, truly, the Fox 2 also offers these same built-in qualities.

On a blustery winter day, my husband and I took the Fox 2 out for a spin to our nearby park. As a stand-in for my unborn baby, I used my emotional support companion Pinchie the Lobster and added weights (about 10 lbs) to mimic the weight of a newborn.

Bugaboo pays attention to details

Credit: Reviewed / Tiffany Leigh The bassinet is lightweight, yet cushy.

The wheels: The first thing I noticed was how creamy-smooth the drive was and how quietly it operated—I could hear my husband’s walking gait more audibly than the stroller—thanks to the balanced chassis design and large puncture-proof wheels. Additionally, when it came to driving over a variety of surfaces and terrain, there were no issues and nary a bump to be felt, whether I contended with asphalt, park pebbles/gravel, or woodland debris.

Surprisingly lightweight: The Fox 2 is one of the larger models Bugaboo offers, so I was concerned about its bulkiness, but it’s mostly padding. Additionally, when we proceeded to carry it down the stairs and through our door, it was sturdy, yet shockingly light. The stroller clocks in at just over 21 lbs, not including a baby, and you could carry it with one hand without any issues.

Pockets and storage galore: There’s a large under-seat basket for carrying a diaper bag or groceries, and extra pockets including ones at the front of the bassinet. This is a thoughtful touch for ease of access to necessary items, like a pacifier or a cell phone.

Peekaboo window: One of the new features that many parents are raving about is the peekaboo mesh window that’s woven into the UV protected sun canopy. With a simple fabric flip, you can provide your baby with airflow and an ability to stay connected with you.

Comfortable for baby and parent: The padded seat, cotton mattress, and pram body is ultra cushy and spacious, ensuring that my future baby will be swaddled, yet have room to breathe. Meanwhile, as a parent, I really appreciate the cushioned faux-leather handlebars that offer both a secure yet comfortable grip.

It's intuitive and user-friendly

Unlike my husband who likes to read manuals from cover to cover, I’m incredibly impatient. Fortunately, since the design features are overt and obvious, if you just briefly fiddle around with the unit (without baby inside, of course!), it’s very easy to get the hang of things.

The adjustable handlebar height grips feature audible white latch snaps, and the “ball-point” foot tabs for the front and rear brakes are clearly visible. There's also a rotatable bumper bar click-lock snap feature, large white circular tabs at the back of the unit for seat adjustment, and folding buttons for ease of collapsing, storage and/or placing the stroller in your vehicle.

On a related note, when it came to how easy it was to collapse and fold the Fox 2, my hubby (who will mostly be handling the “mechanics” of the stroller) said it was smooth, seamless, and straightforward thanks to his watching this helpful video prior to attempting this feat on his own. For me, I personally found this comprehensive folding guide demo also very helpful.

The stroller is customizable and stylish

Naturally, safety features were the number one priority when it came to selecting Bugaboo over other stroller brands out there. However, as someone who’s written about fashion and style, it doesn’t hurt that the design of the stroller is a looker.

I really appreciated the fine stitching on the pram body, the fun logo design, and how I could opt to personalize and customize my baby’s Bugaboo stroller with different colors and materials, such as with the sun canopy and hardware body (aluminum versus black base).

What I didn’t like

Assembly is not straightforward

From start to finish, it took my husband about 1.5 hours to construct the Fox 2—and it wasn’t without his occasional confused expressions and frustrated grunts. He mentioned that the directions could’ve been clearer, and while the images reminded him of building an IKEA product, it wasn’t illustrated as well. He also felt that there was some redundancy, since some parts already came assembled and didn’t need to be included in the instruction booklet.

Additionally, the videos we looked up on Bugaboo HQ’s official Youtube regarding assembly made it look deceptively easy. The woman pictured could singlehandedly set up the chassis and bassinet on her own. However, particularly with the bassinet, it actually required two people: one person to hold the fabric and make it taut, and the other to lock in and secure the plastic panelling.

The price is steep

While I wish I could say that money is no object, when being mindful about adhering to one’s baby budget, I can understand the reluctance of some parents to invest in and purchase this stroller; it’s definitely on the more expensive side compared with other products and brands on the market. However, I trust the brand’s integrity and philosophy so ultimately, I would still splurge on this (and recommend it to friends and family) as a must-have item you shouldn’t compromise on.

Also, to soften the blow of the hefty price tag, the chassis not only works in tandem with their Bugaboo car seat but with other brands as well (it’s compatible with Chicco, Britax-Römer, Maxi Cosi and Cybex), though you will need to buy an adaptor.

Should you buy a Bugaboo stroller?

The Bugaboo Fox 2 stroller is incredibly well-made, has numerous thoughtful design features, and, above all else, keeps your baby safe and secure. Personally, my hubby and I would buy this in a heartbeat. We’re already in love with the stroller and I think our future baby will approve of it too!

